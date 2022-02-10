10 Best Sugar Baby Sites for Sugar Daddies & Mommas in 2022

Are you a sugar baby looking to find a new sugar daddy? Then you’ve probably come across all the best sugar baby sites out there that can help you find your next relationship.

It can be overwhelming when you’re trying to wade through all the options for dating sites, though.

To give you a bit of help with narrowing things down, we’ve provided a quick roundup of the top sugar baby websites to get you started on the path to finding your next sugar daddy, momma, or baby.

Check out the table below to get a quick breakdown of what we found, then continue reading for full reviews of each site.

Let’s get to it!

Top Sugar Daddy Sites 2022: First Look

1. Best sugar daddy site overall – What’s Your Price?

2. Top sugar daddy website for men & women – Seeking

3. Great for discreet dating – AdultFriendFinder

4. One of the top luxury sugar dating sites – Miss Travel

5. Most discreet adult online dating site – Ashley Madison

6. Best selection of sugar daddies – Established Men

7. Most reliable sugar baby site – Sugar Daddy Meet

8. Great for serious sugar daddy relationships – RichMeetsBeautiful

9. Biggest selection – SugarDaddie

10. Best for professionals – EliteSingles

1. What’s Your Price – Best for Seeking Sugar Daddy Relationships

Pros:

Auction format

Large selection of filters

No subscription fee–only credits

Bid on dates

Responsive & helpful support

Cons:

Paid membership required to make connections

Our winner for quality, selection, and ease-of-use is What’s Your Price, a sugar baby website that uses an auction format.

Essentially, a woman will propose a date, and the men will offer bids to try to win her. Bidding on dates ensures both the sugar daddy and sugar baby will get precisely what they want.

Things to Be Aware Of:

This site is for finding dates only

You’ll need to have your photo approved before you can start using the site

What it’s Like For Sugar Daddies

Sugar daddies can be confident that they’re keeping their women happy. There’s also a pretty wide selection of good-looking women to bid on.

What it’s Like For Sugar Babies

This site is excellent for sugar babies because they’re guaranteed to get the date they want. In addition, there’s a healthy selection of men willing to bid on them.

Pricing for What’s Your Price:

Membership Type Cost 100 Credits $50 450 Credits $140 1,000 Credits $250

2. Seeking – Best Website to Find Sugar Daddy

Pros:

Sign-up is easy

Strong security features

Exclusively for sugar relationships

Plenty of women

Cons:

Income verification takes time

Seeking (formerly Seeking Arrangement) is one of the most popular sugar baby websites available.

It’s geared toward individuals who don’t want to settle for wading through unsuccessful dates and who want to be upfront about their dating goals. Seeking is the sister site to Miss Travel, which you can read more about below.

Things To Be Aware Of:

There’s been a high number of reported scams on Seeking.

This is one of the highest-priced sugar baby sites out there, but you get a lot of features for the cost.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

If a sugar daddy chooses the Diamond subscription, his profile will appear higher in results when a woman performs a search. There’s also a great female-to-male ratio for men.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Sugar babies can sign up for free with an unlimited membership. Because it’s a higher-priced site, women can be more confident that they’re connecting with men who are somewhat well-off. You can also view each sugar daddy’s net worth on the site.

Seeking’s Pricing:

Membership Type Duration Cost Premium 30 days $89.95 Premium 90 Days $79.95 Diamond 30 Days $249.95

3. AdultFriendFinder – Most Discreet Sugar Daddy Website

Pros:

Multiple contacting features

Wide selection of men & women

Quick & easy sign-up process

Great for a variety of kinks

Easy-to-use dating platform

Cons:

Limited free version

AdultFriendFinder is set up like a traditional dating website, but it’s ideal for people looking for casual hookups.

The site is also popular with couples who want to open their relationship to a third person. Although it’s not exclusively a sugar dating site, there are plenty of men and women seeking sugar relationships on there.

Things to Be Aware Of:

Adult Friend Finder is mainly used for men and women looking for discreet meetings or who have particular tastes, which means long-term relationships likely won’t be found here.

Scammers abound, so be sure to reverse image search anyone who might seem a bit too good to be true.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

If a sugar daddy isn’t looking for a long-term commitment, AdultFriendFinder will be a great choice.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Sugar babies won’t have any trouble finding a sugar daddy, but keep in mind that this site is geared more toward casual hookups, not long-term relationships.

AdultFriendFinder’s Pricing:

Membership Type Cost One Month $39.95 3 Months $26.95 12 Months $19.95

4. Miss Travel – Most Luxurious Sugar Daddy Site

Pros:

Visit new, exotic areas of the world

Great free version

Women can create their dream trips

Plenty of wealthy sugar daddies

Plan trips on the site

Cons:

No mobile app

Miss Travel is designed for women and men seeking travel companions, making it the best option out there if you’re a sugar baby looking to see the world. The best part about it is that sugar babies can create the trip of their dreams, which is why this site is the best bet for jet-setters.

