5 Best Play to Earn Crypto Games 2022

Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming is one of the most exciting areas within the flourishing metaverse space, as it offers a way for gamers to monetize their gaming exploits. Whether this is through completing objectives or trading in-game NFTs, there’s undoubtedly scope for vibrant ecosystems to prosper and enable players to generate a noteworthy income stream.

If you’re looking to get involved in the play-to-earn gaming space, then detailed below are five of the best NFT games available in 2022. We’ll discuss the features and concepts present in each of these games, ensuring you have an in-depth understanding of the P2E landscape.

The 5 Best NFT Games for 2022

Below is a brief overview of the best play-to-earn crypto games available this year. The following section will review these games individually, covering their features and long-term sustainability.

A Closer Look at the Top Play to Earn Crypto Games

The list above presents the best NFT projects for 2022 within the exciting play-to-earn space. Let’s explore these projects further, with a specific focus on how they enable gamers to monetize their in-game actions.

1. Silks – Overall Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Game for 2022

Our pick for the best play-to-earn crypto game in 2022 is Silks. Silks is a highly innovative blockchain-enabled gaming platform that looks to revolutionize the thoroughbred horse racing industry by taking it into the metaverse. Within Silks’ virtual world, gamers can purchase Silks avatars and horses, both of which are structured as NFTs.

One of the most appealing elements of this world is that these digital Silks horse NFTs are directly correlated to actual thoroughbred racehorses within the real world. The digitized version of the horse will incorporate the same physical traits, lineage, and development history of the real-world horse, which is accomplished using vast datasets that are verified via a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. Interestingly, this offers a pathway for Silks players to generate rewards when the real-world counterpart of their digital Silks horse wins races in real life.

The Silks whitepaper details that these rewards are distributed to gamers in $STT – Silks’ native transactional token. The exact amount of $STT earned will be based on an algorithm that takes into account the real-world prize purse, along with whether their Silks horse is staked or syndicated within Silks’ ecosystem.

Another compelling element of Silks’ P2E gaming economy is that Silks horse owners can also earn rewards through breeding. Assuming a Silks player owns a successful digital Silks horse, their real-world counterpart may become a broodmare or stallion once retired and produce registered offspring. Due to the high-value nature of successful horses’ offspring, owners of Silks horses linked to broodmares or stallions will be rewarded in $STT when their foals are purchased in the secondary market by other Silks players.

Finally, since essential items within Silks’ virtual world are structured as NFTs (e.g. Silks horses, avatars, land, and stables), this will provide an avenue to make this secondary market entirely self-sustaining. Silks players can purchase these NFTs using $STT to enhance their in-game activities.

Ultimately, the combination of exciting play-to-earn features and direct parallels with real-world events makes Silks one of the most exciting NFT gaming projects this year.

2. Decentraland – Exciting Metaverse Project with Huge Community

Another top P2E project to be aware of is Decentraland. Much like Silks, Decentraland is a blockchain-based virtual world that gives players direct control over the world’s direction. This is achieved through structuring Decentraland as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing players to have a tangible impact on governance issues.

Within Decentraland’s world, essential items are structured as NFTs, such as clothing and land. These NFTs can be traded on the Decentraland Marketplace using $MANA, the world’s native token. Interestingly, land ownership within Decentraland’s virtual world offers scope for monetization, such as through advertising or creating entertaining content. Finally, specific plots of land are deemed more valuable than others – with some plots being priced at over $1 million.

3. The Sandbox – Customizable P2E Game with Multiple Use Cases

Many market commentators have stated that The Sandbox could be the best NFT for 2022 within the P2E space due to its exceptional customizability. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, The Sandbox is a vast virtual world that enables limitless customization opportunities for players. The world itself is designed similarly to Minecraft, allowing the players to create rich environments and even their own in-world games.

The virtual items within The Sandbox are structured as NFTs, following a similar approach to other P2E games. These items, such as clothing and plots of virtual land, can then be traded on The Sandbox Marketplace using $SAND, the platform’s native transactional token. Notably, The Sandbox also contains a useful feature called ‘VoxEdit’ that allows users to create and animate NFTs from scratch and monetize them through the marketplace.

4. My Neighbor Alice – New NFT Project with Beginner-Friendly Nature

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain-based game that looks to appeal to newcomers within the growing area of P2E gaming. My Neighbor Alice’s virtual world has an approachable design, allowing users to buy plots of land represented by NFTs. Once a plot of land is owned, users can alter the terrain, add decorations, and even create unique in-world events.

My Neighbor Alice also has an inherent storyline, featuring quests and activities that players can team up and tackle together. However, the P2E elements will be the most appealing to hardcore gamers, as My Neighbor Alice allows players to ‘lend’ their NFTs to others in return for a yield. Yields are paid in $ALICE, the world’s native token, which can also be purchased through the in-game marketplace and used to buy other NFTs.

5. Axie Infinity – Leading Play to Earn Game with PVP Features

Rounding off our list of the best play to earn games is Axie Infinity. Axie Infinity puts a unique spin on P2E gaming as it introduces player-vs-player (PVP) elements to the gameplay. Axie Infinity players all own pets called ‘Axies’, which can be used to complete tasks and battle other players’ Axies. Through this PVP element, Axie Infinity players can generate rewards in $SLP – an ERC-20 token that is tradeable on numerous external marketplaces.

Notably, the Axies themselves are structured as NFTs and can be traded on the Axie Infinity Marketplace. Axies are denominated in $AXS (Axie Infinity’s transactional token), and their value is determined by market forces. Finally, players who own two or more Axies can use $SLP to ‘breed’ new Axies – presenting another way to generate income through in-game actions.

Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Games – Conclusion

To summarize, this article has reviewed the best play-to-earn games available right now, highlighting their essential features and discussing how they can help gamers generate income through their in-game actions.

As noted earlier in the article, our pick for the best play-to-earn crypto game for 2022 is Silks. Silks’ unique take on P2E gaming, achieved through a direct correlation with real-world events, looks to give the project a differentiated competitive edge in the months and years ahead.

In addition, the autonomous nature of Silks’ ecosystem, combined with innovative gameplay features, will ensure that the project has a long-term future within this exciting area of gaming.

