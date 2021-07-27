10 Best Seed Banks with Autoflower Cannabis Seeds on Sale

Growing your own cannabis starts with selecting the right seed bank. You’ll want to find seeds with strong genetics, a high germination rate, and a seedbank with good customer service.
Autoflower plants are a popular choice since they are easier to grow and less sensitive to environmental factors. If you’re considering buying your own auto seeds, our top 10 list is the perfect place to start.
|NAME
|DEFINITIVE SCORE
|BEST FOR
|Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
|96%
|Best customer service and value for money.
|Seedsman
|94%
|Extensive product line
|MSNL
|92%
|Different choices of seed packages
|Ministry of Cannabis
|92%
|Affordability
|Weed Seeds Express
|90%
|New, fast-rising seed bank
|Crop King Seeds
|86%
|Best seed bank in Canada
|Quebec Seeds
|86%
|Stealth shipping
|Growers Choice Seeds
|84%
|Fast delivery to the US
|MJ Canada
|82%
|Most payment methods
|Rocket Seeds
|82%
|Extensive germination information
1. Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds – Best overall customer experience
Definitive Score- 96%
|Delivery speed
|4.7/5
|Easy to buy
|4.8/5
|Help desk
|4.9/5
|Payment methods
|4.7/5
|Promotions
|5/5
Pros
- Reputable and established seed bank
- Guaranteed germination and delivery
- Free stealthy worldwide shipping
- Array of payment methods
- Comprehensive grow guide
Cons
- No telephone number on contact page
Based in the world’s marijuana capital, Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds offer guaranteed and free worldwide shipping. They have a 90% germination guarantee for each of their 33 high-quality autoflowering strains.
Their email subscribers receive regular perks, like 2 for 1 offers on their most popular strains.
Most of their strains come from award-winning genetics – like the White Widow autoflower – a world famous strain that’s really put Amsterdam on the map.
Their autoflowering strains are engineered to have high THC and high yields. The big bud autoflowering strain yields up to 21.2 ounces per sq meter indoors and up to 28.2 ounces per sq meter outdoors.
We love their top-rated autoflowering mix packs, and all of their autoflower strains have been bred to be highly resistant, have high levels of THC, and impressive yields.
They offer different payment options, and you can save an additional 10% if you pay using cryptocurrencies.
They provide details on each strain and their free grow guide will help you get the most out of your seeds.
2. Seedsman – Largest collection of strains
Definitive Score – 94%
|Delivery speed
|4.9/5
|Easy to buy
|5/5
|Help desk
|4.8/5
|Payment methods
|5/5
|Promotions
|4.7/5
Pros
- Loads of autoflower options to explore
- Sophisticated website
- 15% Bitcoin discount
- Loyalty points for returning customers
Cons
- No free worldwide shipping
- Insurance fees charged with each order
Seedsman (Seedsman.com/en/) has over 1000 autoflower strains. Some strains like the Zkittlez Auto are heavy yielding and worth the try.
Pay for your seeds using Bitcoins for the first time on their site, and you’ll receive a 25% price discount and 15% off from subsequent orders.
3. MSNL – Most convenient
Definitive Score – 92%
|Delivery speed
|4.8/5
|Easy to buy
|4.9/5
|Help desk
|4.8/5
|Payment methods
|5/5
|Promotions
|4.6/5
Pros
- 15% Bitcoin discount
- Stealth shipping
- Different quantities of seeds available in different packages
- Same day order dispatch
Cons
- Slow shipping to the US
- Shipping for small orders isn’t free
Many of the MSNL (Marijuana-Seeds.nl), autoflowering strains yield below the 21.2 ounces/sqm mark, with only the Glueberry Auto hitting that mark.
If you are interested in going big, you can save huge amounts purchasing their 100, 300, or 500 seed packages.
MSNL offers two variety packs; auto-fem pack and auto-strong fem pack. These mixed packs contain 15 seeds (3 strains each with 5 seeds).
4. Ministry of Cannabis – Most affordable
Definitive Score – 92%
|Delivery speed
|4.8/5
|Easy to buy
|4.9/5
|Help desk
|4.8/5
|Payment methods
|5/5
|Promotions
|4.6/5
Pros
- Guaranteed delivery
- Discreet packaging
- 90% germination guarantee
- Affordable prices
Cons
- A handful of strains
- Few price discounts
Ministry of Cannabis (Ministryofcannabis.com) package their autos from 2 to 25 seeds per package. Their heaviest yielding plant, the Auto Sweet Donkey fem, gives up to 8.8 ounces/plant outdoors and 4.4 ounces/plant indoors.
