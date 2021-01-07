5 Best Penis Pumps I Tried. Do they Work as Claimed? Customer Review/Results

If you have ever thought about buying a pump to enhance erection and visually enlarge your penis, some if not all of these questions have probably crossed your mind:

What is the difference between the best penis pumps? What will be the result of using the pump? How to use it correctly? How long to wait before seeing results? Are there any side effects? Which type of pump is the best to buy? What is important for a beginner to know? Do pumps have side effects?

It would definitely be great to use a penis pump to increase the size of your penis, strengthen your erection and increase your sexual stamina.

In this review, I will tell you about my own experience while using 5 best penis pumps(hydro/air):

I have something to say about each of them and can advise you on the right one for you. When you finish reading this review, you will have no more questions – you will know exactly how to choose the right pump for your penis, where to buy it at the best price, and what results await you. But most importantly, I will tell you how to use the pump safely.

You heard everything correctly, I will not talk about just some characteristics of certain penis pumps. I will tell you how it worked for me, and how I managed to strengthen my erection and enlarge the penis.

First of all, you should know that I have used the pumps for penis enlargement for roughly 8 months. I bought the best ones to solve my erection problems and improve penis size so I could write this material with sufficient knowledge of each product.

It turned out that everything is not as simple as I thought; a lot of nuances that I did not know about, but which you will know about after reading the review. Let’s get started.

I have written below a brief overview of each of the pumps: the Hydromax, HydroXtreme, Hydro7, Penomet, Androvacuum Platinum based on my own experience using them.

If you are interested in the very best penis pumps that use the latest technology and give the best results without any discomfort, then read on to see where I described them in detail. Every other product needs to be discarded.

TOP-5 PENIS PUMPS 2020, THAT I TRIED

Official order: bathmatedirect.com

bathmatedirect.com Prices: $249-$399(sizes: 3”, 3-5”, 5-7”, 9+”)

$249-$399(sizes: 3”, 3-5”, 5-7”, 9+”) Manufacturer: DX Products(UK)

DX Products(UK) Benefits: Better erections & stamina

Better erections & stamina Warranty: 2-year

What is this pump?

HydroXtreme belongs to the Bathmate product line. Any penis pump of this brand is considered to be of high quality, effective and safe to use. That’s because Bathmate is a UK brand that has been making penis pumps since 2004.

Now, the line of pumps from this brand have significantly changed and modernized. Today, hundreds of thousands of men use Bathmate devices, among which HydroXtreme is truly the most powerful one; it fully adapts to your penis enhancement routine.

The unique thing about this water penis pump is that you can use it in both automatic and manual modes. You can simply connect a special handball for manual pumping. This may be necessary when you want to achieve maximum results.

It turns out that you can start to use this erectile dysfunction pump without handball, but then be sure to connect it to get more power and better results like penis growth, erection enhancement, sexual stamina improvement. The handball helps you constantly increase the load.

How does the best hydro penis pump work?

The penis pumping works by creating negative pressure inside a tube filled with warm water. You can use the pump in the shower or in the bath and still achieve same effectiveness. With the help of a special valve, you can control the vacuum creation and the force of pressure (by closing the valve, you can pump and create a vacuum, opening it – you are completely free of pressure inside the tube).

In this case, water is the best conductor for uniform vacuum action along the entire length of the penis. Thanks to this effect, your penis grows evenly in length and width.

Pump dimensions

The HydroXtreme series offers a choice of pump sizes to match your penis. The gradation is as follows:

Up to 5 ” – HydroXtreme5 .

. About t 5-7 inches – HydroXtreme7 .

. For men with a penis girth of 6.5 inches, a special version of the HydroXtreme7 WideBoy is available.

WideBoy is available. For sizes 7-9 inches, the HydroXtreme9 pump works best.

If your penis is more than 9 inches in length, you’d better choose the version HydroXtreme11.

Why is it important to choose the right pump for your penis size?

Bathmate works better when it is individually tailored to the size of your penis. The technology is arranged in such a way that a separate pump size is created for each penis length. As a result, you increase the efficiency of the pump.



If you want to measure the size of the penis and find it on the site, then here is a link to a special online calculator by Bathmate. It is important to choose the correct size. I found the HydroXtreme7 size to fit me perfectly.

