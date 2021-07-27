10 Best Seed Banks with Autoflower Cannabis Seeds on Sale

Growing your own cannabis starts with selecting the right seed bank. You’ll want to find seeds with strong genetics, a high germination rate, and a seedbank with good customer service.

Autoflower plants are a popular choice since they are easier to grow and less sensitive to environmental factors. If you’re considering buying your own auto seeds, our top 10 list is the perfect place to start.

NAME DEFINITIVE SCORE BEST FOR Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds 96% Best customer service and value for money. Seedsman 94% Extensive product line MSNL 92% Different choices of seed packages Ministry of Cannabis 92% Affordability Weed Seeds Express 90% New, fast-rising seed bank Crop King Seeds 86% Best seed bank in Canada Quebec Seeds 86% Stealth shipping Growers Choice Seeds 84% Fast delivery to the US MJ Canada 82% Most payment methods Rocket Seeds 82% Extensive germination information

1. Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds – Best overall customer experience

Definitive Score- 96%

Delivery speed 4.7/5 Easy to buy 4.8/5 Help desk 4.9/5 Payment methods 4.7/5 Promotions 5/5

Pros

Reputable and established seed bank

Guaranteed germination and delivery

Free stealthy worldwide shipping

Array of payment methods

Comprehensive grow guide

Cons

No telephone number on contact page

Based in the world’s marijuana capital, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds offer guaranteed and free worldwide shipping. They have a 90% germination guarantee for each of their 33 high-quality autoflowering strains.

Their email subscribers receive regular perks, like 2 for 1 offers on their most popular strains.

Most of their strains come from award-winning genetics – like the White Widow autoflower – a world famous strain that’s really put Amsterdam on the map.

Their autoflowering strains are engineered to have high THC and high yields. The big bud autoflowering strain yields up to 21.2 ounces per sq meter indoors and up to 28.2 ounces per sq meter outdoors.

We love their top-rated autoflowering mix packs, and all of their autoflower strains have been bred to be highly resistant, have high levels of THC, and impressive yields.

They offer different payment options, and you can save an additional 10% if you pay using cryptocurrencies.

They provide details on each strain and their free grow guide will help you get the most out of your seeds.

2. Seedsman – Largest collection of strains

Definitive Score – 94%

Delivery speed 4.9/5 Easy to buy 5/5 Help desk 4.8/5 Payment methods 5/5 Promotions 4.7/5

Pros

Loads of autoflower options to explore

Sophisticated website

15% Bitcoin discount

Loyalty points for returning customers

Cons

No free worldwide shipping

Insurance fees charged with each order

Seedsman (Seedsman.com/en/) has over 1000 autoflower strains. Some strains like the Zkittlez Auto are heavy yielding and worth the try.

Pay for your seeds using Bitcoins for the first time on their site, and you’ll receive a 25% price discount and 15% off from subsequent orders.

3. MSNL – Most convenient

Definitive Score – 92%

Delivery speed 4.8/5 Easy to buy 4.9/5 Help desk 4.8/5 Payment methods 5/5 Promotions 4.6/5

Pros

15% Bitcoin discount

Stealth shipping

Different quantities of seeds available in different packages

Same day order dispatch

Cons

Slow shipping to the US

Shipping for small orders isn’t free

Many of the MSNL (Marijuana-Seeds.nl), autoflowering strains yield below the 21.2 ounces/sqm mark, with only the Glueberry Auto hitting that mark.

If you are interested in going big, you can save huge amounts purchasing their 100, 300, or 500 seed packages.

MSNL offers two variety packs; auto-fem pack and auto-strong fem pack. These mixed packs contain 15 seeds (3 strains each with 5 seeds).

4. Ministry of Cannabis – Most affordable

Definitive Score – 92%

Delivery speed 4.8/5 Easy to buy 4.9/5 Help desk 4.8/5 Payment methods 5/5 Promotions 4.6/5

Pros

Guaranteed delivery

Discreet packaging

90% germination guarantee

Affordable prices

Cons

A handful of strains

Few price discounts

Ministry of Cannabis (Ministryofcannabis.com) package their autos from 2 to 25 seeds per package. Their heaviest yielding plant, the Auto Sweet Donkey fem, gives up to 8.8 ounces/plant outdoors and 4.4 ounces/plant indoors.

