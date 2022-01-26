3 Best Testosterone Boosters to Increase Testosterone Naturally

Whether you’re looking for ways to boost your testosterone naturally or you’re not quite sure what your testosterone levels are, you’re in the right place. Low testosterone affects all men at some point and addressing it head on is better than ignoring it.

Testosterone is a hormone produced by both men and women, though it’s most commonly associated with being the male sex hormone. This is because testosterone in men is responsible for muscle development, genital growth, body hair, sperm production, sex drive, red blood cell production, and bone health.

Testosterone production naturally decreases as we get older. Studies have shown that nearly 39% of men over age 45 who regularly visit a doctor are testosterone deficient. However, men even younger may experience symptoms of low testosterone.

The good news is, you don’t have to simply accept and live with low testosterone.

We’ve compared the best testosterone boosters in the market and come up with the top 3 worth considering. In this review, we’ll examine how these supplements can help improve every aspect of your life.

First, we’ll discuss how to determine whether you have low testosterone and how natural test boosters may help.

How Do You Know If You Have Low Testosterone?

Testosterone deficiency, also known as low-T or hypogonadism (when sex glands produce little to no sex hormones), can happen at any age. Low-T is not as uncommon as you may think, though it is more common in older men.

Men can experience a wide range of symptoms when testosterone levels decrease more than they should. While it’s hard to pinpoint a specific cut-off for normal testosterone levels, since it can vary from person to person, there are certain symptoms that may indicate you have low testosterone.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, it may be a sign you have low testosterone levels:

Low sex drive

Erectile issues

Decreased sperm production

Muscle deterioration

Weight gain

Increased breast size (aka man boobs)

Excessive fatigue

Depressed mood

Increased anxiety

Difficulty concentrating

Irritability

Hair loss

Decreased bone mass

Signs of low-T can often be subtle, so the best way to know for sure if you are testosterone deficient is to have a serum blood test to determine your level of circulating testosterone. If you think you might have low testosterone, you’ll likely benefit from natural testosterone boosters.

What Are Natural Testosterone Boosters?

Testosterone boosters, sometimes called test boosters or T-boosters, are herbal supplements that utilize all natural ingredients to help boost testosterone. Most people associate them with bodybuilders since they often use them to gain more muscle mass.

Testosterone boosters are a natural alternative if you have low-T and aren’t ready for testosterone therapy. They are safe for consumption and don’t require a prescription to purchase. And unlike steroids and testosterone therapy, T-boosters do not contain testosterone – real or synthetic.

Let’s take a closer look at how T-boosters work to get an idea of the results you can expect.

How Do Natural T-Boosters Work?

T-boosters help boost testosterone levels in men and reduce symptoms of low-T. Some testosterone boosters work by blocking estrogen (estrogen blockers), while others claim to only prevent testosterone from converting into estrogen.

Rather than synthetically “boosting” testosterone, the ingredients contained in the best testosterone boosters encourage your body to produce more of this important hormone, naturally. By combining herbs, aphrodisiacs, libido enhancers, amino acids, vitamins, and other necessary nutrients, test boosters allow your body to do what it already naturally does – just more effectively.

Key Ingredients to Look For

Some of the most effective ingredients to look for when choosing a testosterone booster are: zinc, D-aspartic acid (D-AA), vitamin D, magnesium, fenugreek, and Panax ginseng. This is not an exhaustive list as there are many other scientifically proven ingredients that contribute to the efficacy of a supplement.

Timeline for Results

It’s important to remember that no matter what a supplement claims, and how great their ingredient profile is, testosterone boosters will not produce amazing results overnight. The natural ingredients will need time to build up in your system, targeting any nutrient deficiencies you may have.

In most cases, noticeable results may be experienced after 3-4 weeks of daily supplementation. Optimal results may take 6-8 weeks or longer, depending on the individual.

Balanced Hormone Levels are Key

Men experience a gradual decrease in testosterone over time, approximately 1% per year starting around age 30. Women, on the other hand, experience a rapid drop in hormone levels at menopause. In short, the older a man is, the more likely he will experience low testosterone levels.

What many people don’t realize is that hormones move throughout our bloodstream and help regulate functions that affect our sleep cycles, energy levels, metabolism, as well as sexual and reproductive functions. A hormonal imbalance occurs when your body produces too much or too little of the important hormones.