Additional features

In addition to the standard pump used in all Bathmate series (Hydromax, Hydro7, HydroXtreme ) in this series, you can connect a handball to the valve. With its help, you can increase the pressure with which you will work. It is recommended for advanced users only. I connected it at the 3rd month of pumping, and it was super effective for the penis enlargement effect.

Pros of this water penis pump

You can use HydroXtreme in the bathroom or shower. Possibility to use the pump both in water and air. Extra pump handball that makes the pump as efficient and powerful as possible for increased erection and sexual stamina. Different pump sizes for different penis sizes make the HydroXtreme fitting for you as accurate as possible, which increases its efficiency. This is the most powerful pump in the market; its maximum pressure is created by a handball. The ease of use for both beginners and experienced users Maximum quality, perfect equipment, manufacturer’s warranty. Ability to get quick results. Certified and sold worldwide.

Now let’s talk about the cons:

The price of the pump is higher than any other in the market. This is due to the fact that the pump itself is made of expensive and high-quality medical materials. It is made in Europe, not China. This is the most powerful pump in the market; it comes with additional accessories, such as a case, a ruler for measuring penis, and a set for Jelqing. It is important to use the pump and its capabilities gradually; many beginners get lost after buying it and begin to connect the handball right away – and this is a risk, because it is needed for experienced users only, who already know how to work with vacuum pressure.

My experience with HydroXtreme and my assessment of it

So, this is the penis enlargement pump I have used the longest and I consider it to be the best because it integrates the capabilities of any Bathmate pump series. Plus, it provides additional opportunities in the form of using a handball for pumping. I want to say that I used it every day for only 15 minutes daily. It was a simple routine in the shower or bath.

I’ve had alternated usage, however. When I plugged in the handball, the effect became even better, and I realized that I had the most powerful tool for male enhancement in my hands. I got results after the first use. I have never overdone it and have always followed the manufacturer’s instructions. As a result, I have never seen any side effects in the form of bursting capillaries or redness of the penis.

I used a Shower Strap when pumping in the shower, which can be found in the HydroXtreme package. I have always been comfortable, and I was incredibly pleased with the result.

Of course, you can save some money and buy a cheaper penis pump from another Bathmate series. But if you intend to go all the way and constantly use the pump to get rid of your erection problems, as well as increase the length and width of the penis, then HydroXtreme is the best choice.

Official order: bathmatedirect.com

bathmatedirect.com Hydromax prices: $129-$199 (free worldwide shipping)

$129-$199 (free worldwide shipping) Sizes: 3”-5”, 5”, 5-7”, 7-9”. Choose your size.

3”-5”, 5”, 5-7”, 7-9”. Choose your size. Manufacturer: DX Products(UK)

DX Products(UK) Success rate: 92%

92% Benefits: Better erections & stamina

Better erections & stamina Warranty: 2-year

What is this penis pump?

This is the most popular Bathmate pump series. The fact is that Hydromax belongs to a new generation of erection penis pumps from this brand, which is up to 35% more efficient than the previous Hydro7 series (which we will also talk about in my rating of penis pumps).

In general, the operation of this penis pump is based on the same principles by which all pump series are made. But this pump does not have the ability to connect a handball, as it is not included in the kit.

It is a powerful and efficient pump but has its limits. In fact, it is suitable for most men according to their technical characteristics and the individual’s size. It is guaranteed to achieve results. This is a more budget friendly series, compared to the HydroXtreme , and is very popular among buyers.

How the pump works

It works in a similar way to the other Bathmate penis pumps. As I said earlier, it does not come with a handball and cannot be used without water – these are the factors that distinguish the Hydromax series from the HydroXtreme.

The pump is to 35% more effective than the Hydro7 .

I would call this option ideal – it is not the best, but also not the oldest. Rather, something in between for effective pumping without side effects. It is always effective and always pain-free when used correctly.

The creation of negative pressure in the tube is possible only with the use of water, the valve remains the same. Simply press the pump with a corrugation to the pubis and a soft vacuum will be created. Then you need to work with it for about 15 minutes a day, 3 sessions each with a break in between (3-5 mins), during which I just massage the penis to disperse the blood.

