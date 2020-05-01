With mandatory shelter-in-place orders now extended through May and 3.4 million unemployed in California due to the coronavirus pandemic, protesters took to the streets of San Francisco in a demonstration calling for a pause on rent, mortgage and utility payments. All photos by Kevin N. Hume.
Photos: San Francisco #CancelRent Caravan
Demonstrators called for a moratorium on rent and utility payments.
