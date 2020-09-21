5 Best Male Enhancement Pills 2020 – Which Products REALLY Work?

Great performance in the bedroom is something that every man strives for. Whether you’re looking to increase penis size, improve stamina, boost libido, or achieve better erections, male enhancement pills are intended to help take your sex life and confidence to the next level.

However, with so many male enhancement supplements on the market to choose from, picking the right one can feel like a daunting task. They all claim to work great, but how can you be so sure?

The truth is that most male enhancement pills don’t have the right combination of ingredients in order to be effective or their dosage just isn’t high enough to get the results they claim. There are male performance products that work amazing, but they’re not all created equal.

We’ve reviewed all of the best male enhancement pills on the market to help you decide which one is right for you. We’ve analyzed over 17 different products on a variety of factors including ingredients, price, and results from customers.

Here are the 5 top male enhancement pills that actually work.

Vigrx Plus – Best For Harder, Longer-Lasting Erections

Male Extra – Best For Libido and Sex Drive

Max Performer – Best For Penis Enlargement

Viasil – Best For Men Over 40

Volume Pills – Best Ejaculation Enhancer

The Best Natural Male Enhancement Pills of 2020

Vigrx Plus

VigRx Plus is one of the most popular male enhancement pills on the market, with over 1.2 million boxes sold since 2007. According to the Vigrx Plus website, here are the benefits of taking it:

Bigger, Harder, and Longer Lasting Erections

Supercharge Your Libido and Sexual Desire

Experience Better Control Over Erections

More Frequent and Intense Orgasms

The Vigrx Plus formula has slowly been refined over the years to improve results, as evident by the thousands of raving fans that absolutely swear by this product. Vigrx uses the maximum dosage for each ingredient in their formula. This supplement also includes Bioperine, which dramatically improves absorption rate of all ingredients inside.

Ingredients Include:

Damiana

Epimedium Leaf Extract

Asian Red Ginseng

Muira Pauma Bark Extract

Hawthorn Berry

Catuaba Bark Extract

Saw Palmetto

Ginkgo Biloba

Bioperine

VigRx Plus requires you to take two capsules twice daily. This allows the body to maintain high nitric oxide levels in the body at all times, which is the key behind bigger and stronger erections.

Nearly all of the customer reviews we found for VigRx Plus were extremely positive. Surprisingly, many of the positive reviews actually came from women that raved about how much better their sex lives have become since their partner started taking it.

VigRx Plus is best used for men that want to dramatically improve their erection quality. With a 67-day money back guarantee, you can try this product virtually risk-free. They also offer impressive discounts if you buy more than a 1-month supply.

Improves Blood Circulation For Harder, Longer-Lasting Erections

Supercharge Your Libido and Sex Drive

Recommended By Dr. Steven Lamm

Try It Risk-Free For 67 Days

Male Extra Pills

Male Extra is one of the most trusted male enhancement products on the market, with over 12 million pills sold to over 320,000 satisfied customers. Here are the biggest benefits of taking Male Extra:

Bigger, Harder Erections

More Powerful Orgasms

Heightened Sex Drive

Improved Sexual Performance and Stamina

Male Extra uses a powerful combination of safe and natural ingredients to improve sexual performance by increasing the size, hardness, and sustainability of erections.

Male Extra works by increasing the levels of nitric oxide in your blood. Since nitric oxide is a vasodilator, it improves the flow of oxygen throughout the body, leading to improved blood flow to the penis. As a result, you’ll notice a better erection that stays harder for longer.

Ingredients include:

Pomegranate 40% Ellagic Acid (500mg)

L-Arginine HCL (600mg)

Cordyceps (25mg)

Zinc (14mg)

Niacin (18mg)

MSM (100mg)

L-Methionine (100mg)

Male Extra requires you to take 3 capsules daily with a meal for the best results. The ingredients will begin to build up in your bloodstream over a 30-day period. During this period, most males report longer-lasting erections, improved libido, and better sexual stamina.

Male Extra offers really nice discounts if you order more than 1 bottle. If you order a 4 or 6 month supply, you’ll receive a free fast-acting erection gel as an added bonus. This product comes with a 100 day money back guarantee, which is one of the longest in the industry.