Occasional irregularities don’t usually cause much harm, but major imbalances can negatively impact your health. Men can experience imbalances with any of the main hormones – testosterone, cortisol, insulin, and thyroid.

Estrogen (usually referred to as the female sex hormone) is another important hormone that, when out of balance, can wreak havoc on men’s bodies. Luckily, there are supplements that can help keep estrogen levels balanced in men. But we’ll talk more about that later.

Natural testosterone boosters are useful for maintaining these optimal hormone levels. When combined with regular exercise and a healthy, balanced diet, t-boosters can be the most effective at reducing your low-T symptoms.

Choosing the Right Testosterone Booster for You

Scrolling endless through search results online, looking for which testosterone booster is right for you can take time you don’t feel you have. Which is why we’ve created this short list you can use to evaluate (and weed out) potential supplements.

Although specific ingredients may be different from one supplement to another, at the very minimum any supplement you’re considering should meet the following criteria.

Ingredients: Contains all natural ingredients that have been researched and scientifically proven effective to do what the supplement claims.

Formula: Manufacturer has submitted the supplement formula for clinical testing and results support claims.

Manufacturer: The reputation of the manufacturer, including customer satisfaction levels, should be considered. There are independent companies that monitor and track this information.

Production Facility: The facility the supplement is produced in should be a FDA-regulated facility. Facilities that are cGMP-compliant are regularly monitored by the FDA to ensure safety and efficacy of products.

Safety: There should be no long-term or significant adverse effects reported by users.

Social Proof: Testimonials and positive reviews should not be impossible to find. Aside from getting a personal recommendation, this is the best way to determine whether a supplement will work.

Money-Back Guarantee: Manufacturers that stand behind their supplement and have confidence in the expected results will show you by offering a money-back guarantee. On the off-chance that the supplement doesn’t work for you, this should provide some assurance.

All of the supplements on our list meet or exceed the above criteria. And without any further delay, here are the top three best testosterone boosters available.

#1 PrimeGENIX Testodren™

Testodren™ is the best all-around testosterone booster for your money. The unique formula was designed to work for men over age 18 who are suffering from the symptoms of low testosterone. Testodren™ targets more symptoms associated with low-T than any other supplement.

It’s manufactured by Leading Edge Health (LEH), a leader in the health supplement industry for decades. Since it started, LEH has been committed to formulating and producing supplements of the highest quality utilizing all-natural ingredients with optimal dosages.

Why Does Testodren™ Top Our List?

Testodren™ is unique in that it is not designed specifically for gym rats and bodybuilders. This powerful testosterone booster is marketed for the average guy who wants to see positive gains from their workouts, but isn’t looking to go professional.

Supplementing with Testodren™ will help you improve muscle definition, build muscle mass, and enhance your performance in the gym. It’s a well-rounded supplement designed to address all the symptoms of low testosterone, from the court to the boudoir.

What Are the Active Ingredients in Testodren™?

The primary ingredient in Testodren™ is Furosap. Furosap is a patented natural compound extracted from the fenugreek seed. Fenugreek seed extract is well-known for its testosterone-enhancing properties, which have been scientifically proven. Fenugreek is also known to restrict estrogen production, working to maintain hormonal balance in men.

Experience Enhanced Results with PrimeGENIX DIM3X

We already know that decreasing testosterone levels are a natural part of the aging process, but what is often overlooked is another completely normal phenomenon – our estrogen levels also increase as we get older.

Estrogen is present in both men and women working together with testosterone to keep our bodies functioning at optimal levels. It might be surprising to hear that estrogen is an important hormone for men. However, when estrogen levels get too high in men, a hormonal imbalance can occur.

Not only that, but as we age, and become more sedentary our body begins to convert precious Testosterone into harmful Estrogen – this causes fatigue, loss of muscle, sagging chests and other common symptoms men in their 40’s and into the 50’s and 60’s tend to experience.

Fortunately, just like testosterone levels can be managed with PrimeGENIX Testodren™, estrogen levels can also be managed with a PrimeGENIX supplement – it’s called DIM3X. PrimeGENIX DIM3X is known as an estrogen metabolizer / aromatase inhibitor, a supplement that helps convert “bad” estrogen into “good” estrogen. Good estrogen simply refers to estrogen that is beneficial for men.