5. Weed Seeds Express – Best upcoming seed bank
Definitive Score – 90%
|Delivery speed
|4.7/5
|Easy to buy
|4.6/5
|Help desk
|4.8/5
|Payment methods
|4.9/5
|Promotions
|4.5/5
Pros
- Free delivery
- 90% germination guarantee
- Occasional free seeds
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Elaborate info on growing autoflowers
Cons
- No mentioned price discounts when paying using cryptocurrencies
- Few reviews about them
At Weed Seeds Express (Weedseedsexpress.com) you will find rare strains like CBD Express auto and CBG Citrus Nectar auto. Their autoflower marijuana seeds category harbors 26 strains.
Most of their autos are medium yielding where the maximum yield is up to 21.2 ounces/sqm. One of those is the Northern Lights X Big Bud auto.
6. Crop King Seeds – Best Canadian seed bank
Definitive Score – 86%
|Delivery speed
|4.6/5
|Easy to buy
|4.2/5
|Help desk
|4.7/5
|Payment methods
|4.8/5
|Promotions
|4.3/5
Pros
- Lots of payment options
- Toll-free contact and Live chat prompt
- Unique strains
- 80% germination guarantee
Cons
- Few offers
- No autoflower variety packs
Crop King Seeds (Cropkingseeds.com) sells over 170 strains. Their Island Sweet Skunk auto strain yields up to 39 ounces/plant when grown outdoors and up to 21 ounces/plant indoors.
They provide an 80% germination guarantee – low compared to seed banks like Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds who offer a 90% guarantee.
7. Quebec – Best stealth shipping
Definitive Score – 86%
|Delivery speed
|4.6/5
|Easy to buy
|4.2/5
|Help desk
|4.7/5
|Payment methods
|4.8/5
|Promotions
|4.3/5
Pros
- 80% germination guarantee
- Stealth shipping
- No signature required
- Unique strain collection
- Fresh seeds
Cons
- $10 for regular shipping
- Slow delivery outside Canada
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (Quebeccannabisseeds.com) sells 24 autoflowering strains and have an autoflowering mix pack.
Their Auto Gorilla Glue seems to be their heaviest single autoflowering yielder, with indoor yields of up to 21.2 ounces/sqm and 10.6 ounces/plant outdoors.
8. Growers Choice Seeds – Fastest US delivery
Definitive Score – 84%
|Delivery speed
|4.5/5
|Easy to buy
|4.3/5
|Help desk
|4.6/5
|Payment methods
|4.7/5
|Promotions
|4.2
Pros
- Multiple payment methods
- Phone support
- Discreet shipping
- 90% germination guarantee
- Elaborate germination guide
Cons
- No free shipping
- Few offers
Growers Choice Seeds (Growerschoiceseeds.com) sell 17 autoflowering strains, and most strains have their optimum indoor yields capped at the medium mark. Their heavy-yielding autoflower is the Blueberry Auto-fem. This beauty yields up to 13.4 ounces/plant outdoors and up to 17.6 ounces/sqm indoors.
9. MJ Seeds Company – Most payment methods
Definitive Score – 82%
|Delivery speed
|4.4/5
|Easy to buy
|4.2/5
|Help desk
|4.5/5
|Payment methods
|4.5/5
|Promotions
|4.1/5
Pros
- Discreet, stealth shipping
- Free shipping for orders above $200
- Free seeds for seed orders above $42O
- Lots of payment methods accepted, including PayPal
Cons
- No free shipping for orders below $200
- No germination guarantee
MJ Seeds Canada (Mjseedscanada.com) has over 170 autoflower seeds strains, including new and unique strains.
Most of their autoflowering strains are in the medium-yielding range with up to 21.1 ounces/sqm. An example of this is the Killer Lemonade Auto-fem.
10. Rocket Seeds – Best growing information
Definitive Score – 82%
|Delivery speed
|4.4/5
|Easy to buy
|4.2/5
|Help desk
|4.5/5
|Payment methods
|4.5/5
|Promotions
|4.1/5
Pros
- Free shipping for orders above $200
- Thorough germination page
- Convenient payment methods
- Fast express shipping
Cons
- They don’t necessarily ship worldwide
- No autoflower variety packs
Rocket Seeds (Rocketseeds.com) sells more than 180 autoflowering cannabis seeds.
Their Zkitllez autoflowering feminized yields up to 28.2 ounces/sqm indoors and up to 17.6 ounces/sqm indoors.
They provide great growing information for most strains, but we hope they’ll consider introducing filters to make searching easier.
How we came up with this list
Four months ago, we purchased and trialed autoflowering seeds ourselves from seed banks across the globe.
You’ve got nothing to lose by ordering from any of our 10 recommended seed banks – but Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds in particular stood out with their 25 years of experience, their germination guarantee and free worldwide shipping.