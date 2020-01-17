Slideshows

TOOL and Author & Punisher at SAP Center, January 14, 2020

by

Los Angeles hard rock band TOOL performed at SAP Center this past Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 in San Jose. The live lineup consisted of vocalist Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, guitarist Adam Jones, and bassist Justin Chancellor. Celebrating the release of their most recent album, ‘Fear Inocolum’, the band brought drone and industrial project Author & Punisher as support, with its mad scientist Tristan Shone playing a number of different homemade metallic instruments onstage.

Related Stories

Heilung at The Regency Ballroom, January 11, 2020
 By
Herbeaver, Palermo & Pohly and Secret Family at PianoFight on January 12, 2020
 By
SF Sketchfest: Daytime Talk at Night, Death Hammer, Elephant Empire and Eric Rubin at PianoFight on January 12, 2020
 By
The Chapel hosts local music showcase on Friday, Dec. 19, 2019
 By
Have a tip?
Email us at