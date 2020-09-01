5 Best Fortune Teller Websites: How to Get an Online Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is one of the most popular spiritual gifts to get insight about what the future beholds. You may have heard about fortune telling on television, from family or friends, or at school and curious about what your future will tell.

Generally, fortune telling is when a psychic uses their powers to foretell future events. They do this by using a set of tools, such as tarot cards, crystal balls, numerology, astrology, horoscopes, palmistry, pendulum readings, etc. All of these powers give them some clue as to who you are, where you have been in a past life, and where you will go in the future.

Fortune Telling Services Online that Anyone Can Use:

1. Kasamba – Best Fortune Telling Online Overall

Specials available: Get 3 minutes free

Kasamaba has the most experienced fortune tellers due to the number of reviews, wide-range of expertise, and vast educational and spiritual-training qualifications.

At the time of writing there are 178 advisors online and thousands offline. You can sort the selection of the highest-ranked fortune tellers, which is a classification automatically selected by default.

If you choose the New Advisors selection, a list of professionals who just started their journey giving advice will show in the feed. The Highest Priced ones are usually the most accurate, trusted, and experienced professional fortune tellers.

Another selection will show the list of online tellers who are Busy speaking with someone else and giving them a reading. However, you can book a time to get your fortune read.

Each of the fortune teller’s profiles gives a brief biography detailing how long they have done this type of work, any unique skills they can deliver with this gift, and the qualifications, including education-wise that helps them arrive at their conclusions. Read a full Kasamba review here.

• Let’s Chat, Notify Me, and Phone Advisor buttons to contact the fortune teller

• 5-star review system with feedback left by real people who have used the services

• Hundreds of fortune tellers in the list

2. Keen – Largest Variety of Divination Methods Available

Keen.com does not have a specific section for Fortune Telling; however, it does have sections for psychic readings, life questions, tarot readings, love and relationships, and spiritual readings. All of these gifts can be used for fortune-telling as well.

Click on any of these and get a list of the Featured Advisors. All of the ones that you see at the top of the list are the best in their fields. The profile pages show the number of readings these mediums have done over their lifetime on the site. Some have completed thousands of online psychic readings, which shows that they are extremely skilled and gifted considering people keep coming back to their page for more. The profiles also have a list of languages that fortune teller speaks, along with all of their specialties. You can read a full keen psychics review here.

• 3 minutes come free before getting charged for the fortune-telling reading

• Instant Call Now and Chat Now buttons

• Fortune telling readings cost anywhere from $1.99 to $9.99

• Detailed profiles covering all you need to know about a fortune teller

3. Oranum – Live & Direct Fortune Readings in Real-Time

Oranum.com is a live psychic portal where the fortune-tellers broadcast their webcams for everyone in the live chat room to see and communicate with them in real-time. There is no need to wait for readings because these online fortune tellers cover all the topics in the gamut and they do it on-demand. Some of their expertise includes palm reading, numerology, and tarot cards. You get the chance to start a private show with a fortune teller creating a one-on-one format where it’s just you and them having a chat. Or you can stay in the chatroom with other seekers and talk to the fortune teller there for free. Maybe the advisor will give you a quick, free fortune reading.

• Fortune tellers are bilingual

• Many fortune tellers are from various parts of the world

• Live chat room

4. AskNow – Instant Fortune Tellers by Phone

Call: (888) 815-1999 for a reading

Ask Now has many psychics who do fortune-telling. Each of them has an extension to input in the system when you decide to call the toll free number to get a reading. An icon will show if the person is available at that time. If they are busy, you can schedule a callback or an appointment at a later date. You can call the psychic extension directly from the website without picking up the phone and get instant answers without a long wait.

Each profile shows the details about the psychic, which dives deeply about who they are. Things like language, zodiac sign, categories they cover, experience, and related credentials are plastered on the page.

Reviews are in abundance about each psychic, so your fortune-telling reader will likely be accurate and truthful since other satisfied customers can corroborate the 5-star ratings.

All the readings from the fortune teller could be based on money and finances, tarot cards, career and goals, and spiritual guidance.

Minimum five free minutes as a promotional bonus to new users

Call and chatting communication methods available

Master professional psychics

Articles to read about the psychic world

5. Psychic Source – Cheapest Fortune Telling Rates Online

Deals Available: Get readings for $1 a minute

Created in 1989, Psychic Source has a list of psychics for several types of fortune teller related readings. Many of the professionals who have ironclad skills charge affordable prices to serve you better. That means accurate readings that don’t break your pockets. Some prices drop as low as $1 per minute.

The profile page of a psychic will show when they are scheduled for a reading and might be busy with a client if you call. If this is the case, a calendar is available for you to sift through and find the perfect date to schedule an appointment.

Each guide has an extension to call to connect with them at any time or schedule an appointment when they have a free schedule.

Below their thumbnail portrait is the number of recent reviews they have received, which reflects the accuracy of their skills. Obviously, the better the reviews, the more reliable the psychic you can trust.

A list of their specialties are available. Most is based on fortune-telling.

Low as $1 per minute

Call, Chat, and Video Messaging available

Articles about psychic topics are available to read

Is fortune telling on the internet as accurate as in real life?

Some fortune-tellers are in the business of providing strictly entertainment for their clients. They might hoot and holler to make the situation more dramatic. This approach is an attempt to make the client feel ‘cool’. Real fortune tellers do not do performative fortune tellings. Their readings are normally cut and dry. They will keep the answers and explanations they give real, honest, and get straight to the point.

How accurate are online fortune tellers? Can they really predict your future?

Most online fortune tellers featured on the sites above are pretty accurate about their predictions. However, there are some who “play the game” and give you cold readings that mean absolutely nothing or don’t apply to your situation. In this case, it’s important to read the reviews by users of the service from this psychic to determine if they are an accurate reader worth spending money.

Methods like palmistry is tried and true, but other methods like fortune sticks and coffee grounds also help the psychic determine things about your future. However, reading real reviews is the only true way to find out if a fortune teller is accurate and legit. Other seekers will feed you the information that you cannot readily get anywhere else.

How do fortune-tellers know your future?

Some fortune tellers have a sixth sense for this type of stuff, where they can see things in you that you cannot see in yourself that tells them where you are headed in the future. Some-fortune tellers might be able to recite what is on your mind, but others rely on your telling them YOUR future. How? When you pick a certain tarot card, you subconsciously pick one based on an extension of yourself. Or when you tell them your birthday and they use the power or horoscope and astrology information to make a prediction.

What are the 100% free fortune teller readings?

100% fortune teller readings are only done with downloadable mobile apps and computer software sites. However, these sites are deemed unreliable sources for accurate readings because they spool from randomized predictions about the responses you give to the system. A human reader is capable of doing accurate readings and you can take advantage of the free minutes or free questions granted to newcomers to psychic websites. However, if you prefer taking the 100% free fortune teller route, here are several apps and software programs to check out:

Most famous fortune teller predictions

Nostradamus predicted many current events today

Jean Dixon predicts the JFK assassination and Oprah’s career success

Babb Vanga predicted 9/11 and time travel in 2304

What is a love fortune-telling like? Can they predict who you will marry?

Some fortune-tellers cannot predict who you will marry, because they sometimes cannot draw a picture of your mate. However, they can predict the time when you will marry or will tell if a certain person loves you or not. Truly gifted psychics can tell you the name, description of the person, but again, you should read the reviews to find the psychics to possess this power. An authentic psychic can predict almost anything about your love life.