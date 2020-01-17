TOOL and Author & Punisher at SAP Center, January 14, 2020





























































Los Angeles hard rock band TOOL performed at SAP Center this past Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 in San Jose. The live lineup consisted of vocalist Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones, and bassist Justin Chancellor. Celebrating the release of their most recent album, ‘Fear Inocolum’, the band brought drone and industrial project Author & Punisher as support, with its mad scientist Tristan Shone playing a number of different homemade metallic instruments onstage.