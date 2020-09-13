31+ Free Psychic Readings Online: A List of Every Free Reading Available by Phone, Chat, and App

Free psychic readings have the power to transform your outlook on life. They can give you a better sense of where you’re heading in terms of your love life, your career, and your entire future as a whole. Now, more than ever, they have great appeal to a lot of people.

Naturally, it’s super important that you choose the right online free psychic reading. This will ensure a comfortable experience whereby you get exactly what you’re looking for out of the reading. You’ll connect with an experienced, expert psychic who’ll reveal things to you that will allow you to better understand yourself, and your direction in life.

The 4 Types of Free Psychics

Before we jump into the huge list of free psychics, let’s talk about the different types of free readings you’ll find.

100% free readings with no credit card required – These are usually done by software, like free-tarot-reading.net which gives readings on their website. The downside to these is they can feel less authentic than a live reading.

Free trial readings by real psychics – Sites like Kasamba offer 3 minutes free and Psychic Source offers 5 minutes free. I have tried both of these out to see if they’re legit, the catch is that they require you to provide your credit card in case you go over the time limit of 5 minutes. The good news is that the website will alert you 30 seconds before you reach the time limit, so it’s easy to hang up before you go over. I can also verify that they honor their free trials and do not charge fees or anything like that. In the times i did go over i was charged $2 a minute, which ended up being $30 for a 20 minute reading.



The free trials are a good way to ask a single free question, but for a longer free reading we would not recommend them if you don’t want to spend any money.



Social Media – Some channels on youtube do live streams with free readings for anyone in chat at the time. In addition, facebook groups like this have psychics in training and some psychics that will offer you free online readings via facebook video chat. Don’t forget to check out the hashtag freepsychicreading on instagram and twitter as well.



Apps – if you search in the app store or google play store you will find apps like Pocket Fortune Teller which give you psychic readings for free via the app. These are not by real psychics, but it’s still fun.



With that overview out of the way, let’s jump into our long list of free readings.

List of Free Psychic Readings By Real Psychics (Free Trials):

The first list in our guide contains every psychic website that has a free trial. Like we mentioned above, these sites require your card to start the trial, but they have a beep or warning before you use up your free time, so as long as you stop before then you won’t be charged.

If you use all the free trials below you can get a total of 38 minutes for free with a variety of psychics!



1. Kasamba – Free 3 Minutes

With 20+ years providing an extensive network of psychics from every part of the globe, Kasamba is a good place for any type of reading, especially love and relationships readings.

2. Psychic Source – Free 5 minutes

This platform offers the most affordable psychics, in addition to their five minute free trial.

3. Keen – Free 3 minutes

Boasting 20+ years of experience, you can Call or Chat with a psychic about love and relationships, life questions and more for anywhere between $1.99 to $9.99 a minute.

4. AskNow – Free Question Answered

AskNow specializes in readings by phone, if you call 1-888-815-1999 you can ask for a free 5 minute trial. A beep on the phone will warn you when your trial is about to end.

5. Oranum – 10 minute trial reading

You will find a squad of real, true, down-to-earth psychics who conduct readings across many topics in a live webcam chatroom.

6. Mystic Sense – 5 minutes free

This website features a smaller group of about 150 psychic readers. The first 5 minutes are free.

7. LifeReader – 4 free minutes

From giving dating advice to using tarot cards to predict the future, LifeReader’s psychics are straight-to-point. The first 4 minutes are free.

8. Psychic Oz – 3 free minutes

Find top rated psychics chosen by customers who liked what they had to say. A free trial is available to new customers only.

100% Free Readings No Credit Card (Software and App Readings)

This list is 100% free psychic readings, many of them are apps, software, and online tools. Not readings from real people.

Free Tarot Readings

1. free-tarot-reading.net

Use the website and press shuffle the cards to get a free tarot card reading with absolutely no catch involved.



2. FreeDivination.com

This website not only has free tarot card readings, but also rune casts, I-ching, mah-jong, and more. Get your fortune told with the help of your subconscious by picking the spread. Each has is accompanied by explanations. Free tarot reading for all customers.

3. EvaTarot.net

Choose your cards from the deck and reveal something about your future. Shuffle and cut the deck as you please for a free tarot card reading.

4. 7Tarot

This platform provides an interactive experience with daily free tarot card readings.

