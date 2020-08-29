5 Best Online Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat, or Video

Getting a psychic reading online can help you get answers on a variety of topics including love and relationships, career, money, family matters, and even your health. And thanks to advancements in technology, you can now get a psychic reading by phone, online chat, or live video from the comfort of your own home.

However, not all online psychic networks are created equal. The truth is that some psychic mediums are AMAZING, some are average, and some are downright terrible! It’s very important that you choose a company that is trusted, reputable, and truly has your best interests in mind.

But don’t worry, I’ve done all the research for you! I’ve tested the best online psychic reading sites to see which ones are truly accurate and legitimate.

However, it’s important to understand that the best psychic service for me might not be the best one for you, and that’s okay. That’s why I’ll be recommending more than one service to choose from, so you can pick the one that’s right for you!

So, let’s get right into it. Here are the best online psychic readings that you’ll find anywhere, guaranteed.

1.) Psychic Source – For Most Accurate Readings

For over 30 years, Psychic Source has been providing high quality readings via phone call, online chat, or video call. Out of all the companies I’ve tried, Psychic Source is the most accurate, hands-down!

Inside of Psychic Source, you’ll find over 250+ online psychics and tarot readers, each with their own unique skills and talents. And best of all, each reader is screened for skill and accuracy, so you can feel confident in knowing that your advisor is the real deal.

As if things couldn’t get any better, you’ll be happy to know that Psychic Source has a great introductory offer for new clients. New members get rates as low as $0.66 per minute, plus 3 free minutes with each session. If you’re looking for the best psychics and the most accurate readings, look no further than Psychic Source.

Connect 24 Hours A Day Via Phone Number, Online Chat, or Video Chat

Variety of Specialties Including Love Readings, Tarot Cards, Astrology, and More

New Member Special Includes Rates As Low As $0.66 Per Minute + 3 Free Minutes

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

2.) Keen – Best for Cheap Phone Readings

If you’re on a budget and looking for the cheapest reading, Keen should be at the top of your list. Keen is running a special promotion right now that gives you a 10 minute reading for just $1.99! You likely won’t find a better deal than that anywhere on the internet.

Keen has been in business since 1999 and has given over 4 million readings to date. They have a whopping 1,700+ chat psychics and phone readers available on their website, making them easily the largest online psychic network in existence. To help you find the best psychic for your needs, all advisors can be sorted by price, specialty, rating, and availability.

Keen gives you a few different communication options to choose from including phone readings, chat sessions, and psychic app. All advisors on the Keen platform are rated and reviewed by the community, which makes it really easy to find the highest rated psychics and to avoid the bad ones. Overall, Keen is a great place to get a real psychic reading online.

Choose Between Chat Session or Telephone Psychic Reading

Wide Selection of Abilities and Spiritual Gifts To Choose From

See Feedback and Client Reviews Before Choosing A Medium

Tarot Card Readings, Remote Viewing, Dream Analysis, and More

3.) Asknow – Best for Love Readings and Relationship Psychics

Asknow has been offering online psychic readings since 2005 and is the best place to get a love reading from. Whether you need insight into your love life, or help dealing with a relationship issue, Asknow can give you the guidance you need to shape your future for the better.

Some psychics at Asknow use divination tools such as tarot cards and runes to gather information about your life, while others rely on their intuition to guide you to the best possible outcome. I’ve used Asknow many times before and they are truly amazing. Everyone I’ve talked to has been straight to the point and have been very knowledgeable. Their predictions are always spot-on and I can’t recommend them enough.

Get Advice on Love, Marriage, Relationship, Infidelity, and More

A Large Number of Positive Reviews and Testimonials Around The Web

Mediums, Empaths, Clairvoyants, Tarot Readers, and More

15 Minutes For Just $10 + 5 Free Minutes

4.) Kasamba – Best Psychic Chat Readings

Kasamba is the best service for psychic chat readings. Kasamba has been in business since 1999 and has helped over 3 million people in their paths to find true love, happiness, and career success.

Kasamba offers many different types of services to choose from including pet psychics, soul clearings, numerology, horoscope readings, energy healers, life problems, and more. The nice part about Kasamba is that every psychic has their own profile page, where you can learn about their ability and read reviews from past customers.

My favorite part about Kasamba is their psychic reading app. The Kasamba app lets you find the best online psychics, tarot experts, and astrologists directly from your phone or tablet with the click of a button. All clients get 3 free minutes with each new advisor you try, which makes it really easy to find the right psychic reader for you.

Get A Real Reading Session Via Email or Chat

New Users Get 50% Off Their First Session

3 Minutes of Free Psychic Chat With Each New Advisor You Try

Thousands of High Quality Readers in A Variety of Languages

5.) Oranum – Best for Live Tarot Readings Via Video Chat

Oranum is an online psychic service that offers live video readings via webcam. Their main specialty is live tarot readings, but they also offer other services as well including spiritual guides, channeling, dream interpretation, astrology, relationship advice, soulmate connections, and more.

When you sign up to Oranum, you’ll receive $9.99 in free credits. In order to find the best psychic readings, you can narrow down your search by category or check out their top 100 list.

If you’re looking for a more personal connection than what a phone reading or chat session can provide, perhaps a video reading from Oranum is the solution.

Live Video Readings Via Webcam

Great Website For Getting A Tarot Card Reading

$9.99 in Free Credits After Opening An Account

Many Different Kinds of Specialties To Choose From

Frequently Asked Questions

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

The accuracy of an online psychic reading will depend on a variety of factors including their experience level, type of reading method, and how open you are with them. Most psychics online are pretty accurate, although there are some bad apples as well. If you stick with the top-rated psychic sites that I listed above, you should be in good hands.

How Do Phone Psychic Readings Work?

Phone psychic readings work in pretty much the same way as a traditional face-to-face reading. The reader will start the session by asking why you called and what areas of life you’d like to discuss. They’ll then use their intuition and psychic ability to assess your situation and provide insights that the universe wants you to know. Phone readings can last anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour, but most are about 30 minutes in length. Before you call a psychic, it’s recommended that you write down a list of questions that you’d like to ask the medium reader beforehand.

Can I Talk to A Medium for Free?

Although most online psychic services charge you per-minute for talking to them, some sites offer 3 free minutes at the beginning of the session. This is a great way to receive answers to your questions upfront, so you can get a sense of how accurate your reader is.

Free medium readings are a great way for companies to attract new customers and build their client base. Free minutes allow you to try different psychics risk-free, before deciding which one you want to speak to.

How to Tell If Your Psychic Reader Is Legitimate

It’s often very hard to tell if phone psychic reading services are legitimate or not, especially if you don’t know what to look for or how to spot a fake reader. That’s why I only recommend using the services we listed above. Every psychic network that we mentioned above has a thorough screening process for all of their advisors, so you can feel confident in knowing that you’re talking to a genuine psychic and not a scammer.