Bigger Erections, Better Orgasms, and Improved Stamina

Boosts Testosterone Levels

Maximum Ingredient Dosage For Best Results

100% Safe and Natural Ingredients Backed By Numerous Clinical Studies

Max Performer

Max Performer is a penis enlargement pill designed to revitalize your sex life and give you a new-found vigor in the bedroom. This product works by boosting blood flow to the penis and increasing testosterone levels. According to their website, here are the benefits of taking Max Performer.

Bigger and harder erections

Increased sexual desire

Improved sexual performance and stamina

Stronger and more intense orgasms

Improved confidence

Like other products on our list, Max Performer contains all-natural ingredients that are safe to use. That means there’s no doctor’s prescription necessary and no side effects. Here are the ingredients inside of Max Performer.

Horny Goats Weed – Increases blood flow to the penis, testosterone levels, sexual function, and arousal.

MACA – An aphrodisiac that has been used for centuries to improve stamina, strength, and endurance. Also improves sperm count and motility.

Red Korean Ginseng – Reduces stress, improves sexual desire, and increases endurance.

Cordyceps – A mushroom extract that improves blood flow to the penis, enhances testosterone, and helps erection quality.

Bioperine – Improves blood flow, stimulates cellular energy, and increases the absorption rate of all other ingredients it is combined with.

Selenium – An antioxidant that can help alleviate symptoms of erectile dysfunction by enabling your penis tissues to relax, allowing blood flow to increase.

Zinc – An essential mineral that speeds up cell recovery and increases sperm production, allowing you to enjoy more powerful ejaculations.

Each package of Max Performer comes with 60 tablets, which lasts you a month. 2 pills per day is the recommended dosage.

This male enlargement product is best used for men that want a bigger penis and better erections. The results for Max Performer can be seen within a few days, with results getting better over a 90-day period.

Increase Erection Strength and Size

Last Longer With Better Sexual Stamina

Boost Your Sexual Desire

Sexually Satisfy Your Partner, Every Time

Viasil

Viasil is a male potency formula developed by a company called Swiss Research Labs. This male enhancer is 100% natural, using only herbal ingredients to help fight back against erectile dysfunction and improve overall sexual performance.

According to the manufacturer’s website, one pill a day can provide you with an array of benefits including:

Rock hard erections that last longer

Increased energy levels

Renewed sexual stamina and endurance

Improved sexual desire and confidence

Viasil’s all-natural formula helps support nitric oxide and ATP production in the body. This helps to improve blood flow and energy levels, making limp erections and low libido a thing of the past. Here are the ingredients inside of Viasil:

Epimedium Brevicornum – Helps to increase circulation, improve male hormone levels, and increases sexual desire.

Zinc – A mineral that boosts sperm production, allowing you to enjoy longer lasting, more powerful ejaculations.

Citrus Sinensis – Enhances ATP production in the body, giving you more energy and stamina in the bedroom. Also helps to make erections last longer.

Ginkgo Biloba – Herb that helps support blood flow to the penis and reduce anxiety, allowing you to enter the bedroom feeling confident.

Tribulus Terrestris – Helps improve sex drive and libido by reducing blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and altering your hormones.

Panax Ginseng Root (Extract) – Root extract helps to lower stress and boost your sexual performance. Also improves sexual desire.

Pomegranate – Increases nitric oxide production and improves circulation, resulting in higher energy levels. May increase your ability to maintain an erection by raising male hormone levels and preventing free radical molecules from limiting blood flow.

According to user reviews, most meny see an improvement within just a few weeks, with some noticing an impact in just days. Since the ingredients in this formula are all-natural, there are no reported side effects that we could find.

Viasil offers fast and discreet shipping, as well as discounts if you order a 2 or 3 month supply. If you order a 5 month supply, you’ll get a 3-months worth of tablets for free + 2 free erection gels, which is a pretty great value.

100% Natural and Fast-Acting

Increased Energy Levels

Better Erection Quality

Improved Stamina and Endurance

Free Erection Gel When You Buy A 2 or 3 Month Supply

Volume Pills

Volume Pills is a penis enhancement product developed by a company called Leading Edge Health. As the name implies, it’s primary goal is to help improve ejactulations and increase semen volume. However, it also has some additional benefits such as:

Better control over erections

Increased testosterone levels

Improved motivation for sex

Better blood flow to the penis

Bigger and stronger erections

Volume Pills are formulated with a unique blend of 100% natural herbal nutrients and aphrodisiacs to help optimize the health of the male reproductive system. By using this product daily, it will help increase the volume of semen available, resulting in more pleasurable orgasms.