5. OrphaleseHelp

Here are free tarot reading software tools available from the website to customize your tarot reading experience. Aimed at readers.

6. Salem Tarot

You will find three-card, 10-card, and phone tarot readings on top of various topics, meanings, etc.

7. Golden Thread Tarot

Available on Google Play and iTunes, the downloadable Golden Thread Tarot app allows you to choose your own tarot cards while on the go.

8. Tarot Moon

Get instant answers at Tarot Moon where a free daily psychic reading about relationships awaits. Shuffle and reveal the meaning of the cards.

9. Next Tarot

These popular free online tarot spreads allow you to choose your cards across all life’s aspects like love, money, health, family, and luck readings. Get a brief history lesson on the practice and explanations and descriptions of the cards.

10. Visual Tarot

This professional downloadable tool has a classic design with many customizable features. You will enjoy the benefit of free tarot readings and communicating with oracles.

11. EzTarot

This website has a free tarot guide online that reveals the secrets and meanings behind tarot cards. You can learn how to read for yourself.

12. Master Horoscope

Check out this simple way to learn how tarot cards work. Choose health and love tarot cards from a single or deck of 3. A meaning for each card will tell you the truth when they are revealed.

13. Tarot Goddess

This platform offers free daily tarot and oracle readings that reveal information about lunar scopes, past/present lives/true love, and future tellings.

Free Astrology/Horoscope Readings

14. Astrology Answers

The website offers free daily horoscope and tarot card readings.

15. Astro.CafeAstrology

Get free astrology reports, planetary points, and birth chart natal interpretations for all customers. You also have the option to create your own chart.

16. Astrology.com

Check out this classic website for free astrology reports. You can pick a card and get actionable advice on the spot. Choose your sign and the sign of your love interest and see if you are both compatible.

17. AstroWin

AstroWin is a downloadable free astrology software for PC and Android. Some tools include astrology and numerology charts and courses about spiritual astrology.

18. Zodiac Fire

Get honest, cute, fun, and cool free personalized zodiac readings.

19. Horozo

A simple website with free personality tests, tarot readings, and daily horoscopes.

What Each Free Psychic Site Excels at

1. Kasamba

Kasamba is one of the best psychic reading services and has been around for over two decades (as of 2020). Its reviews are overwhelmingly favorable, and it has an amazing offer for new customers: You get your first three minutes of reading completely free via an online chat room.

Kasamba also offers 50% off to new customers, and if you’re happy to continue talking to your psychic beyond the first three minutes, the rates are as low as $0.60 per minute.

And whilst Kasamba is an old psychic reading service, it boasts four million satisfied customers and has moved with the times. It offers relationship guidance, dream analysis advice, fortune telling, tarot card readings and astrology readings via telephone, video, and live chat. It’s also available 24/7 and topics covered include love, finances and your future. Read a longer review here.

2. Psychic Source

Psychic Source has been around since the end of the eighties, making it one of the oldest and most reputable psychic readings online. Naturally, the service has evolved and moved with the times, and it now offers live chat and live video readings alongside its usual telephone readings.

Over the years, Psychic Source has built up a number of experienced and professional psychic readers among its trusted community. These include astrologists, tarot readers, clairvoyants and mediums, and each reader has gone through a strict approval process to ensure they are genuine.

Like most professional services, Psychic Source isn’t completely free. However, new customers can request a free reading for the first five minutes. You get to choose the free psychic you want to talk to, and if you decide that you want to continue after the three minutes are up, prices start out from just $0.66 per minute. Read the full psychic source review.

3. Keen (Best For Free Tarot Readings)

Keen has a 3 minute trial too, and an unbeatable offer of 10 minutes for a mere $1.99. Compared to premium reading services, that’s pretty much just as good as free.

Moreover, there’s a surprising amount of ground you can cover in ten minutes. For example, you can talk about your relationships, your friendships, your career, your finances, your family and more.

However, we definitely advise that you prioritize what you want to talk throughout those ten minutes so that you don’t reach the end feeling frustrated that you didn’t talk about the things you really wanted to talk about.

Also, Keen lets you pick a psychic according to price. You can also choose them according to customer ratings and speciality, which we think is really useful.

You can have you reading via chat or telephone, the service is available 24/7, and as well as being the standout choice for tarot readings, Keen offers expertise on the likes of horoscopes, dream interpretations and astrology. Read the full Keen Review.

