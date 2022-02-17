Materials provided by sugardatingreview.com

Where to find a sugar daddy/sugar baby and what are the best sugar daddy websites? Are sugar daddy relationships legal? And what else do you need to know about sugar relationships? Read this full guide on sugar arrangements to understand how it actually works!

Top 12 dating sites where sugar daddies can find sugar babies

Let’s cut right to the point. The following 12 websites are the best sugar daddy dating sites in the world. They are the most trusted, the most convenient, and the most popular sugar dating sites that now exist:

Visits per month: 9,4 m

Features: chat, private photos, profile upgrades, blog for members

Price: from $0,29/credit

What’s Secret Benefits? Well, the name of the site speaks for itself: this is a platform for people looking for mutually beneficial relationships and good privacy protection.

As for the features, the set is a pretty standard one:

There is live chat, the so-called conversations that premium members can unlock. There is an advanced search with a lot of filters that were selected specifically for sugar daddies and sugar babies looking for an ideal date.

The prices for credits are pretty reasonable—Secret Benefits is actually more affordable than many other good sugar platforms. Thats why Secret Benefits is one of the best sugar dating websites.

Visits per month: 11,5 m

Features: live chat, Incognito mode, wish lists

Price: from $99,99/month

Currently, Seeking Arrangement, also known as Seeking, is the number one international sugar dating site in the world. Why is it so popular?

Of course, it was one of the first sugar websites, which allowed the company to gain a lot of members, and that’s their main advantage now, but there are a few more important benefits of using it:

First, the site just works great—members can browse profiles, send messages, create wishlists, search for matches, etc. Second, it’s free for sugar babies, there are special offers, and the company even arranges the parties in the US.

Visits per month: 9,8 m

Features: live chat, the Travel Man feature, profile boost

Price: from $0,29/credit

Ashley Madison is another big website in the international dating market. It has its niche—this is a site for men and women looking for casual relationships and extramarital affairs.

However, it’s now becoming increasingly popular as a sugar dating platform. Like Seeking.com, it’s free for women, and a lot of them are looking for benefactors. Men need to pay, but it’s not a problem for sugar daddies looking for a sugar baby who’d understand the importance of discreet dating.

There are some standard features like messaging, and some special features like Travel Man that allows sugar daddies to find hot dates not only in their home country but also on a vacation or a business trip.

Visits per month: 220 k

Features: Kisses, profile boost, live chat

Price: from $0,29/credit

SugarDaddy is one of the most rapidly-growing sugar communities. It’s not too expensive, the site looks great and works great—most profiles are detailed, there are a lot of advanced search filters, and live chat is available.

Members who want to get more matches and date the hottest/the most successful sugar partners can upgrade their profiles to stand out. Safety and a good dating experience are the company’s top priorities—suspicious accounts are suspended, and members can report spam/scams if they meet someone who obviously doesn’t belong to the community.

Visits per month: 1 m

Features: live chat, the comment section, first date gifts

Price: from $24/month

If you are looking for an old, reputable, and safe sugar dating site, you should definitely take a look at SugarDaddyMeet. The best thing about it is that it already has a lot of members, most of whom are residents of the United States.

Privacy is one of the company’s top priorities—members’ data aren’t disclosed to third parties except for companies that participate in providing services, unregistered users can’t browse profiles, and the best thing (for many SBs and SDs, but not for all users) is that the access to the site is restricted—only people from twenty most developed countries can use it.

Visits per month: 910 k

Features: bidding, live chat, winks

Price: from $0,25/credit

WhatsYourPrice is an exceptional sugar dating website. Sugar daddies can bid on dates with sugar babies right on the site, and sugar babies get paid through the site, respectively, If the date is canceled, sugar daddy’s money is refunded. As for the rest, there are many standard features like messaging and advanced search to use, too.

Visits per month: 500 k

Features: gifts, live chat, winks, advanced search

Price: from $29,99/month

Victoria Milan is an alternative to Ashley Madison. It also accepts married people looking for sugar relationships or members who value privacy and are looking for discreet dating. Generally speaking, it is a platform for SBs and SDs who want to enjoy short-term relationships instead of starting something serious. Nevertheless, sex workers are not welcome—it’s still about dating, casual but dating.

