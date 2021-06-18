3 CBD Products to Help Your Workout Routine

Anyone who exercises regularly will know that one of the hardest parts of maintaining a workout routine is the recovery period. It can be difficult to get yourself through your routine when you’re still aching and sore from the last time.

That’s why many exercise enthusiasts use a variety of dietary choices and health supplements to help speed up their recovery. Fish oil and protein are two examples, as are supplements like magnesium and creatine.

A relatively new supplement that has become more popular in the past decade is cannabidiol (CBD). It is a compound that occurs naturally in cannabis plants. On its own, it has no psychoactive properties that would make you feel high, so it is completely safe and legal to use. There are three reasons why high quality CBD from the Hemp Doctor is a great supplement to help your recovery — it is loaded in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, it is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it reduces pain.

If you want to know what products are particularly useful for your workout routine, try these three.

#1) CBD Protein Powder

Protein is one of the building blocks for building muscle and repairing tissue. That’s why protein powder in smoothies is such a popular choice among exercise enthusiasts. Protein-rich foods help you feel full for longer, so you don’t eat as much. It helps you lose weight and spur muscle growth.

CBD protein powder combines its anti-inflammatory and pain relief properties of CBD with the weight loss, muscle building and muscle repair properties of the protein powder. You can make it even more effective by using high quality ingredients for the rest of the smoothie, such as greek yogurt, berries, and so on.

#2) CBD Pain Patch

If you’ve heard of Icy Hot patches, you can now get the same sort of thing that includes CBD as an active ingredient. The benefit of transdermal skin patches is that they slowly seep the pain relief at your skin or muscular level that is sore, aching, or in pain. They typically offer long-lasting relief, instead of just a couple of hours.

CBD takes the same approach, but its anti-inflammatory properties also help reduce any inflammation in your muscles and joints that can leave you feeling sore and stiff the next morning.

#3) CBD Oil

In the end, you can’t go wrong with regular CBD oil. It is the most common type of CBD product, and the natural form it takes after it is extracted from cannabis plants. The benefit of CBD oil is that it comes in a convenient dropper bottle that lets you easily and accurately control your dosage. It also is one of the more pure and potent ways to take CBD, where mixing it in protein powder that you drink is less efficiently absorbed into your body.

It’s also fast-acting if you take it sublingually — empty the dropper under your tongue, and leave it there for 30 seconds. The skin under your tongue is highly absorbent, and it will enter your bloodstream from there so you feel the effects in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. Take it right before you start your exercises, and your body will already be fighting the inflammation and soreness through your whole workout.

It’s important to realize that CBD is a supplement, and not a miracle drug. It won’t be able to help you lift twice as much weight, or run for twice as long. It will simply help you recover better from your workouts so you are not sore, aching, and with a more limited range of motion because of inflammation. Tha