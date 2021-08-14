4 Tools You Should Use to Protect Your Online Safety

Online safety and privacy is becoming more and more important as hackers and cyber criminals come up with more sophisticated ways to gain access to our online accounts and personal information. Whether you use the internet for work, personal reasons, or a combination of both, keeping yourself safe online has never been more crucial. Many people are now using online services like internet banking and shopping for the convenience – but sadly failing to protect yourself when using these services can increase your risk. Here are some tools that you can use to improve your personal online safety in 2021.

People Search Sites:

Have you received a suspicious email or text message from a number or email address that you do not recognize? People search sites can be used to find out who has sent the message before you respond to it, making it easier for you to avoid being the victim of the ever-increasing phishing scams, which are designed to dupe you into handing over sensitive information or money to the wrong people. Phishing scams might appear to come from people or companies that you are familiar with so you don’t think anything of replying. However, using Nuwber to double-check that the message came from the source it appears to be from could save you a lot of future trouble.

Password Managers:

Hackers today will use software that is designed to guess passwords for them. It will go through hundreds of different potential passwords each seconds and continue until it finally cracks the password for your account. A strong and unique password that contains a random combination of letters, numbers and special characters could take months or even years for this software to crack, allowing you to change your password in the meantime and avoid the hack. On the other hand, your pet’s name or your child’s name might be guessed in less than a minute. A password manager is an essential tool that everybody who uses online accounts should use. It will make it easy for you to generate and store strong, unique passwords for each account without having to memorize them all yourself.

VPN:

Using a VPN will encrypt your data and make it impossible for a hacker to access your device. There are many uses for VPNs, including accessing geo-blocked content from your country if you are traveling, for example. However, security is still one of the biggest benefits of using a VPN, especially if you connect to the internet using public Wi-Fi systems. Available in public areas like airports and shopping malls, public free Wi-Fi can be hugely convenient but often comes at the high cost of leaving your device and internet traffic wide open to hackers. To protect yourself, accessing public Wi-Fi with a VPN is recommended by experts.

Device Tracking:

Finally, it’s not just through online hacking that criminals could get hold of your personal information. You know to use a password, passcode or Face or Touch ID on your devices to ensure that only you can get into them. But none of these are completely uncrackable, so it’s worth using a device tracking tool like Find My on Apple to figure out where your device is if it is lost or stolen and wipe it remotely if you need to. The ability to delete everything off your device if it’s stolen means that you don’t need to worry about anybody potentially getting access to your information.