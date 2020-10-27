4 BEST Dream Interpretation Sites (Analyzing Your Dream NOW)

What is the meaning of your dreams? What do your dreams trying to tell you?

We have dreams but quickly forget it once waking up. But no need to worry, all the mysteries now will be solved with dream interpretation or dream analysis. This is the practice of exploring the deepest meaning of your dreams. Whether it’s a happy dream or a nightmare, it does reflect your conscious and life as well.

According to the ancient Greeks and Egyptians, interpreting dreams will give one insights into their future life. You can get a glimpse into the subconscious mind of yours if having your dreams analyzed correctly.

For individuals in need of a free dream interpretation reading, you’ve come to the right place. Here you can find several reliable online psychic networks delivering the service of analyzing dreams with free minutes and cheap rates. Make use of their introductory offers to test the legitimacy and quality of the service.

If you’re ready to get dream interpretation answers, take a look at the top sites in the following:

Overview of BEST Dream Analysis Websites

#1: Kasamba – Great for dream interpretation chat readings

Highlights:

Many dream analysts on the site for selection

Free minutes when talking to a new psychic expert

100% satisfaction guarantee

When talking about Kasamba, one of their most special features is the wide variety of psychic specialties offered. Of all sites in this list, we must say that this company has the most dream interpreters. From the last update, the counted number is 191. About the pricing rates of the dream analysis service, it ranges from $1.99 to $27 per minute depending on the readers’ skills and experience.

At Kasamba, you can make a phone call or a live chat reading with any dream analyst easily. More conveniently, they provide the mobile app available on both Google Play and App Store for the instant deciphering dreams service.

To make sure you satisfy with the deal, they even add three free minutes for all first time visitors each time they talk to a new advisor. Additionally, Kasamba also assures to give a refund to your account if you say that you are for unhappy with a reading.

Sign up for free dream interpretation online chat at Kasamba NOW!

#2: CaliforniaPsychics – Authentic & real online dream interpreters

Highlights:

The first-time reading starts at $1 per minute

Unique 3-tier system categories psychics by popularity & prices them accordingly

Strict screening of advisors

If compared to Kasamba, then the number of dream analysts on CaliforniaPsychics is more limited. From the filter provided, it seems like only a dozen of psychics specialize in dream interpretation. Nevertheless, though there are not many choices, no need to worry about the quality and authenticity of dream interpreters from this network.

In fact, CaliforniaPsychics has the most rigorous screening process when recruiting spiritual advisors online. According to their own statistics, only two out of every 100 applicants get accepted. Therefore, chances of you encountering a genuine dream interpreter are high.

If you want a reading via live video, then you may have to look elsewhere. At this moment, CaliforniaPsychics delivers their service by phone and through mobile chat app only. Though not many choices, you’ll still be able to find the platform that is suitable for your needs.

As mentioned above, this psychic network has a unique pricing system determining their experts based on their skills and experiences: Popular ($1 per minute), Preferred ($2 per minute), and Premier ($4 per minute).

Find out spiritual meaning of dreams with a click!

#3: Oranum – 100% genuine live dream analysis in real time

Highlights:

$9.99 in free credits after registration

All kinds of psychic gifts and skills for choice

Great reputation for webcam readings

Want to recall your dreams clearly? Want to know the hidden truth? If you need a reputable site to interpret your dream free online, Oranum is also a good place to pay a visit. As we are unique creatures, our dreams are also unique. By consulting a dream interpreter, you will gain valuable information and clarity related to your mental and psychical state.

Making use of free dream interpretation dictionary, they are capable of providing you accurate meanings of your dream and helping you realize what you are indeed interested in.

Access Oranum and you will encounter the best psychic reading providers. Via video call sessions, you will get connected to your advisor virtually face to face on a deeper, personal level. They have a vast selection of dream analysts and other advisors to make a choice. No matter which tool they use, Oranum experts guarantee to deliver precise answers to most questions from clients.

Create a free account on the site and you will receive $9.99 in free credits, which can be exchanged for one 10-minute chat reading.

TRUE dream interpretation answers with Oranum from today!

