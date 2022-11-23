2023 Rugby World Cup – Dates, Venues, and Everything You Need To Know

The next Rugby World Cup will be held in 2023, and it is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about tournaments in recent memory. The next few months are critical for getting ready for this event, and you’re sure to have plenty of questions about what to expect from this massive event. Read on to learn more about when the Rugby World Cup 2023 will take place, where it will be held, and how the tournament works.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be the 10th edition of the tournament

The Rugby World Cup is one of the most important rugby tournaments in the world. It was created by the International Rugby Board (IRB) in 1987 to promote international rugby and bring together all countries for a tournament. The first edition took place on October 20, 1987, and has been held every four years since then.

The tenth edition of the men’s rugby union teams’ quadrennial global championship is set to take place in 2023. It is slated to take place in France from 8 September to 28 October 2023 at nine different locations. The Stade de France, located in the commune of Saint-Denis, north of Paris, will host both the opening game and the finals.

South Africa is the defending champion after defeating England 32–12 in the 2019 final. Additionally, Chile will participate in the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

The first Rugby World Cup to be held in France since 2007

France will be hosting the Rugby World Cup for the third time; they previously hosted the tournament in 2007 and 1991 as joint hosts with England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. It will occur less than a year before the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris in 2024.

Additional rest days necessary for the welfare of the player

The tournament was initially planned to last the usual six weeks, but on February 23, 2021, World Rugby announced an additional week to account for the extra rest day necessary for player welfare. To maximize recovery and tournament preparation, teams will have a minimum of five rest days between each match.

Venues for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

On March 17, 2017, a total of twelve host cities were chosen. Later, nine cities were left on the list, except Paris, Montpellier, and Lens. The nine stadiums include Stade de France, Stade Vélodrome, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Allianz Riviera, Stade de la Beaujoire, and Stadium Municipal.

Twenty nations will compete in the 2023 Rugby World Cup

There will be twenty teams competing. Following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, 12 teams, including the host France, automatically qualified for the competition by ranking in the top three of their respective pools. Regional tournaments and cross-regional play-offs will determine who occupies the final eight spots.

Final Verdict

If you’re planning on attending in person, you can purchase your tickets at Cheapo Ticketing. Prices are expected to skyrocket as the tournament nears. One thing is certain: the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be one of the most talked about historical events!