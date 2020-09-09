5 Best HGH Supplements: Which Pills Actually Work?

If you’re looking for a natural way to increase the body’s production of HGH (without using expensive injections), then you’ve likely heard of HGH supplements. Whether you’re looking to improve athletic performance, build muscle naturally, or reduce the signs of aging, natural HGH supplements can help you look and feel your best.

But with so many growth hormone pills and sprays on the market, choosing the best HGH supplement is not an easy task. For every high quality HGH booster on the market, there are just as many crappy products that won’t give you the results you need.

The truth is that most human growth hormone pills don’t contain a high enough dosage of active ingredients in order to increase HGH naturally in the body. Most HGH supplements, especially the ones you find over the counter, are in such a low dosage that they do not actually work to increase your body composition.

Here’s the deal – Increasing your growth hormone levels using natural supplements is possible. The key is just knowing which products work and which ones don’t. And that’s how I can help!

I’ve reviewed the best hgh supplements on the market to help you determine which supplement is right for you. I’ve analyzed their formulas, spent hours examining customer reviews online, and did a deep dive into the scientific research that backs up each product’s claims. After reviewing over 17 of the best products on the market, I’ve narrowed it down to 5 natural supplements that stand out among the crowd.

So, let’s get right into it. Here are the 5 best HGH supplements for 2020:

HGH-X2 – Best For Muscle Building

GenF20 Plus – Best For Anti-Aging

HyperGH 14X – Best For Fat Loss

Provacyl – Best For Sex Drive

GenFX – Best For Men Over 50

#1) HGH-X2—Best for Muscle Building

HGH-X2 is one of the best HGH supplements for building muscle, promoting fat loss, and reducing recovery time. This product is marketed as a safe and natural alternative to Somatropin, which is an injectable form of growth hormone. This product works by stimulating your body’s pituitary gland to release more HGH into the bloodstream. HGH-X2 can be used on its own for increasing muscle mass or it can be used during a cutting cycle to preserve muscle as you lose fat.

The main ingredients inside this powerful formula include:

Maca root: Raises testosterone levels, boosts energy, helps build muscle, and encourages the endocrine system to release more HGH.

Hawthorne berry extract: Reduces inflammation in the body, manages blood pressure, and helps your body digest.

Mucuna pruriens extract: Contains l-dopa, an amino acid that lowers your blood sugar and cholesterol.

L-arginine: L-arginine builds protein in your body and increases muscle mass.

One bottle of HGH-X2 consists of 60 pills, which is a 30 day supply (2 pills per day). HGH-X2 contains a powerful blend of amino acids that boost human growth hormone levels inside the body, leading to muscle growth and accelerated recovery times.

Based on user reviews on HGH-X2, it’s clear that this product works as well as it claims. Almost all users reported improved strength, reduction in body fat (specially the belly area), and more energy to power through intense workouts. Thanks to an abundance of amino acids such as L-arginine, which helps boost nitric oxide levels, most customers reported an increase in energy levels and better stamina while performing high intensity workouts.

Overall, if you’re looking for a high quality HGH booster to help build muscle and improve your performance in the gym, then HGH-X2 is for you.

Safe and Legal Alternative to Somatropin

Improve Your Body’s Ability to Burn Fat

Increase Muscle Mass For Improved Body Composition

Rapid Results Seen In As Little As 30 Days

Click Here To Visit The Official HGH-X2 Website

#2) GenF20 Plus – Best For Anti-Aging

Genf20 Plus is a natural HGH releaser manufactured by a company called Leading Edge Health. Genf20 Plus combines a dietary supplement and an oral spray into one solution that is designed to be taken twice per day. This product’s formula has been endorsed by Dr. Steven Lamm, who has been featured on television shows such as “The View”.

In my opinion, Genf20 Plus is the top HGH supplement for anti-aging. Here are the benefits and results you can expect from this product, according to their website:

Diminished Wrinkles, Crows Feet, and Age Spots

Improved Sex Life

Firmer and Smoother Looking Skin

Increase Energy Levels

Weight Loss

Improvement in Lean Muscle Mass

Genf20 Plus is one of the only supplements that have been researched in a double-blind clinical study. Their clinical study concluded that Genf20 Plus increased IGF-1 levels by 28% after just 12 weeks, which is really impressive.