The ingredients in Volume Pills include:

Solidilin – Improves sexual desire and feelings of pleasure.

Xi Ian rou gui and Hong hua fen – Increases the blood flow to the penis for harder erections.

Ku Gua – Helps to increase testosterone levels, an essential part of semen production.

4′,5,7 Trihydroxyflavone and Embilica officinalis – Helps to optimize the health of all your sexual organs.

Dong Chong Xia Cao – Boosts testosterone production and sexual motivation.

Zinc Gluconate – Increases sexual vigor.

Ling Zhi – Improves overall energy and sexual stamina.

Xian Mao – Natural aphrodisiac that’s considered an alternative to viagra.

Tian Men Dong – Useful for men suffering from impotence.

Drilizen – Helps you get better erection quality.

Fucus Vesiculosus – Great for penis enhancement and overall sexual health.

If you’re looking to improve your semen volume and experience more intense orgasms during sex, Volume Pills is a great product to try. This product comes with a 67-day money back guarantee and really big discounts if you order a 3, 6, or 12-month supply.

What Are The Main Ingredients Inside of Male Enhancement Supplements?

Depending on where you look and what kinds of product you are looking for, the ingredients found in male enhancement supplements can vary substantially. In most cases however, there are a few substances that can be found in the most effective enhancement supplements that have shown actual benefits to sexual performance.

The most common ingredient found in male enhancement supplements are amino acids that perform unique functions in the body. For example, L-arginine is a popular amino acid that can be found in various supplements that is naturally occurring in the body and can help men with erection problems if they receive more via a supplement. Many amino acids also are used to help increase the blood flow in the genital area to help men maintain fuller and more consistent erections.

Can You Buy Male Enhancement Pills Over The Counter?

With so many male performance pills available on the market to choose from, they can easily be bought over the counter. Whether it is through online websites or in pharmacies, you can find these sex pills nearly anywhere you would normally shop for health supplements. While this may seem like a huge advantage as you can now by these pills nearly anywhere, there needs to be a certain amount of caution taken.

Since there are a substantial number of over the counter options available for sexual performance needs, many products are not backed by any science or factual information. This means you have the freedom to choose from more supplement companies with the downside of having to navigate through seas of ineffective and sometimes even dangerous penis enlargement products. This is why you need to do the right research and know what you are buying when shopping for over the counter male enhancement supplements. To get the best supplements, you will want to look online where the best products can be easily bought.

How Long Does It Take For Male Enhancers To Work?

As is the case with most supplements, the way that penis enhancement products work can differ greatly from brand to brand. It is important to know what kind of product you are actually buying before using it or you could be sorely disappointed when the time comes to spice things up. In general, the two forms of girth enhancement supplements are ones that you take constantly and ones you take only when needed. For most men, they will start seeing the best results after around 30-60 days of consistent use.

With male enlargement pills taken on a daily basis or throughout the day, these pills are designed to help increase your performance at all times by providing your body with a constant supply of help. For those that are taken as needed, those pills are only taken a specified amount of time before a sexual interaction so you can have the performance you need to enjoy yourself with confidence.

Can Male Enhancement Products Help If You Have Erectile Dysfunction?

Depending on the severity of your case or duration of your erectile dysfunction, there may be certain male enhancers out there that can help you. Erectile dysfunction is something a substantial amount of men deal with and are often afraid to seek help with when they get older. With so many penis enlargement supplements on the market, there is likely one out there that can help you with your erectile dysfunction. If you try a certain type of enhancement pill and it just isn’t making the issues any better, reaching out to a doctor is always advised when erectile dysfunction is causing you trouble.

Are Sexual Enhancement Pills Safe To Use?

The question that is on most men’s mind when looking into the male enhancement market is whether or not the products on the market are safe to use. The reason this is a difficult question to answer is because there is such a wide array of products on the market with various degrees of success and failure. In nearly every case, these pills are safe to use for most men. However, that does not mean you should just run out and buy the pill that offers the best price.

