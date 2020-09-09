Orange & Black: Photos of SF’s Eerie, Smoky Skyline

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the sky looks fine. Very eerie, and beautiful — in an Edgar Allan Poe kind of way — the smoke-clogged air hovering over the Bay Area turned the sky dark orange on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

According to a report by Michael Barba in the SF Examiner, our sister newspaper, ” the smoke is coming from 16 different fire complexes burning north of the Interstate 80 in Northern California, as well as wildfires in Southern California, Washington and Oregon.”

In case you aren’t in the city at the moment, or just can’t look outside, here’s what it looks like: