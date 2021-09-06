3 Things to Keep in Mind When Consuming Edibles

For some cannabis enthusiasts, there is simply nothing else than the thrill of consuming cannabis edibles.

When you consume THC-containing snacks, the high can seem to rise to infinite levels.

It’s a remarkably liberating and pleasurable experience.

For many, the delight experienced from a perfectly dosed edible is far more intense and enjoyable than a quick vape/smoke.

But if you get the edible dosage wrong, you can suffer from a bad trip – an experience from which there is no easy escape.

Edibles can be responsible for both the best and the worst cannabis experiences based on how you consume.

So what should you keep in mind to have a GOOD trip?

Read on to find out!

1. How Many mg of Edibles Should You Consume?

Calculating the dosage in your edible is the most important and very often the most challenging task.

You have to consider your size and weight and your cannabis tolerance, determining the best THC edible dosage for you.

The first rule of cannabis edibles is to start on a low dose on the first try. If you feel no effects or minimal effects, you can increase the THC edible dosage next time you consume.

Don’t be reckless and consume cannabis edibles in high doses. Also, allow around 3 hours after consuming an edible before considering taking another. And even then, do so with caution.

Cannabis consumers who live in ‘legal’ areas like the USA/Canada can buy cannabis edibles from licensed retailers. There you can choose edibles ranging from 1 mg to 1000 mg.

Most tend to go for a THC edible dose in the range of 1-100 mg.

However, some edible fans prefer to go extreme and use very high doses of around 1000 mg and above. Often, such high doses can be delivered by swallowing capsules containing cannabis oil.

However, professionally cooked cakes, chocolates, and pastries that contain THC can be very delicious.

2. How Long Does an Edible High Last?

How long the effects of edibles linger in your body depends on your cannabis tolerance and physiological factors like your size/weight, gastro/intestinal factors, plus your specific endocannabinoid system.

Many edible connoisseurs enjoy a high, which provides a strong effect for a few hours.

An edible dosage for high tolerance users, for example, might range from 500-1000 mg. With such a large amount of THC, the edible high may very well last all day, with effects that might continue the following day.

It’s worth also mentioning that the human body metabolizes THC from edible cannabis in a completely different way compared to vaping/smoking it.

When eaten, THC is metabolized into 11-Hydroxy-THC in the liver. However, when vaped, a different and more rapid effect is seen.

3. What to Expect When Mixing THC and CBD in Edibles?

Some edible cannabis lovers feel that the presence of CBD makes for a smoother experience that may feel more enjoyable.

CBD edible dosage, just like THC, depends on the individual, their physiology, and past cannabis use. CBD isn’t psychoactive, so you don’t have to worry about the effects of getting ‘too high’ as you would with THC.

If you want to include CBD in your edibles, CBD oil can be bought online or in a health store and added in a controlled way to your edible recipe.

Otherwise, you can buy yourself some CBD-rich cannabis seeds and produce your own harvest, which you can later incorporate into your edibles.

With careful consideration, you can compare the differing effects of the cannabis edible by gradually increasing amounts of CBD in your edible.

If a 10 mg THC edible is an okay level, you can compare the effects of taking different amounts of CBD with it. For instance, some people prefer a 1:1 ratio of CBD:THC, but it certainly varies from person to person.

Figure out Edible Dosage

Just because your friends can tolerate high levels of cannabis doesn’t mean that you should submit to peer pressure. A responsible cannabis edible user should always start low and slowly increase their dosage. Alternatively, you can use an edible dosage calculator, which gives you a rough idea of how to measure your edible intake, especially if it’s your first trip.