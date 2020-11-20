5 Best Essay Writing Services Reddit Users Recommend in 2020

As a student, you know how quickly the work piles up. New essays are assigned each day, and it’s impossible to stay on top of them. When that happens, you may be tempted to invest in one of Reddit’s best essay writing services.

These services write essays for you and are an excellent choice if you’re short on time. Teachers and professors demand too much from students, so it’s not surprising they might want some help now and again. Here are some of the best writing services on Reddit to consider.

Short on time? Here’s a summary of the Essay Writing Services that Reddit users love:

PaperHelp — The Most Popular Company; ExpertWriting — Best Price; SpeedyPaper — Best Quality; GradeMiners — Fast Turnaround; 99Papers

Now, let’s take a closer look at these essay writing services.

#1. PaperHelp — The Most Popular Company

PaperHelp is one of the most popular essay writing websites. This service delivers excellent quality at an affordable price to students. Many students consider it the best service in the world. One small problem is that their customer support department is a bit slow. However, the prices are affordable, which helps students who don’t have a lot of cash floating around.

PaperHelp guarantees essays from their writers are clearly written and plagiarism-free. The company offers a money-back guarantee as an extra precaution. If your paper isn’t original, you’ll get your money back. With some of the best writers around, PaperHelp is a service you can trust.

This essay writing service offers papers on all topics and written to varying degrees of quality. The cost depends on the scope of the paper, academic level, and deadline.

Pros:

Excellent mobile app

Easy to use website

Great quality work

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Cons:

Urgent orders aren’t so cheap

#2. ExpertWriting — Best Price

ExpertWriting is another top-quality Reddit writing service. Many reviews praise the website for offering excellent quality work even on a short deadline. Customers can choose to have essays written by a deadline of three hours up to 14 days. Please keep in mind that only papers up to three pages long can be written within three hours. Papers up to ten pages long can be written in eight hours or longer.

If you have an assignment due today or early tomorrow, then you can count on ExpertWriting. The earlier you order your paper, the better. The writers here are excellent and are sure to deliver a unique, well-written essay to you on time. This is a service you can rely on in a pinch.

Pros:

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Guaranteed original paper

Discounted first order

Great quality writers

Cons:

Aggressive marketing tactics

Charges extra for plagiarism report

#3.SpeedyPaper — Best Quality

SpeedyPaper likes to keep things simple, which is reflected in the website design. The website isn’t plastered with the usual unnecessary information you’ll see on other similar websites. You’ll have no problem checking prices and making an order without having to contact support. The price calculator helps you work out the cost for your project.

Another standout feature of Speedy Paper is that the website has useful information for undecided students. You can see how the website works, check sample essays to see the quality for yourself, and read reviews. You can expect to get a similar experience to other users, so having independent reviews is always a plus.

SpeedyPaper.com is speedy by name, speedy by nature when it comes to writing and delivering essays on time.

Pros:

High quality

Excellent prices

Good support

Referral program for future discounts

Cons:

Aggressive upselling

#4. GradeMiners — Fast Turnaround

GradeMiners offers all manner of papers according to your needs. The service is one of the oldest names in the industry, having been around since 2002. This longevity is thanks to the quality and excellence of GradeMiners.

The company boasts that it can help you with top-quality writing, so there’s no assignment that is too complex for GradeMiners. You can get anything you need here, from articles, reviews, and cover letters to presentations, book reviews, and business plans.

Pros:

Quick delivery – one hour for simple papers

Guaranteed original paper

Above-average prices

24/7 support

Cons:

Support isn’t always reliable

Admission essay service is more expensive

Last but not least comes 99Papers. This company is somewhat popular on Reddit, too. Students mostly like this company for reasonable prices and a responsive customer service team that works 24/7.

Unlike other services, this one doesn’t really stand out among others. The prices are pretty average, and so is the quality of papers. The one and only downside to this company is that you have to pay extra $9 per page if you want your paper to be written by a native speaker of English.

Pros:

24/7 support

Nice loyalty program

Quick delivery – up to three hours for short papers

Cons:

Could take several revisions to complete the essay

You have to pay extra for a native writer

How to Choose an Essay Writing Service on Reddit

With so many choices on offer, it’s no surprise you would want help choosing the right one. The first step is to determine what you need. Write down all of the essay’s instructions and find a service that caters to that subject and style. Here are some things to bear in mind when comparing writing services;



1.) The Process

Some websites have a different ordering process than others. Choose one with a simple process and double-check how to make an order to ensure you get the paper you need.



2.) Revisions

The best writing service on Reddit is one that will give you the chance to review the paper if it doesn’t meet your standards or needs. These revisions ensure you get an excellent quality paper free from plagiarism.



3.) Refund Policy

Does the company offer refunds if you aren’t satisfied or don’t get the work you expect?



4.) Company Reputation

Reputation is paramount when choosing any service provider, including essay writing services. Check the reputation of the provider by reading reviews and seeing what others have to say.



5.) Ethical Choice

Every company touts that they are an ethical choice, but not all of them are. Choose a service you can trust to do the right thing.

How Do Essay Writing Services Work?

You can place an order once you’ve chosen a service provider. The website will ask you to select the type of paper you want to be written, any information associated with the project, the project deadline, the finished paper’s quality, and other important information. Pay attention during this step as the information you give is vital to getting the finished product you want.

The company chooses an expert with relevant experience to write the paper. You might have the chance to talk to the writer and collaborate with them to see how things are going. You could also leave them to their work if you prefer.

The writer completes the paper and sends it to you before the deadline. At this point, you should read through the document and check it yourself. If there are any problems, such as plagiarism or low quality, you can request a revision on the paper until it is written to your standards. When everything is said and done, you can give the company your feedback and submit your completed document to your professor.

What are the Benefits of Using an Essay Writing Service?

1.) Better Time Management

Essay writing services help you manage your time better. Most people turn to these services because they don’t have room in their schedule. You don’t have the time to complete an essay without making – and correcting – mistakes. These services highlight common mistakes to help you better understand the writing process and become a more efficient writer, making it easier to manage your time effectively.



2.) Well-Researched Papers

It can take a lot of time to do all the research needed for an essay. Essay writing services hire people with excellent research skills who can find and cite information for you. Properly citing information is frustrating, so let someone else take care of it.

3.) Expert Advice

You could ask your friends to help with an essay, but they might not have the best advice. It would be best if you talked to professional writers and editors who understand the field. You can speak to the service provider and get advice from them. You can take that advice and craft a perfect essay in the future.

4.) More Spare Time

Some students are busier than people with full-time jobs. If you’re struggling to find time in the day for the things you love, an essay writing service can help. Having someone else write a paper for you means that you can relax and spend more time with your friends, which leads to an overall improvement in your quality of life.