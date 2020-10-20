5 Best Pheromone Perfumes For Women [2020 Reviews]

Whether you’re looking to get more attention from men, increase your sex appeal, or spice up your current relationship, pheromone perfumes can give you the edge you need.

But with so many different pheromones for women to choose from, picking the best product can feel like a difficult task. How do you REALLY know which products work as well as the companies claim and which ones are a waste of money?

We’ve reviewed the best pheromone perfumes on a variety of key factors including ingredients, potency, price, and user reviews. Although some pheromone sprays work AMAZING, we found that others don’t have a high enough concentration of ingredients to be truly effective.

If you’re ready to boost your sex appeal and drive men crazy, here are the top pheromone perfumes on the market.

Top 5 Best Pheromone Perfumes for Women

Pherazone for Women

Pherazone is the best women’s pheromone product on the market. Featuring over 18mg of high quality pheromones per bottle, Pherazone offers 10X more pheromones than other leading brands.

Pherazone is produced in an FDA approved lab and optimized with some of the best smelling fragrances in the world. By combining a powerful blend of pheromones with a great-smelling designer fragrance, Pherazone is a product that provides excellent results for women. It works just as great as it smells.

Here are the ingredients inside of Pherazone:

5-alpha-Androstenone

5-alpha-Androstenol

Androsterone

Androstadienone

Androstadienol

beta-androstenol

beta-epi-androstenol

While most pheromone products only last 4-6 hours, Pherazone lasts more than 6 hours. Since Pherazone is very powerful, only 1 spray is needed on your pulse points to produce the best results.

If you’re looking for a great pheromone perfume that gets results, look no further than Pherazone.

Contains 7 powerful pheromones

Just one spray needed for best results

Discreet packaging

Big discounts if you buy more than 1 bottle

Desire Me XS Plus

Desire Me XS Plus reveals its secret ingredient on its home page—copulin. Females produce this pheromone during ovulation, and this brand uses it to help you attract more men. You can see the company’s news on its website and learn how this formula can improve your sex life.

This spray lists only two ingredients in its pheromone oil: copulin and dipropylene glycol. The copulin mimics chemicals that humans naturally produce.

This perfume based on human pheromones is one of the best to help you get noticed, especially if you haven’t been having much luck. If you’re tired of being the girl on the sidelines, the pheromones in this perfume can put you at center stage and let you impress both men and women.

This spray is unscented, but you can add essential oils or your own perfume to give it the aroma of your choice. The company also has five cover scents from which you can choose at no additional cost. One or two sprays of this fragrance last 6-8 hours.

Fantasy XS

You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to use Fantasy XS. Whether you’re at home with your partner or looking to impress the opposite sex at the club, this pheromone cologne can help you take the next step. Its subtle but sexy blend gives you the impact you need to help the stars align for love and romance.

The pheromone formula for Fantasy XS is more typical of most pheromone colognes for both men and women. In it, you’ll find:

Alpha-Androstenol

Beta-Androstenol

6 other unlisted proprietary ingredients

While many brands advertise their perfumes for love and deep attraction, Fantasy XS gives you an extra essence for your “everyday sexy,” according to the product’s website. You can wear it wherever you go, including at work, if you want to impress someone.

This cologne has everything you need to project confidence, turn heads, and get it on when you’re ready.

Fantasy XS has only its natural pheromone scent when you receive it, although you can add your own fragrances to it. You can also choose a designer cover scent free when you place your order. This cologne lasts 8-10 hours.

True Sexiness

True Sexiness is a potent, fast-acting perfume that enables women to attract men or attract women, whichever you prefer. It amplifies your natural pheromones to increase your body’s chemical sex appeal.

You can try these pheromones for 365 days risk-free. If they don’t work, the company will fully refund your purchase.

True Sexiness only contains two human grade pheromones: copulin and estratetraenol. Unlike pheromones for men, this formula uses the best pheromones specific to women that work invisibly to manipulate human behavior.