Hydromax pump dimensions

Just like the HydroXtreme series, this one has the ability to adjust the penis size. If your penis is over 9 inches in length, then HydroXtreme is your best bet, as only this series has a tube size for penis lengths over 9 inches. You can choose the size on this page.

Pros of this water penis pump

This version of the pump uses the newest Bathmate technology, which is also used in the more expensive HydroXtreme pump series and is up to 35% more efficient than the original Bathmate pump series called Hydro 7. The Hydromax series of pumps are cheaper than Hydroxtreme and for many men, this is a determining factor when choosing a pump, although I disagree with that. Are you looking for a penis pump and want to save an extra $100? We are talking about a radical change in your sex life. It is worth investing in your sexual life, but it is not worth saving here if you want to achieve maximum results. This pump is 100% suitable for beginners It is safe and provides enough pressure for effective pumping. A lot of positive reviews have been left about it on the forums, which are considered the primary source of reliable information about the effectiveness of penis pumping. But there are even more of them on the official website. It’s lightweight and suitable for use in both the shower and the bathroom.

Cons of the pump:

You will not be able to get the most out of your pumping, because Hydromax has a limit on the pressure levels. It is however responsible for your progress. Regardless, it is the best option, although you will be limiting yourself. After 3-4 months, you will want more than the initial effect, then you will have to buy HydroXtreme, so why not buy it right now? Buy a pump here. The pump can only be used with water. It can’t create vacuum with air like HydroXtreme. If your penis is over 9 inches in length, Hydromax will not suit you. The HydroXtreme will instead.

My experience with Hydromax

I tried using this erectile dysfunction pump and it lasted exactly 3 months. After that, I already felt the need to increase the pressure. Your penis will get used to the load very quickly, and this can hinder results. I wanted to maximize the effect of penis enlargement and erection enhancement.

This requires several months, since the effect is cumulative and training your sexual endurance is a long process, should you want to constantly drink supplements or use creams.

I wanted to achieve a quick, powerful, and long-lasting erection, which I could not do in 3 months. So, I got a short-term effect and to consolidate it, I had to continue to increase the load which was only possible with the HydroXtreme penis pump.

Official order: bathmatedirect.com

bathmatedirect.com Prices: $110 (free worldwide shipping)

$110 (free worldwide shipping) Manufacturer: DX Products(UK)

DX Products(UK) Success rate: 92%

92% Benefits: Better erections & stamina

Better erections & stamina Warranty: 2-year

What is this pump?

So, this is the first and only Bathmate penis pump series available for purchase today. Actually, there was another one, but it is no longer available. And all because the popularity of the first series of pumps decreases over time, as does its price.

This most likely justifies the fact that the pump is still available for purchase. The principle of its operation is the same as that of other Bathmate series of penis pumps, while this one is 35% less efficient than the new Bathmate series such as Hydromax and Hydroxtreme.

I would not say that you get any other effect. I just use this pump a little longer and the effect is not so noticeable even with constant use.

How does this penis pump work?

This is no different from the new series. Doing the same job with a vacuum inside the tube with water, the valve controls the pressure, the same instructions for use (the shower or bath). The pump itself is considered less efficient due to its outdated operating technology.

Hydro7 Pump dimensions

There is only one standard pump size that is suitable for men with penis sizes up to 7 inches.

Pros of this pump

It’s inexpensive! The price is only $110. Uses all the major hydro pumping technologies available in the more expensive Bathmate pump series. You are guaranteed to achieve maximum effect with this pump, because the technology works efficiently. A good way for beginners to get acquainted with pumping and decide whether to use it, whether it gives any effect. Quality, guarantee, original product from Bathmate.

Cons of the Hydro7

Outdated operating technology that is inferior to the newer Hydromax and Hydroxtreme series. There is no way to use the pump without water. Only one size in the line makes it impossible for men with a penis larger than 7 inches in length to choose it. There is no way to connect a handball like the HydroXtreme. There is no such variety of accessories that come with the pump in the package as with Hydromax and HydroXtreme.

My experience with the Hydro7

I used the Hydro7 a couple of years ago when I first bought it from a store. I have to say, I used it for only 3 weeks before realizing my erection did not become as strong as it was, when I used the new pumps from Bathmate series like Hydromax and HydroXtreme.

I think this is a good option for those who just want to try out penis pumping to see if it suits them. Hydro7 is safe, gives immediate results and prepares you for extended use of the pump. After all, you can buy it just to get a quick erection for sex.