Things to Be Aware Of:

Not all sugar babies on Miss Travel want their trips paid in full.

All travel arrangements are made outside of the Miss Travel website.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

The “create a trip” feature shows men precisely what women are looking for in a trip. Miss Travel is also great for sugar daddies who travel for business.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Sugar babies can sign up, craft their ideal vacations, and travel the world for free.

Miss Travel’s Pricing:

Membership Type Duration Cost Premium 1 Month $39.95 Premium 3 Months $34.94 Premium 6 Months $29.95

5. Ashley Madison – Most Discreet Sugar Daddy App

Pros:

Privacy & discretion are paramount

Great communication tools

Chats disappear after a few minutes

Cons:

Past security issues

Limited free version

Ashley Madison is commonly known for its discretion, making it the best option if you’re looking for privacy.

It’s an incredibly active site that caters to members mainly looking for no-strings encounters or to find relations outside of their current relationship.

The sugar daddy dating site is well-known for its desire to keep member information private, which is why it’s our choice for the best site if you’re looking for discretion.

Things to Be Aware Of

Ashley Madison isn’t strictly for sugar dating.

This site has a reputation for being an excellent option for men who want to have an affair.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

Men have to pay for access, but the membership is well worth it for the site’s discreet features and abundance of sugar babies.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Since this isn’t a sugar dating site, you have to be clear when describing what kind of relationship you’re looking for.

Ashley Madison’s Pricing:

Membership Type Cost 100 Credits $49 500 Credits $149 1,000 Credits $249

6. EstablishedMen – Most Sugar Babies



Pros:

Strong monitoring

No minimum income requirement

No membership fees for women

Premium members get the first look at new profiles

Cons:

Women outnumber men 4 to 1

No app available

Established Men is a dating site that caters specifically to sugar dating. It’s designed for older, established men looking for a relationship with young, beautiful women.

The site has many great features for premium members, and the women are attractive, young, and single.

Things To Be Aware Of:

No minimum income requirement means there is no guarantee that the men you find will satisfy your financial desires as a sugar baby.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

Established Men have a large selection of young women for men to choose from, so men looking for a sugar baby will have a lot of options.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

If you’re looking for a sugar daddy who’s established in his career and life, Established Men will be the ideal sugar dating site.

Pricing for Established Men:

Membership Duration Cost 1 Month $79/Month 3 Months $49/Month 12 Months $25/Month

7. SugarDaddyMeet – Best for Reliability

Pros:

Sugar daddies must be verified

Easy-to-use mobile app

No ads

Unlimited messaging

Cons:

No video chat function

No app for Apple devices

SugarDaddyMeet has more than 5 million members exclusively from the 20 wealthiest countries in the world. The goal is for young, beautiful women to find smart, successful, older men who share the same interests and views on dating.

Things To Be Aware Of:

Far fewer men than women on the site.

Not ideal for same-sex seekers or older women.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

A large selection of women ensures sugar daddies will have no problem finding a young, attractive woman. However, men have to verify their wealth to join.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Because SugarDaddyMeet only accepts men from the top 20 wealthiest countries and verifies the wealth of its members – women can be sure they’ll find what they’re looking for.

SugarDaddyMeet’s Pricing:

Membership Type Cost Gold – 6 Months $24/Month Gold – 3 Months $30/Month Gold – 1 Month $50

8. RichMeetBeautiful – Best for Long-Term Relationships

Pros:

Best for serious sugar dating

Apps for Android & Apple

All profiles are verified

Useful “visit” feature

Cons:

Not ideal for quick hookups

Premium accounts required for most features

Rich Meet Beautiful is a sugar dating site that caters to all sugar relationships. Matchmaking ensures sugar daddies are paired up with their ideal sugar babies.

With a high female-to-male ratio, sugar daddies are guaranteed to find a sugar baby that suits them perfectly. Because there is less of a focus on casual relationships, we found Rich Meet Beautiful to be the best option if you’re looking for an actual relationship.

Things To Be Aware Of:

Sending gifts to a sugar baby is only allowed with a 6 or 12-month membership.

Private browsing is only for paying customers.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

There are approximately four women to every man on Rich Meet Beautiful, so men won’t have a problem connecting with a woman that suits their needs.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Many of the men on Rich Meet Beautiful are looking to mentor their sugar babies, which works out well for the young women on the site who are looking for a mentor. Also, private messaging is free for sugar babies.