5. Weed Seeds Express – Best upcoming seed bank

Definitive Score – 90%

Delivery speed 4.7/5 Easy to buy 4.6/5 Help desk 4.8/5 Payment methods 4.9/5 Promotions 4.5/5

Pros

Free delivery

90% germination guarantee

Occasional free seeds

100% satisfaction guarantee

Elaborate info on growing autoflowers

Cons

No mentioned price discounts when paying using cryptocurrencies

Few reviews about them

At Weed Seeds Express (Weedseedsexpress.com) you will find rare strains like CBD Express auto and CBG Citrus Nectar auto. Their autoflower marijuana seeds category harbors 26 strains.

Most of their autos are medium yielding where the maximum yield is up to 21.2 ounces/sqm. One of those is the Northern Lights X Big Bud auto.

6. Crop King Seeds – Best Canadian seed bank

Definitive Score – 86%

Delivery speed 4.6/5 Easy to buy 4.2/5 Help desk 4.7/5 Payment methods 4.8/5 Promotions 4.3/5

Pros

Lots of payment options

Toll-free contact and Live chat prompt

Unique strains

80% germination guarantee

Cons

Few offers

No autoflower variety packs

Crop King Seeds (Cropkingseeds.com) sells over 170 strains. Their Island Sweet Skunk auto strain yields up to 39 ounces/plant when grown outdoors and up to 21 ounces/plant indoors.

They provide an 80% germination guarantee – low compared to seed banks like Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds who offer a 90% guarantee.

7. Quebec – Best stealth shipping

Definitive Score – 86%

Delivery speed 4.6/5 Easy to buy 4.2/5 Help desk 4.7/5 Payment methods 4.8/5 Promotions 4.3/5

Pros

80% germination guarantee

Stealth shipping

No signature required

Unique strain collection

Fresh seeds

Cons

$10 for regular shipping

Slow delivery outside Canada

Quebec Cannabis Seeds (Quebeccannabisseeds.com) sells 24 autoflowering strains and have an autoflowering mix pack.

Their Auto Gorilla Glue seems to be their heaviest single autoflowering yielder, with indoor yields of up to 21.2 ounces/sqm and 10.6 ounces/plant outdoors.

8. Growers Choice Seeds – Fastest US delivery

Definitive Score – 84%

Delivery speed 4.5/5 Easy to buy 4.3/5 Help desk 4.6/5 Payment methods 4.7/5 Promotions 4.2

Pros

Multiple payment methods

Phone support

Discreet shipping

90% germination guarantee

Elaborate germination guide

Cons

No free shipping

Few offers

Growers Choice Seeds (Growerschoiceseeds.com) sell 17 autoflowering strains, and most strains have their optimum indoor yields capped at the medium mark. Their heavy-yielding autoflower is the Blueberry Auto-fem. This beauty yields up to 13.4 ounces/plant outdoors and up to 17.6 ounces/sqm indoors.

9. MJ Seeds Company – Most payment methods

Definitive Score – 82%

Delivery speed 4.4/5 Easy to buy 4.2/5 Help desk 4.5/5 Payment methods 4.5/5 Promotions 4.1/5

Pros

Discreet, stealth shipping

Free shipping for orders above $200

Free seeds for seed orders above $42O

Lots of payment methods accepted, including PayPal

Cons

No free shipping for orders below $200

No germination guarantee

MJ Seeds Canada (Mjseedscanada.com) has over 170 autoflower seeds strains, including new and unique strains.

Most of their autoflowering strains are in the medium-yielding range with up to 21.1 ounces/sqm. An example of this is the Killer Lemonade Auto-fem.

10. Rocket Seeds – Best growing information

Definitive Score – 82%

Delivery speed 4.4/5 Easy to buy 4.2/5 Help desk 4.5/5 Payment methods 4.5/5 Promotions 4.1/5

Pros

Free shipping for orders above $200

Thorough germination page

Convenient payment methods

Fast express shipping

Cons

They don’t necessarily ship worldwide

No autoflower variety packs

Rocket Seeds (Rocketseeds.com) sells more than 180 autoflowering cannabis seeds.

Their Zkitllez autoflowering feminized yields up to 28.2 ounces/sqm indoors and up to 17.6 ounces/sqm indoors.

They provide great growing information for most strains, but we hope they’ll consider introducing filters to make searching easier.

How we came up with this list

Four months ago, we purchased and trialed autoflowering seeds ourselves from seed banks across the globe.

You’ve got nothing to lose by ordering from any of our 10 recommended seed banks – but Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds in particular stood out with their 25 years of experience, their germination guarantee and free worldwide shipping.