Official order: Penomet.com

Penomet.com Prices: $127-297

$127-297 Manufacturer: Arctic Sea Limited(Iceland)

Arctic Sea Limited(Iceland) Success rate: 95%

95% Benefits: Penis enlargement by 1-3” in length, +30% in girth, erection improvement, stamina enhancement, penis straightening

Penis enlargement by 1-3” in length, +30% in girth, erection improvement, stamina enhancement, penis straightening Warranty: LIFETIME

What is Penomet?

So, I want you to imagine a single competitor of Bathmate. It is called Penomet, which is often bought instead Bathmate for a variety of reasons, which I will later discuss in the review. The penis pump differs from its competitor in the technology of operation, size and effect.

The pumps have a different warranty period, different materials from which they are made and different equipment. In general, there is something to tell and something to compare to, since I actively used this pump and understood the differences between it and Bathmate .

How does Penomet work?

So, Penomet also offers hydro penis pumping technology. Just like Bathmate, it uses a vacuum to create negative pressure, which is regulated by a valve. The pump can be filled with water or can be used as a regular air pump even without water ( this is only possible with the HydroXtreme ). Although, I do not recommend that you do this, since water helps to use the pump more efficiently, safely and painlessly.

In the world of technology, interchangeable gaiters are used, which are responsible for different pressure levels. They are called Force 60, 65, 70, 75, 80. I even have a secret Force 85 gaiter, which I will definitely give more information about a little later.

So, the gaiter system is the major difference in performance compared to Bathmate. Indeed, with their help, Penomet is able to regulate the force of pressure, in addition to that which is created by pumping.

You start by connecting the first Force 60 gaiter to the penis pump and continue using it until you feel that your penis is already accustomed to pressure and needs to be enlarged. Then you switch it to the next number, and so one after the other, you change it over time as you pump the penis daily.

Penomet packages

So, the pump is available in 3 packages on the site – Standard, Extra and Premium. The only difference between them is the number of gaiters and their prices. I recommend buying the Premium pack as it offers all possible gaiters except Force 85, which will be purchased separately.

You will then understand while using it, that the presence of all gaiters is an opportunity to use the pump as efficiently as possible. Penomet packages differ in price, but only slightly.

Pump size

There is only one, and it is universal. This is the major difference from Bathmate, which has different pump sizes in its premium series ( Hydromax and HydroXtreme ).

Pros of Penomet

It is really lighter in weight than Bathmate, which is important when you use it in the shower and want to hold it in your hands for 20 minutes. The system of interchangeable gaiters makes it possible to increase the effect gradually and constantly. The price is relatively low even with the most expensive package, compared to Bathmate HydroXtreme Fast delivery across the USA. This penis pump is bought very often by Americans, so it is delivered in the USA quite quickly. Free worldwide shipping Lifetime warranty 60 days money back guarantee With this pump, you can correct penis curvature up to 20 degrees in any direction, get rid of premature ejaculation and enlarge the penis up to 3 inches in length and up to 30% in width. This is the official statement of the company and it turns out to be true in practice when you start reading reviews on the forums.

Cons of the Penomet

It seemed to me that the use of plastic for the tube was less effective. The Bathmate glass looks more solid, and my tube scratched over time, but it remained transparent and did not break when the pump fell to the floor. The gaiter system requires constant work, sometimes I could hardly connect them and often I did it poorly. The Penomet pump package is much weaker than the HydroXtreme, which also had a penis ruler, Jelqing gel and a pump cleaning kit. It is believed that the Penomet copied the Bathmate’s technology, and that makes it unoriginal, thereby resulting in fewer purchases. To buy the most efficient Force 85 gaiter, you need to add it to the basket separately, so the total price of the order will be higher.

My experience with Penomet

I made a separate video on using this pump on my Goforsize channel, you can watch it here. I want to say that I was uncomfortable using Penomet as I find Bathmate to be of better quality and much easier to use.

In the end, changing these gaiters, a constant focus on your sensations, is it worth changing it with all the load? And you constantly doubt: “Isn’t it time to change the gaiter? Is there sufficient pressure?”

At the same time, if I put on the wrong gaiter, it felt very unpleasant.