You can find DIM3X on PrimeGENIX.com and other online stores like Amazon. Be sure to add it to your daily routine!

Is PrimeGENIX Safe?

PrimeGENIX Testodren™ contains ingredients that have been scientifically proven to be safe for consumption. Unless you have allergies to specific included ingredients, it is unlikely that you will experience unwanted side effects.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Increases muscle mass quickly

Lose extra belly fat

Raises energy levels

Boosts libido and sexual confidence

Reduces fatigue

Regulates mood and improves focus

Comes with 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available from its official online store

Results may vary dependent on nutrient or testosterone deficiency levels

Where Should You Buy Testodren™?

To receive the best deals, we recommend only purchasing Testodren™ from its official website. In addition to bulk discounts, buying directly from the manufacturer ensures you receive the authentic supplement.

Accompanying every purchase of Testodren™ is a 67-day satisfaction guaranteed trial period. If the results do not meet your expectations within that time period, you can return your order for a full refund.

#2 TestRX™

TestRX™ is one of the best testosterone boosters for men looking to build muscle mass and lose excess weight quickly. Unlike steroids, TestRX™ relies on key, all-natural ingredients that safely and naturally encourage testosterone production.

With its unique combination of extracts, vitamins, and minerals, TestRX™ transforms your body back into the stud you once were. You’ll be ready to achieve your physical goals in the gym and enhance your sexual experiences in the bedroom with TestRX™.

Who is TestRX™ for?

Do your pants feel more snug than they used to? Are you feeling tired all the time and lack the motivation to take on new challenges? Then TestRX™ is the supplement you need.

TestRX™ is ideal for men suffering from low testosterone levels who want to feel like their younger selves. This is the supplement you want if you’ve got workout goals you want to crush this year. It’s no small thing, but TestRX™ can also help improve your sexual performance and experiences.

What Are the Active Ingredients in TestRX™?

Zinc Monomethionine Aspartate (ZMA) – ZMA contains magnesium aspartate and vitamin B6, making it perhaps the most important ingredient in TestRX™. It promotes muscle growth and reduces post-workout recovery time, while also improving your mood and sleep quality.

Vitamin B6 – Vitamin B6 helps your body utilize testosterone effectively. Although it isn’t found naturally in our bodies, it has been shown to increase libido and energy levels, while also providing better, longer-lasting erections.

Fenugreek Extract – Fenugreek encourages testosterone production, boosting your libido and sex drive. It has also been used to eradicate fat storage and reduce symptoms of androgen deficiency.

D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA) – D-AA helps increase your testosterone levels by synthesizing luteinizing hormone (LH) and human growth hormone (HGH), both of which contribute to testosterone production.

Magnesium – Magnesium has been linked to improvements in stamina and endurance. Higher magnesium levels can help boost your athleticism and shed unwanted weight.

Zinc – Zinc is a powerful libido booster that has been used to improve reproductive health function in men and boost virility. Supplementing with zinc helps you maintain a healthy immune system as well.

Vitamin D3 – This vitamin plays a significant role in maintaining health and wellness, and is great for boosting testosterone.

Vitamin K2 – This is a key ingredient because Vitamin K2 not only aids in boosting your body’s testosterone production, it also helps to maintain your testosterone levels and prevent testosterone from transforming into estrogen.

Is TestRX™ Safe?

There are no reported harmful or unwanted side effects from users of TestRX™. This is not surprising since it contains only natural ingredients designed to encourage your body to do what it normally does.

If you are taking other supplements, medications, or have an existing medical condition, we recommend consulting with your doctor to prevent potential negative reactions or interactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Increase muscle growth

Quickly lose weight

Build muscle mass quickly

Improve concentration

Decrease recovery time post-workout

Raise energy levels

Increase bone density

Improve blood circulation

Thousands of satisfied customers

Cons

Only available on its official website

Pricey compared to other testosterone boosters (unless purchased in bulk)

Capsules may make it less desirable to vegetarians or vegans

Where Should You Buy TestRX™?

TestRX™ can only be bought online from the manufacturer’s official website. Ordering directly allows you to take advantage of their bulk discounts and free shipping on select bundles. The price tag for TestRX™ is a little higher than comparable supplements, but it’s important to remember you get what you pay for.

