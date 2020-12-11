4 Reasons People Fail at Weight Loss According to Fitness Expert Dor Eckstein

It is an incredible achievement to reach your fitness goals within a few months. You may be one of those who religiously follow your diet and workout program according to your fitness trainer’s instructions. But most people aren’t in the same boat. They either feel tired or lose the motivation to get in shape after a few days. But why does this happen to so many people? Dor Eckstein, one of the most popular fitness instructors in Israel, points out four common reasons.

1. Constantly comparing yourself to others

Sure, your friends have a better physique than you. And you suffer from an inferiority complex because of that. You continuously compare their body with yours. Dor says that you should stop this immediately. He said in an interview, “The more you compare your body with others, the more pathetic you will feel about yourself. It takes a mental toll, and you eventually want to stop working out because your fitness regime isn’t taking you anywhere. Exercise programs not only require hard work but also a lot of patience. If you don’t have enough patience, you shouldn’t be surprised when you’re unable to reach your fitness objectives.”

2. Unrealistic goals

The key to reaching your fitness goals is starting small. You cannot expect to do a hundred pushups right from day one. That would put too much pressure on your muscles, and you may feel too tired to work out the next day.

Dor doesn’t push you to set unrealistic goals; neither does he ask you to work out every day. According to his methods, working out thrice a week is enough to achieve your fitness goals. Of course, your body type is crucial, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a couple of hours at the gym every day. Putting too much pressure on your body is detrimental to your overall health.

3. Monotonous process

It’s a different world for those who love working out. But it’s like punishment for those who don’t like it. You may tend to feel less enthusiastic about reaching your fitness goals after a couple of weeks. You can’t eat your favorite foods or spend time reclining on your couch for hours. Following an exercise program becomes monotonous after a while. But that’s where your commitment comes in. You need to clear your mind from the negativity that keeps you home and fight against it to go out and hit the gym.

4. Priority issues

What if you are caught up with too many things and can’t pay attention to your fitness program? That won’t help your physique at all. What you need is to prioritize everything according to a specific schedule. If you always put watching TV ahead of working out, it would be an uphill task even to come close to your fitness goals. Hence, Dor provides easy workout programs so that you can follow them even with a busy schedule.

Dor has had more than 9,000 satisfied clients. This shows that he can make things work with his clients by understanding their lifestyle and suggesting fitness programs tailor-made to their daily habits.