With Hydromax, everything is easier – you do the simple penis pumping and that’s it. I had a hard time getting myself to use Penomet for a whole month after working with Hydromax. For me, Penomet is just a copy of the Bathmate penis pump with more vivid statements in efficacy. in fact, I was not able to verify its maximum result due to insufficient use time.

Perhaps I was just used to the Hydromax, which I bought first. In the end, my instincts told me that the pumps from Bathmate were more practical and of higher quality. And I definitely consider HydroXtreme to be the best penis pump, because of its versatility, efficiency, safety and endless possibilities.

This is a universal option – what could be better? You don’t need to buy different penis pumps, you only need one and it doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an experienced user.

Force 85 – Penomet’s Secret Power or Publicity Stunt?

As for the Force 85 gaiter from Penomet, many do not know about it. However, it can be ordered online separately in the accessories section of the official site. Do this immediately you buy a pump if you are going to use it, as over time you will need maximum pumping power to enlarge your penis.

In fact, having tried this gaiter, I can say that it added some extra strength, but this is not the same as working with a HydroXtreme handball. Your pumping options are limited even with the Penomet Premium pack.

Official order: Andromedical.com

Andromedical.com Prices: $199

$199 Manufacturer: Andromedical S.L.

Andromedical S.L. Benefits: Better erections & stamina

Androvacuum Platinum air penis pump could have negative effects, because in the case of air pumping, negative pressure makes direct contact with the head of the penis, and this is fraught with negative consequences in the event of prolonged or improper use of the pump.

Let’s Get Back to My Initial Problem

I started to notice problems with my own erection at the age of 35. But at age 39, I can confidently say that I got rid of my problems. It wasn’t such a pleasant experience. My erection manifested itself only after prolonged foreplay, I could not achieve maximum erection, and because of this I could not have sex normally.

On top of that, the erection lasted only 10-12 minutes, after which my partner and I would be frustrated and disperse to different rooms. I dreamed of having a larger penis so that I could sufficiently stimulate my partner’s vagina, and she could have a vaginal orgasm.

Agree – this is a reason to do something about it! I started to wonder about natural products to enhance erection and penis enlargement options such as pills, creams, jelqing techniques and penis pumps .

Where did I get the information?

Before deciding, I registered on several male organ enhancement forums, where I was hoping to find comprehensive information. I did not succeed right away. I spent a couple of weeks reading customer reviews and looking at some visual evidence of the effectiveness of certain methods. I have included all my experience and knowledge in this review so that you can save money and learn from me.

In the end, I saw that none of the methods worked on their own. Everywhere there was a need for a strategy and a set of methods, it seemed reasonable to me (male enhancement creams, Jelking, penis traction).

How do penis pumps work?

If we are talking about the Bathmate and Penomet hydro penis pumps(which are the best today), then we are talking about the use of hydro-vacuum technology. Its advantage is the creation of even pressure around the penis.

The warm water that is used in the tube helps to open up the pores of the skin so that it can breathe better. Such skins and better stretched and there is no micro-gaps that are difficult to heal. This pumping is considered safer. Creating a vacuum provokes retraction of blood thereby instantly causing an erection.

Hydro penis pumps cannot create dangerous pressures, which makes them safe and differ significantly from air vacuum pumps, which need a special ring to secure the effect, as well as various lubricants.

My strategy

I decided to buy a penis pump and use Jelqing techniques. On the forums, I saw a lot of reviews of such hydro vacuum pumps such as HydroXtreme , Hydromax , Hydro7, Penomet and AndroVacuum Platinum. I learned that penis pumps differ in their operating principle.

There are air and hydro penis pumps. The former works with air vacuum inside the tube, the latter, with vacuum inside the aqueous medium in the tube. Among the pumps listed above, only Hydromax , HydroXtreme , Hydro7 and Penomet use hydro technology . However, the AndroVacuum Platinum penis pump belongs to the class of air pumps, although it is recommended by the FDA.

The technology used by hydro penis pumps is considered to be subtle, more efficient and harmless to the penis.

It provides an increase in the penis and relieves the owner of various side effects. In fact, these pumps are the only ones worthy of your attention. The rest are low-budget, ineffective and high-risk devices that can be bought for $30 at any sex shop.

What will be the result of using the pump?