Each purchase qualifies you for a risk-free 67-day trial with a 100% money-back guarantee. If you’re not completely satisfied with your results by the end of the trial, send back any used or unused product with no questions asked.

#3 VigRX® Tongkat Ali

VigRX® Tongkat Ali is the best testosterone booster for men looking to boost their sex drive. In addition to improving physical health and appearance, the VigRX® Tongkat Ali formula contains ingredients that specifically target sexual dysfunctions.

VigRX® Tongkat Ali is manufactured by one of the largest producers of male enhancement supplements. VigRX® has been making high quality supplements that exceed expectations for decades.

Who is VigRX® Tongkat Ali for?

If you’re experiencing weak sexual performances or just a general lack of desire and drive, VigRX® Tongkat Ali may help restore your youthful sexual vigor. The other supplements on our list may focus more on physical health and gains, but VigRX® Tongkat Ali is formulated more for your sexual health.

The primary ingredient, tongkat ali, has been used for centuries throughout Southeast Asia to address male sexual function and reproduction, specifically erectile issues and infertility. Low testosterone contributes to many issues in our daily lives that we may overlook as “just how it is.” But when symptoms start affecting your sex life, it’s time to make a change.

What Are the Active Ingredients in VigRX® Tongkat Ali?

Tongkat Ali LJ100 – This extract comes from the root of the Eurycoma longifolia plant, and was specially formulated by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This patented ingredient has been proven to improve libido, enhance sexual function, increase semen volume, and increase lean muscle mass.

Zinc – Zinc is an essential mineral that encourages testosterone production in men, especially those with low sperm counts or low testosterone. It has also been shown to help improve blood flow, which can help with erection issues.

Vitamin B1 – This vitamin is responsible for boosting libido, sex drive, and energy. If you have a Vitamin B1 deficiency, you may experience muscle weakness and fatigue. Vitamin B1 can help you build muscle as you lose unwanted weight.

Vitamin B6 – Vitamin B6 promotes androgens in your body, which indirectly help boost testosterone production. A deficiency in Vitamin B6 can affect your sexual performance and has been linked to elevated estrogen levels in the brain.

Is VigRX® Tongkat Ali Safe?

There have been absolutely no side effects reported from any clinical studies or by users of VigRX® Tongkat Ali. Since it is a natural supplement with all-natural ingredients, it is unlikely that you will experience any adverse effects as long as you follow the recommended dosage.

As always, it’s a good idea to discuss with your doctor any new supplements you are thinking of trying. This is even more important if you have underlying medical conditions or are taking medications.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Provides harder, longer-lasting erections on demand

Increases sex drive, stamina, and libido

Improves sexual and athletic performance

Raises energy levels

Increases muscle mass

Improves overall mood

Increase sperm count and quality

Improves cardiovascular health

Patented formula supported by 13 clinical trials

Cons

Only available from its official website

Exceeding recommended dosages can cause unwanted adverse effects

Long-term results are dependent on continued use

Based on the proven efficacy of VigRX® Tongkat Ali, we think you’ll agree that the benefits far outweigh any downsides associated with this supplement.

Where Should You Buy VigRX® Tongkat Ali?

We recommend ordering VigRX® Tongkat Ali directly from the manufacturer’s website. Compared to other supplements, the cost of VigRX® Tongkat Ali is quite affordable. If you buy in bulk, the price decreases significantly.

In addition to bulk discounts and free shipping on qualifying purchases, VigRX® also offers a 67-day money back guarantee. So there’s no risk to your wallet to see for yourself if VigRX® Tongkat Ali is the solution for you.

And the Best Testosterone Booster for You is…

The best testosterone booster for you will help you resolve your unique issues. Depending on your specific needs and goals, one of our three recommendations may be perfect for you.

Let’s recap:

PrimeGENIX Testodren™ – Best suited for all around improvements to physical, sexual, and mental health (can be paired with DIM3X for a greater advantage)

TestRX™ – Best suited for men who want to improve athletic performance quickly

VigRX® Tongkat Ali – Best suited for men who want to increase sexual endurance and experience intense orgasms

Whichever supplement you choose, remember that natural ingredients take time to work. Don’t give up if you don’t see results immediately, even the best testosterone booster need time to build up in your system. In most cases, you should give a supplement at least 4 weeks before determining it doesn’t work for you. Trust us, you’ll be glad you did.