A 1-month supply of Genf20 Plus includes 120 capsules, so you need to take 4 per day. You should expect to feel the anti-aging effects of this product within 3 weeks, as your pituitary gland begins to release more HGH in your bloodstream.

The ingredients inside of Genf20 Plus include a potent combination of amino acids, nutrients, and peptides including:

Astralagus root extract: Aids digestion by improving metabolism

Aids digestion by improving metabolism Colostrums: Increases immunity and improves healing

Increases immunity and improves healing Deer antler velvet: Uses hormones like IGF-1 to create more hormone production

Uses hormones like IGF-1 to create more hormone production Gamma amino-butyric acid: Increases HGH production

Increases HGH production GTF chromium: Reduces blood sugar, helps manage weight, and boosts energy

Reduces blood sugar, helps manage weight, and boosts energy L-arginine: Significantly increases HGH levels

Significantly increases HGH levels L-glutamine: Increases energy and stimulates the mind

Increases energy and stimulates the mind L-glycine: Works to create more HGH, along with calming effects

Works to create more HGH, along with calming effects L-lysine: Enhances l-arginine’s effects

Enhances l-arginine’s effects L-tyrosine: Reduces depression and fatigue

Reduces depression and fatigue L-orthinine: Boosts l-arginine’s effects

Boosts l-arginine’s effects L-valine: Helps heal muscles faster

Helps heal muscles faster Phosphatidylcholine: Helps your body absorb ingredients

Helps your body absorb ingredients Pituitary powder: Assists in creating more HGH

Overall, Genf20 Plus is an excellent product, especially for its anti-aging benefits. According to customer reviews, many users reported benefits such as better sleep quality, strengthened immune system, improved mental clarity, better memory, and diminished wrinkles. With a doctor-endorsed formula and a clinical study to back up its claims, we have no qualms about recommending Genf20 Plus to anyone looking to increase the production of HGH.

Includes 120 Capsules and 1 Bottle of Oral Spray

Try It Risk-Free For 67 Days

Capsules Use Enteric Coating For Maximum Absorption

Click Here To Visit The Official Genf20 Plus Website

#3) HyperGH 14X – Best For Weight Loss

HyperGH 14X is a natural HGH releaser that claims to help you pack on more muscle, reduce body fat, and improve recovery times in the gym. Results are promised within as little as 6 weeks while some users have reported seeing results during their first week of working out.

The formula inside of HyperGH 14X is specifically designed to stimulate your body’s own natural production of human growth hormone using a powerful combination of 15 ingredients. Each ingredient inside of HyperGH 14X is a known precursor to HGH production. The recommended dosage for this product is 2 capsules twice per day.

The HyperGH 14X supplement uses the following ingredients to boost HGH production in your body:

Astragalus root extract: Increases immunity and libido

Increases immunity and libido Colostrum: Boost immunity, healing, and IGF-1

Boost immunity, healing, and IGF-1 Deer antler velvet: Increases HGH production and immunity

Increases HGH production and immunity GABA: Aids nervous system function

Aids nervous system function GTF chromium: Balances blood glucose and metabolism

Balances blood glucose and metabolism L-arginine: Dramatically increases growth hormone production

Dramatically increases growth hormone production L-tyrosine: Reduces depression and fatigue

Reduces depression and fatigue L-glutamine: Helps you maintain muscle and mental awareness

Helps you maintain muscle and mental awareness L-glycine: Increases HGH in the body

Increases HGH in the body L-lysine: Supports l-arginine in producing HGH

Supports l-arginine in producing HGH L-ornithine: Makes up to three times more HGH

Makes up to three times more HGH L-valine: Repairs your muscles and tissues, reducing recovery time after workouts

Repairs your muscles and tissues, reducing recovery time after workouts Pituitary powder: Stimulates pituitary gland function

Stimulates pituitary gland function Phosphatidylcholine: Aids nutrient absorption

Aids nutrient absorption Tribulus terrestris extract: Improves immunity and libido

Similar to Genf20 Plus, HyperGH 14X also comes with an oral spray to help you achieve results even faster. The key ingredient in their oral spray is Alpha GPC, a precursor to the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. In clinical studies, Alpha GPC has been reported many health benefits including:

Increase HGH production by the anterior pituitary

Improve mental focus and cognitive function

Improved strength and stamina during workouts

Improve fat removal from the liver (helping to prevent obesity and diabetes)

With its concentrated weight loss formula, HyperGH 14X helps you burn fat and replace it with muscle faster than other HGH supplements. Its combination of amino acids and enzymes accelerates fat-burning processes so you can shed pounds and look younger within the first few months of use.