So it’s time to talk about what a hydro penis pump is used for, whether it’s Bathmate ( HydroXtreme , Hydromax or Hydro 7). It is used for:

Strengthening erection

Getting the result right after use

A gradual improvement in erection

To train male sexual stamina

To visually enlarge the penis in length and width

I recommend using the Jelqing techniques in addition to your routine for 15 minutes a day, which can be viewed by clicking this link. By combining pumping and Jelqing techniques, you achieve the maximum result; the Jelqing process in particular helps to make it permanent.

The secret is that Jelqing techniques help to make your penis enlargement routine varied and effective. In fact, I would also recommend buying a penis enlargement extender. One of the safest and most effective I would recommend is Phallosan Forte Plus.

Am I satisfied with the result of using a hydro penis pump?

I can say that I achieved significant results after only 6 months of using the HydroXtreme penis pump. We are talking about the quality of sex in general – this is the speed at which an erection is achieved, its duration, the size of the penis and the quality of the orgasm.

I am pleased with the performance of water penis pumps, not only because of the positive effects in terms of penis enlargement and my sexual performance, but also because of the absence of side effects when using them.

10 tips on how to properly use a hydro penis pump from a user

Follow the official directions and instructions for each penis pump on the website. Some tips for users are highlighted below:

Try not to exceed the pump usage time, which in general should not exceed 20 minutes. Start pumping in 10 minutes. Do 3 sets of 3-5 minutes each. Massage the penis after each session to disperse the blood. You can use additional accessories to make using the pump more enjoyable and efficient. For this you can use this accessory. Try to shave your penis pubis and scrotum well. Remember to pull back the scrotum to keep it out of the pump structure for maximum efficiency. Focus on your feelings and relieve pressure if you feel any pain in your penis. Use a hand pump with a HydroXtreme pump only a few months after starting to use it. If you are using the pump in the shower, use the shower strap to hold the pump hands-free by simply sliding the strap over your neck.

How long before seeing results?

The penis pump gives immediate results after use, as it causes blood to flow to the penis through the action of a vacuum. If you use cheap air vacuum devices that are sold in sex shops, the effect will be minimal, and you may experience a variety of side effects. If you use a Bathmate , Penomet or Androvacuum Premium pumps however, the results are often impressive, even after the first use.

I mean, why would you use the pump for the penis enhancement (air or water) for months? First of all, in order to improve your erection and sexual stamina significantly. Since we are talking about natural penis enlargement, there will be no immediate effect.

I wanted to fix my problem with a weak erection and I managed to do it, just like increasing the size of the penis. But everything happened gradually. In order to make your penis bigger, you need to stretch the tissues surrounding your penis.

It should be noted that penis pumping helps to fill the corpa carvenosa with more blood. All of this leads to even stronger erection and larger penis size during erection.

5.) Which pump is the best to buy?

So, I have presented 5 of the best penis pumps on the market in this review. Do you have data on any other products that perform better? Then write to me, I would like to read about them personally. In the meantime, among all the pumps, I consider HydroXtreme to be the best. This penis enhancement device is well worth its initial investment.

6.) What is important to know for a beginner to buy and use a penis pump?

You should know that you can learn pumping in a matter of minutes. And your routine won’t be much different the first time or even after a month. Yes, you will have some experience, but it will all be one routine process.

You can read the instructions for the pump, which will be included in the package, or watch the video that shows in details, how it is used.

7.) Side effects

It is also worth talking about the side effects. It would be unfair to say that there are no adverse reactions after using even the best hydro penis pumps listed in this review.

Briefly:

If you use the pumps from this review outside of the instructions, you may experience redness of the penis or bursting of capillaries on the penis. Your penis may turn blue due to overuse. If you are not massaging the penis between sessions of using hydraulic pumps, it may be reflected in the stagnation of blood in the penis, and the resulting unpleasant sensation of pain. Excessive use of pressure can injure your penis, so do not allow it.

Conclusions:

I did my best in giving details about my own experience while working with the top penis pumps. I personally tried each of them, took photos and videos which are available here.

You can be rest assured that I have experienced it myself to present you with the 5 erectile dysfunction penis pumps that are available for online purchase. It is now your decision which one to choose in accordance with your goals, tasks and preferences.

There is no one single device, you have to choose according to your goals and needs.