4. AskNow (Free Phone Readings)

Before we get into things, AskNow isn’t completely free, but it does allow you to ask your first question for free when you call.

For example, you could ask anything you want about your career, your relationship, or even something that happened to you in the past. It’s a great way to decide whether or not this service is the right one for you. If it is, you can then take advantage of their introductory offer that lets you test them out at a discounted price.

That’s not bad at all, and there are both psychic chat and phone readings on offer. The service is manned by psychic experts who are able to help with any situation you might have, whether that be relationship troubles or questions about the future.

5. Oranum (Free Video Chat Readings)

Oranum are very generous with their free offer: New customers can chat to one of their experienced readers for ten minutes for free. There’s a slight catch and it’s that you must finish the reading before the ten minutes are up otherwise you will be charged for any subsequent minutes.

Oranum’s psychics are available 24/7 in every single time zone, and you can easily find out which readers are live by visiting their homepage. If a reader is live, it will say say on their profile (there will also be a green dot to indicate that a reader is live and available now)

It’s also really easy to find out how highly rated each reader is, how many languages they speak, as well as which areas they are experts in. This is especially useful if there’s a particular topic you wish to talk about. However, where Oranum’s readers truly excel is in matters of love, finances and bereavement. Learn more in the full oranum review.

Now let’s answer some of your questions about these no-charge readings:

Why Do Psychic Sites Offer Free Psychic Readings?

A free reading gives you the chance to test out their services before deciding whether or not you want to continue with a paid service. Free psychic readers is simply a business model that benefits both parties. Your psychic wants to make sure you’re absolutely comfortable with them before you go further because a harmonic relationship built on trust is key to a successful reading.

What Type of Psychic Readings Can I Get For Free?

It really depends on what a particular service is offering. For instance, some services, such as Psychic Source, will let you talk via live chat and telephone for free, whilst others will limit free readings to just live chat.

Are These Free Readings Of The Same Quality As Paid Ones?

Absolutely. The purpose of a free reading is not to give you a watered down version of a ‘proper’ reading. It’s simply to build a relationship with you and give you answers to your questions so that you can see whether or not you want to continue using the service.

As mentioned earlier, though, whilst some free psychic readings are available via telephone, others are limited to live chat.

How To Use Free Psychic Reading Apps?

Psychic reading apps are available and they’re really easy to use. Most of the time, you just need to download and install the app to your mobile device, before following the instructions.

Usually, this means choosing the free psychic reader you want to talk to, before deciding which topics you want to discuss. Then, you’re free to start chatting with them and ask questions about your love life or anything else.

Bear in mind, though, that you will need to finish the reading as soon as the allotted free time is up. Otherwise, the app will charge you for any subsequent minutes.

Do I Have To Leave My Credit Card Details In order To Get a Free Psychic Reading?

Usually, no. But it really depends on the particular terms and conditions, which it’s important to read carefully.

How Should I Prepare For My Free Reading Online?

The main thing is to acknowledge how you’re feeling. If you’re feeling nervous, remind yourself that this is normal. Most people who talk to a psychic for the first time are nervous, as well as a little bit worried about the sort of things the psychic might discuss and reveal.

It’s a good idea to prepare some questions, and to take some deep breaths before you begin. Also, remind yourself that you need to retain an open mind going into this and eliminate all preconceptions you have about psychics. If you go into this with a negative mindset, for example, it might not work in the way you want.

The good news is that, no matter how nervous you’re feeling, your psychic will work hard to make you feel at ease as soon as possible.

What Should I Ask?

Your free question is really up to you. We recommend that you make a list of possible questions and topics to explore, before prioritising them. What do you truly want to know right now? What’s important to you?

Remember, free psychic readings rarely last longer than ten minutes, so you’ll want to explore the most pressing topics first.

Here are some examples of a good free question to ask:

Will I find my soulmate?

Will I become rich?

Will I get a new job soon?

Is my relationship worth saving?

How is my deceased family member coping on the other side?

Final Word On Free Psychic Readings

Thank you for reading our guide! We hope you enjoyed it?

The next step is to take a closer look at the service that sounds right for you by visiting the website. If you still like the look, you just need to follow the instructions, choose a psychic for free readings, and get your free reading.

Don’t forget to let us know how you get on in the comments, we’d love to hear your stories!

