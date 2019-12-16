Thievery Corporation at The Fox Theater on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Veterans of world music, Thievery Corporation has been wowing audiences with visceral acts since 1995, when they began as electronic duo. Over the years they have been inviting collaborating musicians, singers, rappers, and other artists to join their performance. Strong influences of Jamaican dub, Indian classical, bossa nova, hip hop, and electronica oozed from the stage this past Wednesday night. With enough energy and band members to fill the Fox Theater stage, Thievery Corporation proves the power of independent world music while continuing to pick up fans from around the globe.































































