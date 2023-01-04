10 Fun Facts About Blood and Important Things to Consider Before Purchasing a Circulation Supplement Like Nitro Wood by Inno Supps

It’s red, you need it to survive, and you can donate it.

That’s probably the extent of what most people know about blood. Heck, one-third of Americans don’t even know WHAT type of blood they have (and technically, it’s not all red.)

Kind of crazy, considering it’s one of the most important substances in the world.

It’s also rather fascinating.

Did you know blood comes in five colors? It contains trace amounts of gold? Intrigued yet?

Read on to learn a few facts about blood you NEED to know and a few more that you can toss around to your friends when you want to sound like the smartest person in the room!

10 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT YOUR BLOOD

FUN FACT #1: It Impacts The Scale

When you look at the number on the scale, some of those pounds are blood. Your blood accounts for about 8 percent of your body weight, and about 2000 gallons are pumped around the body daily.

FUN FACT #2: It’s Golden

Our body has about 0.2 mg of gold, and most is in your blood. That’s right, blood contains trace amounts of gold.

FUN FACT #3: It Doesn’t Live Very Long

Red blood cells circulate in the body for about 4 months, platelets for about 9 days, and white blood cells range from a few hours to several days.

FUN FACT #4: Mosquitoes Love It “O” So Much

The most common blood type in the United States is O positive. Unfortunately, that is the type that mosquitoes love to suck the most!

FUN FACT #5: Your Blood Vessels Could Circle the Globe

Your blood vessels might be small, but they are very long! If they were laid out in a line, they would measure more than 60,000 miles in length. Technically they could circle the world more than twice!

FUN FACT #6: Your Blood is Fast

It only takes 20 to 60 seconds for a drop of blood to travel from the heart, through your body, and back to the heart again, 20 seconds for it to circulate the entire human body, and oxygenated blood leaves the aorta of the heart at the speed of 1 mile an hour.

FUN FACT #7: Your Blood Vessels Love Chocolate

Eating moderate amounts of chocolate could offer some benefits in keeping your heart and blood vessels healthy. According to a published study, chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, contains flavonoids believed to have strong antioxidant properties that promote better heart health.

FUN FACT #8: Your Eyes Don’t Have Any

Every part of the body receives blood, except the eyes. The cornea is the only part of the human body with no blood supply; it gets oxygen directly through the air.

FUN FACT #9: Lots Of People Fear It

While some people may feel uneasy about blood from time to time or get a little squeamish when they see it, other people have an actual blood phobia! It’s called hemophobia and affects around 3–4% of the general population.

FUN FACT #10: You Can’t Fake It

Humans can have artificial hearts, but there is no such thing as artificial blood. Thankfully you can take it from someone else, which is why blood donation is so important. Patients in the United States use approximately 32,000 pints of blood every day.

So, how exactly do you improve blood flow?!

You could increase cardiovascular exercise, include more omega-3s in your diet, and if you smoke, you should definitely stop. But one of the most promising (and easiest) methods to improve circulation is to consistently take a quality nitric oxide supplement.

WHY YOUR BLOOD NEEDS NITRIC OXIDE

Nitric oxide (NO) is a vasodilator that helps relax and expand blood vessels, enhancing blood flow throughout your body.

NO production is essential for overall health because it allows blood, nutrients and oxygen to travel to every part of your body.

So it’s no surprise that many people search for ways to boost nitric oxide production.

One of the most popular nitric oxide boosters in the supplement space is Nitro Wood by Inno Supps.

This cutting-edge supplement aids your body’s own natural production of nitric oxide.

There are over 15 natural ingredients in Nitro Wood that each serve a unique purpose to increase your body’s ability to make nitric oxide and support healthy circulation.

Here is a breakdown of a few of the key ingredients in Nitro Wood and how they work together to get your blood pumping.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Enhances nitric oxide production, encourages healthy blood flow and improves strength and endurance.

Cinnamon Bark Powder: High in antioxidants, this can relieve inflammation and protect the heart. It also helps expand blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Beet Root Powder: This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure. It is also good for increasing stamina and muscle strength and may also help improve brain health.

Garlic Bulb Extract: Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels for better blood flow. Some studies even say it can help improve memory and athletic performance.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape seed is known to boost nitric oxide production in the body. It’s also said to reduce oxidative damage and reduce blood pressure.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Powder: Can help boost your metabolism and digestive health while reducing hunger.

Vitamin C: Helps keep your arteries flexible and promotes smoother blood flow

Niacin: Increases blood vessel size, which helps with blood flow and erectile dysfunction

Last but not certainly not least…

The stand-out nitric oxide boosting ingredient in Nitro Wood…. S7® In fact, one study found that S7® can help your body increase nitric oxide production by up to 230%.

S7® is a blend of seven different plant-based ingredients:

Green coffee beans

Green tea extract

Turmeric

Tart cherry

Blueberry

Broccoli

Kale

Nitro Wood contains 75 mg of this crucial nitric oxide booster in each serving.

THE BOTTOM LINE

You might not “need” to know that your blood has gold in it or that your blood vessels can circle the globe a couple of times.

But if you are looking for an easy way to perform better in all areas of your life, adequate blood flow should be something you know how to achieve, and you can find everything needed to do that in Inno Supps’ Nitro Wood.