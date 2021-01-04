Essay writing is an unavoidable part of college life, but did you know that most college students feel overwhelmed by the number of assignments they get? According to a 2014 study, the average US college student spends around 17 hours per week on homework, reading, and writing essays, which, combined with the hours spent in classes, already amounts to the equivalent of a demanding office job. Add the fact that 70% of US college students work to support themselves, and it becomes obvious that written assignments can become quite the stressor.

Whether you’re struggling with a tight deadline or you just want to make sure that your essay is written by a pro, college essay writing services can help. They’ve become one of the most popular online services, and their quality can be pretty impressive, provided you pick a team of native-level speakers. And, contrary to common belief, essay writing services aren’t exclusive to literature and humanities majors. They can also do assignments for finance, health, chemistry, and the difficulty level can go all the way to Ph.D. – because everyone can use a helping hand from time to time.

For this review, we’ve compiled a list of the best college paper writing services so that you know where to turn when deadlines are piling up. And, because quality is essential and convenience should never come at the cost of your grades, we’ve made sure to evaluate each writing service based on relevant criteria:

The writers’ English proficiency, native level being the standard.

The variety of writing services offered (writing from scratch, editing, proofreading), essay formats, and the college subjects accepted.

Affordability: finances can be a challenge in college, so we’ve chosen the services with the best price/quality ratio.

Turnaround time: you don’t want to miss the deadline!

Customer support: sometimes, your essay may require edits and revisions, and in that case, it’s important for the writers to be responsive.

Here are our top picks if you’re looking for the best college paper writing service:

There are many reasons why PaperHelp fully deserves the #1 spot on the list. Having worked with over 100,000 students, PaperHelp has a more personalized approach to essay writing, which is exactly what you need to impress professors with your assignments. The base price is $10 per page, but you can be charged in other currencies if you prefer. Another major perk of PaperHelp is that you can track the progress of your order. All you need to do is log into your dashboard on the website and see how the essay is coming along. If you’re dealing with a trickier essay, you can pay extra to have your essay written by one of their top-level writers. You also have to pay additional fees for features such as plagiarism checks, chapter pages, and abstract pages. It would have been convenient to have those included in the cost, but, in the case of PaperHelp, you really get what you pay for. The quality of the essays is impressive, and the support team replies almost instantly.

Pros:

Affordable base price

Professional customer support

Multiple currencies available

Dedicated app

You can choose the writers’ proficiency level

Cons:

Plagiarism checks and essay additions cost extra

Top-level writers have high fees

MyAdmissionsEssay is one of the most popular essay writing services among college students, and that’s mostly to their low rates. Plus, you get many discounts and special offers depending on the number of papers you order, which is a great perk at the end of the semester or when you have more work to do. The writing style isn’t as proficient as PaperHelp (although it’s still good enough to get you a B at least), but you do get up to three free revisions, so in the end, you will get an essay to be proud of.

Pros:

Affordable service

Easy essay submission

Up to 3 free revisions

A wide variety of essay types available

On-time delivery

Cons:

The money back guarantee is canceled if you request a free revision

Live customer support is a bit slow

College grades reward hard work, but sometimes there simply isn’t enough time to research and write every essay on your list of assignments. For those situations, Evolution Writers is a great website to bookmark. Their writers match up to academic writing standards, and $10 is a great price for the quality you get. In fact, Evolution Writers excels in the pricing department. With every order, you get free services such as plagiarism checks, formatting, references, title pages, and more. Besides, the prices for editing and proofreading are significantly lower, so if you already have an essay that just needs some sprucing up, you’ll save even more money. New clients also get 15% on their first order, so overall you can save quite a lot of money by ordering at Evolution Writers.

Pros:

Affordable starting price

15% of your first order

Free services included with every order

Minimum delivery time starts from 3 hours

Free revisions

Cons:

They don’t have many top-level writers

Revision requests can be slow to process

Although it’s one of the newer services out there, Writemyessays.me is quickly catching up from behind. Their focus seems to be on personalization, which is always a plus with essay writing services. With Writemyessays.me, you get the guarantee that the writer will respect your guidelines and requirements and even chat with you to ensure that the essay is going in the right direction. The customer service team is available 24/7, even at the weekends, so if something comes up, you won’t have to wait to make changes to the paper. The only downside to Writemyessays.me is the price. Although they advertise their base price as $10/page, that only applies to high school essays. For college-level essays, the fee is $12/page, and Ph.D. assignments go all the way up to $20/page.