Visits per month: 140 k

Features: Live chat, search, favorites

Price: from $59,95/month

Sugar Book was designed only for sugar babies and sugar daddies looking for mutually beneficial arrangements. Like on most other sugar sites, young and attractive sugar babies outnumber benefactors, but finding a match is still absolutely possible—members only need to create attractive profiles, wait until they are approved by moderators, and start interacting with others.

Visits per month: 120k

Features: live chat, advanced search, forum for members

Price: from $22,49/month

SugarDaddie works pretty much like other good sugar sites. However, it not only offers live chat and extended search—there is also a forum with tons of useful information and tips and plenty of interesting threads. Sugar Daddie lets SBs use the site for free, while SDs need to upgrade their accounts to start interacting with potential partners.

Visits per month: 70 k

Features: Live chat, profile boost, weekend planner

Price: from $39,95/month

SugarDaddyForMe is another very old and reputable platform in the market. The site looks outdated, but the features still work well. There is a live chat, members can upgrade their profiles, and there are some special features—for example, members can take notes or let others know about their plans for the next week.

Visits per month: 2 m

Features: Live chat, virtual gifts, anonymous mode

Price: from $0,39/credit

EmilyDate is available worldwide, and now it has a lot of members in Europe and the United States. It works pretty much like a great regular dating site, but it’s designed exclusively for sugar daddies, sugar babies, and sugar mommas. There are plenty of ways to find partners—search, a swiping feature, a live chat, Mails, as well as the opportunity to send gifts and media files.

Visits per month: around 95 k

Features: Minimum income of male users is $85,000, strict verification, free trial

Price: $35-$120

If you’re a rich man who wants to lavish gifts on beautiful younger women, WealthyMen is the best sugar daddy app for you. This is one of the least popular sugar daddy websites on this list, but it’s still a perfect place for any wealthy man interested in mutually beneficial relationships. Interesting design, real-life meetings, unlimited messaging for premium users—even if it’s not the best site for sugar dating, it’s pretty close to this title.

What is a sugar dating relationship?

Sugar relationships are mutually beneficial (transactional) relationships between a sugar daddy and a sugar baby. Typically, a sugar daddy is a generous older man while a sugar baby is a young and attractive lady who provides companionship (including sex) to her “daddy” in exchange for financial support (“sugar”).

What is sugar daddy?

If you’re wondering what is a sugar daddy, here’s the answer: a sugar daddy is a well-established man, typically in his 40s, 50s, or 60s, who spends money on his “baby” in return for different forms of companionship, including sexual intimacy (platonic sugar relationships are extremely rare, but still possible). Lots of sugar daddies are businessmen, doctors, and lawyers, but it’s not necessary. The average sugar daddy is a divorced/single 45 years old man (only 34% of them are married) who makes around $250,000 annually, but again, it’s not necessary—as long as a man can afford an average sugar baby allowance ($2,800 per month), he can be called a sugar daddy. Men who can’t afford a sugar partner but still want to enter this type of relationship are often called “splenda” daddies.

What is sugar baby?

Here’s the answer to the question “what is a sugar baby“: a sugar baby is a woman (typically an attractive one in her 20s or 30s) who appreciates finer things and meets a sugar daddy (or daddies) in return for financial support. The average monthly allowance of babies varies from $2,800 to $4,000, according to different sources. The majority of babies are in their 20s (the average age is 26 years old), and the majority of them are students (40%).

How does the sugar relationship work?

The most important thing you need to understand regarding such relationship is that you can discuss all the boundaries and rules even before you start “dating”. That’s the main difference between sugar daddy dating and casual, “vanilla” dating.

A sugar relationship is a no-strings-attached relationship without drama and commitment. Yes, it’s natural to develop an emotional attachment to a person you spend time and have sex with, but the very nature of sugar dating is that there should be no drama, no jealousy, and no games.

What is a sugar baby arrangement? It consists of two things: “sugar” and “companionship”. “Sugar”, in this context, is the allowance—some sugar babies prefer PPM allowance (pay per meet) while the others prefer getting paid monthly. “Companionship” means dates, sex, and whatever you can imagine.

Are sugar daddy relationships legal?

So, is being a sugar baby legal? Is having a sugar daddy legal? Or is it considered prostitution because, well, in most cases, sugar dating is about exchanging money for sex?

Let’s be straightforward here: this might look like prostitution, and some can even say that it is. But we’re not talking about the moral side here, right?