A pheromone cologne like True Sexiness can revive your sex life and boost your confidence in and out of the bedroom. This product increases your partner’s attraction and helps you capture the attention of men wherever you go. It works well either for hookups or for long-term relationships.

You can get two cologne types—vanilla body spray or an unscented version that you can mix with whatever fragrant oil you prefer. The pheromones last 8-10 hours.

Primal Women

Primal Women takes you back to the animal kingdom and helps you attract whoever you desire, especially men. Many users appreciate its confidence-enhancing aroma on themselves just as much as the ones they attract do. It also comes in a mini-version so you can use it on the go, wherever you need it.

Androstenol and copulins combine to bring you powerful attraction driven by pure instinct. With this unique formula, you will enjoy yourself.

Primal Women enhances your natural sex appeal–increasing your confidence levels, opening people up to talk to you, and encouraging intimacy. It can bring more excitement to all stages of your relationships.

This fragrant mist attracts all genders, and it’s not geared solely toward men as many other pheromone colognes are. You may attract women, too.

Primal Women has an unscented formula, though it does exhibit both sweet and sour notes from the pheromones. However, the cologne has no added fragrance, allowing you to experiment with adding your own as you like. These pheromones can help you project, for 6-8 hours, the image you want that special person to have of you.

What to Look for in a Pheromone Fragrance

Everyone searches for the best pheromones for different reasons. It helps to have an image of what effect you might want to have on men since no two brands will have the same impact. Some will attract both sexes, while others are intended for only men. Here are some things you should consider when buying pheromones to attract men.

Pheromone Concentration

While all pheromones act as a natural aphrodisiac, one blend’s hormone content won’t necessarily be identical to that of other brands. Make sure you have all the information about the products you’re considering, including the formulas of chemicals and pheromones they use to help you attract a lover.

Many companies make pheromones perfume for both sexes, but many of those for men contain more androstenone and similar chemicals. As the alpha hormone, androstenone does not always work for men the way copulin with notes of subtle sweet aroma does for women. When you consider humans as animals, pheromones tap into our more primal instincts.

According to PheromoneAuthority.com, some pheromone-based perfumes have a high pheromone concentration, which means they can enhance your desired image or, if too strong, make a person uncomfortable for a reason they don’t understand. You want something that hits the right notes without being overpowering and scaring away your ideal person.

Fragrance

Frequently, pheromone colognes have fragrances, but not all do, and each one can show advantages. With a few brands, a fragrant additive may enhance the effect of the cologne. Another may mask the effect of the natural sexual attraction fragrance.

A scent can change someone’s image of you, while an unscented product allows you to choose the best fragrance for your night out. You may prefer unscented products, or perhaps you’re not able to wear scents due to allergies.

How Long Does It Last?

Aside from high and low notes of beautiful fragrances, the primary thing you want a pheromone oil to do is to take you beyond eye contact. Before you buy pheromones for men or women, you need to find out if it can withstand working up a sweat at the club or the gym.

You want your image to last in someone’s mind, and not every product will last long enough to attract the men you desire. The top pheromone products last over six hours.

Price

You can find some pricey cologne of this type, so always check the price before you buy–and factor in shipping costs if you order online. Perfume brand prices range from $10 to more than $100.

If you can’t find the human pheromones you want within your budget, look on Amazon.com. Amazon may have the same brands for less.

Customer Reviews

Reviews and recommendations from customers can help you determine the quality of the cologne products you want to buy. While a manufacturer may claim that its product in the image has a great aroma or is a high-quality product, a consumer might think otherwise and share that information online, so customer-based reviews, like on Amazon, are the best ways to uncover the truth about a product and discover which cologne might work best to appeal to men.

How to Get the Most Out of Pheromones

Some of the best ways to get more out of your pheromone cologne or perfume involves knowing what you want. Start by choosing a scent you feel comfortable wearing, and use a perfume designed to attract who you want, whether you’re interested in men, females, or everyone.

Use your own scented cologne along with your human pheromones product if you want a signature scent that people will remember.