You also experience muscle repair and better sleep, allowing you to recover quickly. With more energy for your workout, you’ll see a stronger, leaner you within the first month or two.

Click Here To Visit The Official HyperGH 14X Website

#4) Provacyl – Best for Boosting Libido and Energy

Provacyl is one HGH supplement designed for men’s health. With over 20 ingredients, including amino acids, these supplements work to increase libido by raising HGH levels. When you use this product, you’ll see fewer side effects than other pills for andropause and male enhancement.

As hormone levels drop, you lose testosterone. That loss comes with other side effects like memory loss, decreased muscle tone, and low energy. Provacyl combats these issues by stimulating your pituitary gland to make more HGH and bring back the youthful feeling you once had.

Provacyl uses natural ingredients and an amino acid combination that restores your muscle mass, helps you lose weight, and combats male menopause. With four capsules per day, you can start seeing improvements in your sexual health within the first few months.

Setting itself apart from other supplements, Provacyl contains both HGH-producing amino acids and men’s health ingredients. The two work together to provide a balanced formula and help you feel better overall.

You will find these ingredients in each supplement:

Glutamine: Boosts energy and metabolism

Boosts energy and metabolism L-arginine: Helps produce three times its usual HGH

Helps produce three times its usual HGH L-lysine: Boosts the effects of l-arginine by up to ten times

Boosts the effects of l-arginine by up to ten times L-glycine: Calms your mind and aids in prostate health

Calms your mind and aids in prostate health L-tyrosine: Improves metabolism and reduces fatigue

Improves metabolism and reduces fatigue GABA : Regulates the nervous system

: Regulates the nervous system Muira puama: Improves libido and erectile dysfunction

Improves libido and erectile dysfunction Ginkgo biloba: Strengthens memory and concentration

Strengthens memory and concentration Magnesium: Regulates blood pressure, blood sugar, and muscle function

Regulates blood pressure, blood sugar, and muscle function Acai fruit: Contains antioxidants to fight aging

Contains antioxidants to fight aging Ginseng: Acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory

Acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory Swedish flower pollen: Contains enzymes that produce energy

Contains enzymes that produce energy Longjack: Raises testosterone and sex drive

Raises testosterone and sex drive Vitamins D3, K2, B6, and Zinc: Increase testosterone and maintain sexual health

Provacyl uses natural ingredients to help men maintain their libido no matter their age. Many of this supplement’s ingredients not only raise HGH levels but boost testosterone levels, too.

Men who want to live a more active lifestyle may benefit from this HGH supplement, as it help build muscle and energy over time. Provacyl also has a 67-day money-back guarantee, claiming that you should see satisfying results by that point.

Click Here To Visit The Official Provacyl Website

What Is HGH?

HGH is a hormone produced by the pituitary gland. During childhood and adolescence, HGH is produced in high quantities to fuel the growth of the human body. It’s what helps us develop strong bones and muscles as we grow up. It also plays an essential role in regulating body composition, body fluids, metabolism, and even heart function. But, as we age, production starts to slow down, and we start to experience the effects of aging: lower muscle and bone mass, weight gain, decreased vitality, reduced ability to exercise, and so on. HGH deficiency can also be caused by poor sleep quality, an unhealthy diet, or an unhealthy environment.

But HGH isn’t just produced naturally. In 1985, researchers found a way to produce growth hormones synthetically, and it’s now available in forms such as supplements and injections. The treatment is approved by the FDA, and it’s often used for patients with certain genetic disorders or health conditions that cause an abnormal distribution of body fat. However, supplements can also be consumed by healthy adults who want to increase their muscle mass and gain potential benefits such as higher energy levels and better sleep quality. The use of HGH is also popular among people who have an active lifestyle and want to reach peak physical performance, but, in general, anyone over the age of 30 can consider taking them to slow down the effects of aging and boost their overall health and well-being.

