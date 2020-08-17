Photos: Red Room Orchestra at The Chapel

Mission District live music venue The Chapel — and its attached restaurant, Curio — hosted the first ticketed live concert of the COVID-19 era in San Francisco over the weekend.

The Saturday, August 15 show, featured the Red Room Orchestra, a David Lynch tribute band, who specialize in recreating the auteur’s various film and television scores live.

The show fills the promise made by Britt Govea, founder of the boutique Bay Area promotion outfit (((folkYEAH!))). Earlier this summer, Govea pledged to bring live music back to the region by the end of the summer via socially distanced, limited-capacity events.

Featuring a host of San Francisco artists, including longtime local troubadour Kelley Stoltz, the Red Room Orchestra performed for a small, seated crowd of music-loving gormandizers, who were surely uplifted by the affair. Others watched from a nearby balcony or caught a glimpse of the show from the street.

It wasn’t a cheap show. Tickets ran from $250 – $450 for tables of two or four and came with a prix fixe menu. Check out photos by SF Weekly photographer Geoffrey Smith II in the gallery below: