News

Photos: San Francisco #CancelRent Caravan

Demonstrators called for a moratorium on rent and utility payments.

by
A motorcycle rider holds his fist up during a May Day caravan demonstration calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel rent and mortgage payments outside the California Public Utilities Commission headquarters on Van Ness Avenue on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Weekly)

With mandatory shelter-in-place orders now extended through May and 3.4 million unemployed in California due to the coronavirus pandemic, protesters took to the streets of San Francisco in a demonstration calling for a pause on rent, mortgage and utility payments. All photos by Kevin N. Hume.

Related Stories

Rent Strike Protest Ends with Occupation of Vacant House in the Castro
 By and
Protesters Stage ‘Die-In’ Outside Mayor’s House Over Homeless Hotel Policies
 By
Shelter-in-Place Order Extended, Some Restrictions Relaxed
 By
Muni Rolls Back Route Cuts Amid Rider Backlash to Crowding, Fare Hike
 By