Pros:

Personalized writing service

Prompt customer support

Quick delivery

The writers can help with ideas for your essay

Cons:

USD is the only currency accepted

Higher fees for University and Ph.D. papers

The team of writers at Essay Box specializes in a wide range of assignments, from basic essays to research papers, dissertations, even marketing plans. Although their starting rate is higher than average ($11.40) and their first order discount is just 5%, you can get lower rates if you place a bigger order. On a 100+ pages plus assignment, the discount reaches 15%, which is not bad. Plus, Essay Box also has lifetime loyalty programs. They’re not the most affordable option for one-time orders, but if you need essay writing help all semester long, then you get quite a lot for your money. Reading the glowing online reviews for Essay Box, we can see that most of their clients are returning, which points to excellent customer service and consistent essay quality.

Pros:

Great deals for large orders

Lifetime loyalty program

Excellent ratings on TrustPilot

Prompt customer support

Flawless reputation for delivering papers on time

Cons:

The starting price per page is higher compared to similar services

Multiple revisions may be necessary until you’re 100% satisfied with the content

FAQs

Is it legal to use essay writing services?

Yes. You’re not breaking any law by using professional essay writing services. However, keep in mind that doing so may go against college policies. Obviously, professors want you to do the work yourself, and in the same way that they wouldn’t want a friend to write your essay for you, they wouldn’t agree to hiring a professional writer either.

Who is writing your essay?

Top-level essay writing companies work with skilled writers who have an English degree and are specialized in various college subjects. Most of the time, the writers are college students who work on the side, professional content writers, or even professors. Ideally, clients want the writers to be native English speakers, but that’s always possible. Or necessary, for that matter. Many times, the writers are ESL speakers, but they have native-level proficiency, and you won’t even notice a difference. When choosing the best college essay writing service, always check the company description to see who the writers are. Sometimes, you can choose to have your paper written by a top-level writer or a more basic-level one.

Will my essay be plagiarized?

No! Professional writers know that a plagiarized essay can be disqualified or graded poorly, so they always provide original work. Originality is up there with English quality in terms of quality standards, so you don’t have to worry about that. Some writers will attach a plagiarism report when delivering the essay, but keep in mind that you may be charged extra for this.

How can I make sure I’m getting the best quality for my paper?

No one wants to pay for an essay and receive disappointing work that’s barely worthy of a C. That’s why the easiest way to make sure you’re not getting scammed is to check the reviews of the essay writing service on TrustPilot and specialized essay review websites. However, even when the reviews are stellar, you might still be disappointed with the essay if the quality is not up to par with your college’s high requirements. To avoid that, make sure you ask the company to assign a top-level writer to your essay, and check that level is college or University, not high-school.

Can the writer make changes to the essay if I’m not satisfied?

Usually yes. The best college assignment writing services offer revisions, so after reviewing the essay, you can ask the writer to make changes to it or add new information. A decent company should offer at least one free revision, but it’s not uncommon for some services to offer you 3 free revisions.

Will my essay be ready on time?

Most students resort to essay writing services because they don’t have time, so professional companies are very careful with deadlines and guarantee on-time delivery in over 95% of cases. In some cases, you can even order an essay to be ready in 3 hours, in case you have a last-minute task on your hands. For large essays, however, we recommend leaving a few days’ window until the deadline, in case the writers need to make revisions.

Bottom line

Whether you don’t have time to write a great essay until its due date, or you want a professional writer to proofread and edit your existing essay until it’s worthy of an A+, essay writing services can make your college life easier. Fortunately, you now have many great options to choose from, and the six websites that we reviewed above are some of the best in the business. And what’s even better is that you have a lot of flexibility when choosing the best college paper writing service, depending on what matters most to you: quality, price, delivery time, or communication with customer service. This way, you’re enjoying a personalized experience, and you can streamline your college assignments to match your lifestyle. Who knew that essays don’t have to be a source of stress?