If a company is using all-natural ingredients and is clear about what is actually in their pills, then they are likely going to be safe. Buying from a reputable company and website is going to be the best way to get pills that actually work to increase penis size. Any time you see issues with enhancement pills being dangerous and potentially having deadly effects is when people buy them from very sketchy places with ingredients that have no scientific testing.

Factors To Consider Before Choosing A Male Performance Enhancer

With every male enhancement pill offering something unique to the user, you want to make sure that you are considering all the factors before picking your choice. While many of these products can seem very similar on the surface, there are additional factors that need to be considered before making your final purchase decision. Let’s see what some of the major factors to consider are.

Company Reputation

With the male enhancement industry not having any particular set of regulations imposed on their products, any company can enter the market and sell their penis enlargement products without any issues. Because of this, the market has been flooded with companies that are just trying to make a quick profit without consideration for the health or needs of their customers.

When you are buying male enhancement pills or really anything that goes into your body, you want to make sure you are buying from a reputable source. Look for companies that have a good reputation in the industry and have customers that really enjoy their products. The reputation of a company will often be more important to understanding their value than any marketing jargon they try and use on you.

Dosage of Key Ingredients

The key ingredients are only part of understanding how effective a sexual enhancement supplement will be. What is often more important than the actual ingredients themselves is the dosage that you will be receiving with each serving. What many shady and ineffective products will do is claim that they use special ingredients to help men while really only adding a miniscule amount of that ingredient into the final product.

Looking for the dosage of the ingredients that really work will be one of the best ways to determine if a company is worth investing in. If the company claims they use a lot of a special ingredient but won’t actually disclose the amount used in the pills, you should start looking elsewhere.

Money-Back Guarantee

Something that has become very popular in the world of health and lifestyle supplements is companies including a satisfaction guarantee. The reason that companies include these is so that customers can return a product if they are not satisfied or it just isn’t the right fit for their needs. With penis pills like those used for male enhancement, some men will find that certain products just don’t do the job for them.

In cases where a product doesn’t work for a user, a good company that stands behind it’s product will usually offer some form of money-back guarantee. The companies who offer these money-back guarantees show that they would rather you be happy with the product you receive than for them to make a product. Avoid companies with no or very limited money-back policies as they could just be trying to make a quick profit from their customers.

Backed By Doctors or Clinical Studies

When you are looking to buy penis enlargement products that are designed to directly affect your body’s natural chemistry, you need to take significant caution with what you are taking. While it is unlikely that any pills available online will cause you substantial harm, buying products with no or fake qualifications is a recipe for disaster.

When looking at the websites and information pages for male enhancement supplements, keep an eye out for backing by doctors or clinical studies. One area where men can quickly fall for a trap is by thinking a product is safe to use and effective because the company flashes images of smiling doctors and fake testimonials to make them seem legit. It is very easy for companies to manipulate quotes and data to make it seem like gathered evidence and doctor testimonials are in support of their brand when that just isn’t the case.

Clinical studies are going to be your best bet when buying sex enhancement supplements, especially when the study is using the product you are interested in. If you see data and clinical studies for enhancement supplements in general and not for the product that is being advertised, that could be the company trying to make it seem like they are more effective than they really are.

Price and Discounts For Multiple Bottles

The last factor you want to consider when buying penis enlargement pills is looking to see if companies offer discounts for larger purchases. If you have tried out a product a few times and are happy with the current results, you can look to see if that company provides bulk orders where you can buy multiple bottles of the pills.

Since these pills can be taken several times a day with certain formulations, you may tend to run out of the supplements rather quickly. Check to see if companies offer you a discount when you buy a several month or even a yearly supply of their pills. This is an easy and effective way to save money when you find a supplement that works well for you.

Who Should Buy Male Enhancement Pills?

A question that every man has to ask before buying male enhancement pills is whether or not they need to buy these pills. While we would love to offer a concrete age number and type of man who should buy these types of pills, the reality is that issues with erectile dysfunction and low sexual performance can affect men at any age or point in their life.

In general, male enhancement pills are targeted at men over the age of 40 who are experiencing drops in testosterone as a result of their increasing age. While some men at this age and older have no issues in the bedroom, there are an increasingly high amount of men who need some help when it comes to sexual performance and penis size. If you are having issues with your sex drive, longevity, or any other issues in a similar area, it might be time to try out some form of male enhancement pill to see if it can help you be the man you know you can be.