We’re talking about legal questions here, and from the legal point of view, it’s 100% NOT prostitution. The point is, when talking about prostitution, sex is the only thing on the table. But when it comes to sugar dating, it’s not only about sex. Technically, sex is secondary to companionship, not a requirement—money is not exchanged directly for sex, so if no one can prove the opposite, it’s technically not prostitution.

READ MORE: Having a Sugar Daddy is not Illegal: The Legalities in Sugar Dating Arrangement

How to find a sugar baby or sugar daddy?

Without further ado, we want to share a step-by-step guide that will answer the question how to find a sugar baby/how to find a sugar daddy:

Sign up on one of the services from our list (or on other sites if you are sure they are 100% legit and trustworthy). Upload photos and write a profile bio/profile description—it must be interesting and catchy. Buy a premium subscription. It doesn’t matter whether you’re searching for a baby or for a daddy, a premium subscription is always necessary. Even if it’s not required, Premium members always get much more attention than free/standard profiles, and getting more attention than other profiles is always a great thing on a dating site. Start chatting with women/men. Don’t use generic ice-breakers, try to be creative, and use the hooks in the profile description. People always write about their hobbies and interests on their profiles, so you can use it to your advantage. Be clear and direct. If you need to discuss the allowance, discuss it without any doubts. If you need to discuss the boundaries and rules, discuss them without any doubts. That’s how sugar dating works and there’s nothing wrong about it—you need to be on the same page before you meet. Ask her out/go on a date with him, but don’t forget that the first date with a person you’ve met on a sugar daddy site must be in a public place. That’s how both you and your partner will feel 100% safe and confident.

If you are interested in finding a sugar baby, we have a special guide on it for you: it is much more detailed and full.

How do sugar dating sites work?

There’s nothing to explain here, actually: these dating platforms work exactly like casual dating websites. You sign up, create a profile, chat with other members, and go on a date, that’s all.

However, there are some differences and you need to be aware of them.

First of all, it’s almost impossible to find a free sugar daddy site. Some of them are free for women, but free membership for male accounts is almost never about sending messages. Men need to pay to communicate with babies, that’s the first major difference of SD websites.

Second, the verification is usually stricter on SD websites than on casual dating platforms.

Third, the number of messaging tools is always lower on SD websites. It’s obvious—you don’t need a video chat or a voice call feature on a dating website if you’re only going to spend a few days on it before you ask your partner out. No one spends months on such sites, so no one needs advanced communication tools on these platforms.

How much sugar dating sites cost?

There are two most common types of membership on such websites: credit and premium subscription. On the sites with credits, you need to buy the inner currency of the site to exchange it for the services later, so you can control how much money you’re spending. On the sites with a premium subscription system, you pay for a monthly subscription and get access to all the features of the site (even if you don’t need all of them).

How to avoid sugar dating scam?

Unfortunately, sugar baby scams are extremely common. Basically, such a scam becomes more and more common every single year—thus, reported USD losses increased twice since 2018 ($145,000,000 in 2018, $304,000,000 in 2020).

Here are the top 3 tips that will help you save money:

Never send money to people you meet on such websites. They might ask you for help or they might want you to pay the commission, but it’s a 100% scam. Never send or reveal your financial or personal information to anyone. Credit card number, CVC-code, SSN—keep this information private and secure. Be realistic. Billionaires don’t ask women to send them a commission on dating websites, top models don’t need your credit card number or SSN. It sounds obvious, but it’s one of those rules people often forget about.

Types of sugar daddy dating scam

Even if you choose the best sugar daddy app, the scammers will still be here—it’s just impossible to ban all of them. Here are the 3 most common scam types you should be aware of:

A “direct” one —when a scammer directly asks a victim to send them money

—when a scammer directly asks a victim to send them money A “less direct” one —when a fake sponsor creates a fake bill to make a baby believe she’ll receive money if she pays a small commission

—when a fake sponsor creates a fake bill to make a baby believe she’ll receive money if she pays a small commission A “personal information” one—a victim gives a scammer their card data, and a scammer can drain their bank account and take loans

Final thoughts: Choosing a sugar daddy site:

Sugar dating is a great thing—but only if you understand the concept and fully accept the rules. No (or almost no) emotional involvement, clear boundaries, no drama, transactional nature of the relationships—if this sounds attractive to you, you’ll definitely enjoy it.