Rich Meet Beautiful’s Pricing:

Membership Duration Cost 1 Month $17.50 3 Months $15/Month 6 Months $12.50/Month 12 Months $10/Month

9. SugarDaddie – Best Selection of Verified Sugar Daddies

Pros:

14 years of matching couples

More than 5 million members

Thousands of sign-ups a day

Cons:

Messaging is a premium feature

Pricey

SugarDaddie has been successfully matching sugar babies with wealthy sugar daddies for the past 14 years.

With 5+ million members, this site is focused on matching millionaire sugar daddies with sugar babies looking for anything from a casual hookup to a long-term relationship. The high number of members is why we found SugarDaddie to have the best selection of people to meet.

Things To Be Aware Of:

A member’s income level doesn’t have to be verified for a sugar daddy to join.

SugarDaddie caters to straight relationships only.

Stealth and Private mode options are $9.99 per month and will keep your profile and other information hidden.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

There are way more women than men on SugarDaddie so that men won’t have difficulty connecting with a sugar baby.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Because SugarDaddie is one of the only millionaire sugar daddy sites, sugar babies won’t have a problem finding a rich, older man to form a relationship with.

SugarDaddie Pricing:

Membership Duration Cost Premium – 1 Month $33.99 Premium – 3 Months $22.66/Month Premium – 6 Months $19.83/Month Premium – 12 Months $16.99/Month

10. EliteSingles – Best Selection of High-Quality Singles

Pros:

Focus is on successful men & women

Strict verification process

Has an easy-to-use app

Cons:

Not just for sugar dating

Not ideal for a quick hookup

Elite Singles is geared toward highly-educated professionals from both genders, which is why it’s our pick for the best selection of high-quality singles.

If you’re looking to date someone intelligent, goal-driven, or successful, EliteSingles will be an excellent option for you.

Things To Be Aware Of:

Thousands of new members daily mean the selection of partners won’t ever go stale.

Instead of sorting through hundreds of results, EliteSingles uses your search terms to match you with singles.

What it’s Like for Sugar Daddies

EliteSingles is perfect if a sugar daddy is looking for a sugar baby he can have a smart, meaningful conversation with.

What it’s Like for Sugar Babies

Sugar babies are all but guaranteed to find a successful, well-educated sugar daddy. If you’re looking for something that’s more than just a casual fling, Elite Singles will be a great choice.

EliteSingles’ Pricing:

Membership Duration Cost 3 Months $173.85 6 Months $269.70 12 Months $383.40

Best Website for Sugar Daddy: FAQs

Here are a few commonly asked questions about sugar dating and sugar baby websites.

What is Sugar Daddy Dating?

Sugar daddy dating is when an older, usually wealthy man forms a relationship with a young, attractive woman with the agreement that he will provide financial gifts. Gifts typically come in the form of an allowance, rent, tuition, or other regular expenses.

Is it Legal to be a Sugar Baby?

Being a sugar baby is perfectly legal. Strictly speaking, sugar babies receive gifts in exchange for dating a sugar daddy.

However, be sure to join a reputable sugar dating site, like Seeking – to avoid scams or other potential issues.

What is the Best Sugar Baby App?

Seeking is probably the best and easy-to-use sugar dating app out there!



It’s both iOS and Android friendly and comes with a fun swipe feature to have you connecting with potential partners while on the go.

How Do Sugar Daddy Dating Apps Work?

Sugar daddy websites and dating apps connect older men with younger women. Women typically don’t have to pay to use the site, but sugar daddies almost always have to pay for a subscription.

How Much Do Sugar Daddy Dating Sites Cost?

Sugar daddy sites vary in price from a few dollars a month to a few hundred.

What is a Good Allowance for a Sugar Baby?

The average sugar baby allowance is about $2,800, but that can vary significantly from one sugar relationship to the next. For example, some babies might get a $1,000 allowance each month, while others might get upwards of $10,000.

Are Sugar Daddy Websites Free for Women?

Websites that cater specifically to sugar dating are free for women. Dating sites that aren’t sugar-specific will cost a standard membership fee.



However, even though the sites are free for women, some like Seeking have certain criteria for extra features. For example, if the woman provides a university email address, she’ll be able to access even more premium features at no cost.

Top Sites for Sugar Daddies & Babies – Conclusion

Hopefully, this roundup helped narrow down which sugar babies websites you’ll check out when looking for your next relationship.

Starting a sugar dating relationship shouldn’t be a frustrating experience. With the right dating website, you’ll be able to find a sugar daddy who suits your needs in no time.

That said, we highly recommend Seeking and What’s Your Price as the place to seek out a potential sugar baby or daddy. These sites offer fantastic features, and are free for the ladies!

Best of luck!