The Advantages of Taking HGH Supplements Versus Injections

HGH is available in two popular forms: supplements and injections. Many people who have heard about the benefits of HGH go for the injections, thinking that they have a more concentrated formula and that they work faster, but HGH injections are quite problematic and should be avoided unless specifically prescribed by your doctor.

First of all, having HGH injections by yourself is illegal, and that alone is a good enough reason to avoid them. Secondly, they have many unpleasant side effects, such as mood swings and nausea. The delivery method isn’t exactly practical either; you have to ask someone to give you the injections or do them yourself, which most people find very uncomfortable.

The best HGH supplements on the other hand, are much safer. The highest-rated HGH pills on the market have no recorded side effects or very minor ones, so you know you’re not putting your health at risk. Since the concentration of HGH is lower compared to injections (but high enough to work), they’re legal, and you can buy them without getting in trouble.

Signs of Low HGH

In most cases, people start to experience noticeable signs of low HGH after the age of 45, but HGH production in the pituitary gland starts to decrease much sooner than that. In addition, factors such as unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, stress, or genetics, can further decrease the production of HGH, causing symptoms such as:

At a mental level:

Fatigue, weaker memory, and lower ability to focus. You can also start feeling irritable and mental tasks that you once considered easy start to feel very difficult.

Low energy levels

Anxiety and depression

Low libido

At a physical level:

Lower muscle mass

Decreased bone density

Lower athletic performance

High triglycerides and cholesterol levels

Reduced bone density

Insulin resistance

Dry skin

One of the biggest problems with the signs of low HGH is that they can go unnoticed for a long time, and they are oftentimes ignored. For example, people with fatigue and low energy levels believe that it’s normal to experience these symptoms after a certain age, but ignoring them can lead to a lower quality of life. Other signs, such as high cholesterol levels, are even more dangerous because they can cause heart disease.

Of course, the signs above can be caused by other health conditions too, so if you have been experiencing them lately, talking to your doctor about blood tests can clear all doubt.

How to Increase HGH Production Naturally

HGH supplements can be very effective and help you improve the quality of your life. However, like any other supplement out there, they are not, and will never be, a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. To maximize their efficiency, first, you should make sure you have a balanced diet, stay active, and take care of your body. Although aging is inevitable, there are steps that you can take to increase HGH production naturally:

Lose Weight

Being overweight is extremely dangerous for your health, and multiple studies have shown that it can increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes. But that’s not all. Excess weight also triggers hormonal imbalances, preventing the pituitary gland from producing optimal levels of HGH. As a result, this accelerates the aging process, affecting not only your mood and energy levels, but also your physical fitness. To prevent this from happening, try to shed excess fat by switching to a healthier diet and being more active (for starters, one hour of light daily exercise, such as walking, can do wonders). Also, avoid eating before bedtime and keep your sugar intake to a minimum.

GABA Supplements

GABA can be a beneficial supplement to boost HGH levels naturally. GABA is a non-protein amino acid that may help send the right signals to your brain to help your body’s HGH production. According to medical research, GABA has shown that it may increase HGH levels up to 400% when at rest and up to 200% during exercise performance.

Intermittent Fasting

Clinical studies show that intermittent fasting can lead to a significant increase in the amount of HGH your body produces. One study in particular found that three days into a fast, the HGH levels increased by over 300%. And even more surprisingly, after 1 week of fasting, the levels increased by a whopping 1,250%.

Intermittent fasting helps optimize your HGH levels in two different ways. First of all, it can help you lose weight and reduce body fat, which has a correlation to improved HGH production. Secondly, it can help keep your insulin levels low for most of the day. Insulin spikes can disrupt your body’s natural growth hormone production.

Get More Sleep

Our busy lives often prevent us from getting those eight hours of sleep that our bodies need to repair themselves, but long-term sleep deprivation isn’t something you should live with. In time, a poor sleeping schedule inhibits the production of HGH, causing hormonal imbalances and weakening your memory skills. It might sound simple, but it’s true: getting between seven and nine hours of sleep every night regulates HGH production and can restore your good mood and wellness. Also, you should try to maintain a consistent sleeping schedule: go to bed and wake up at around the same time every day.

Apart from a healthier diet and a consistent sleeping routine, other good habits that have been proven to increase HGH levels naturally include intermittent fasting, sauna sessions, adding more protein to your diet, and increasing workout intensity.