#4: LifeReader – Guarantee legit dream interpretation readings

Highlights:

Free 4 minutes chat and a low reading rate at $0.19/min as special introductory rates

Phone, chat, and email readings available

Quality, carefully screened spiritual experts

Last but not least in this list is LifeReader, a very well-known place for their thoroughly-screened and experienced dream analysts specifically and psychic advisors generally. Of all psychic networks available, the screening process of LifeReader is the most rigorous. You can contact advisors via different platforms, from online chat, phone, to email.

You get what you pay for; this means LifeReader may charge you higher than other sites, but you will gain great insights of your dreams in return. Simultaneously, don’t miss out their irresistible offers for newcomers: the 10 minute reading for only $0.19 per minute and free 4 minutes chat. Take advantage of these and find the most compatible advisor for your reading without risking anything.

If you don’t mind paying a bit more for an absolutely real session with a highly professional dream interpreter, make a selection from the psychic pool at LifeReader.

Click here if you are seeking spiritual guidance from your dreams!

A Glimpse at Online Dream Interpretation

Not that everyone can master the art of analyzing their own dreams; in fact, this skill requires years of practice and you must be born with a special gift. Dreams in some circumstances are really hard to understand and decipher.

Whoever less initiated will never figure out the true meaning of dreams. That’s why you need to ask help from the experts for your dream to be analyzed objectively and effectively.

In such cases, psychic networks mentioned above offer dream interpretation or dream analysis services (simply known as dream readings). All are top-rated sites with many years of experience and teams of qualified dream interpreters. They have the capacity to provide personal messages hidden from your dreams.

Our dreams are created based on what we go through every day, like our emotions and experiences. That explains why each dream reflects your reality. By interpreting your dreams, you will get clearer insights into your personal life and solutions on how to make it better.

1. What are your dreams trying to tell you?

Our dreams actually have an in-depth, common language. It’s the voice of your conscious mind connecting to different life aspects. The language of our dreams reflects our desire within, what we really want to become reality. As we grow more mature, that spiritual language will change corresponding to our age.

We experience different stages in life, and our dreams keep changing and show the most vivid images in each stage. Without understanding guidance, you can make positive changes in your life.

Dream analysis is the spiritual practice in which the dream analyst will help you find love, care, and intuition from your dreams. If you are interested in exploring more about your dreams, don’t hesitate to contact a genuine expert for free dream interpretation online chat.

Private and affordable, time to have your own dream interpreted.

If you are searching for any service as a form of psychotherapy or counseling, we suggest you visiting any of top psychic sites above for the assistance in the analyzing your dreams. The session is an extraordinary value to nurture and develop yourself. Interpreting your dreams will help you to solve all the mysteries confusing your mind and heal your soul.

2. What are dream interpretation readings?

You feel like you’ve been haunted by a nightmare and it gives you stress. No remedy can help you in this situation except exploring its meaning. Getting a dream reading is like exploring your imagination world. The answer you obtain after every dream analysis session is rewarding.

Full of symbols, your dreams unveil different stories about your personality, yourself, and everything regarding to your life.

When decoding your dream, the reader will separate it into small fragments and analyze each for different particular meanings. Every piece of a dream is like a jigsaw of a whole big picture and represents each part of your own life experience stored deeply in your subconscious mind.

All of your dreams are made of a collage of many jigsaws.

Usually dream analysts use a dictionary of dreams to interpret the meanings and avoid misleading issues. Though they are genuine, some of their interpretations are based on their own personal experience. It may be different from the experience created in your mind; hence, you shouldn’t rely on their words completely.

The information delivered during the dream analysis chat online should be taken as the life guidance only. A typical dream unifies your spirit, mind, and body – the insight you earn from the reading will help you understand your true self and explore your life for better.

Discover what’s in your dream!

3. What is a free dream analysis reading?

A dream reading for free will give quick answer to short, general questions about your dreams. This brief response is 3-5 minutes long and doesn’t dig more into details; instead, it will focus on one specific dream question. You can ask anything you want to know as long as it’s related to dreams.

This kind of service is primarily offered via phone, chat and email.

If you have more inquiries to be solved and need a more detailed report, then purchase a full-length reading. Dream analysis is a powerful way to figure out the real meanings of your dreams. The experience of finding different pieces in a dream is fascinating and beguiling.

Take your time to make research on our top four recommended psychic networks until you meet a dream analyst compatible for you.