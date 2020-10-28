5 Best Supplements For Hangover Prevention

We all know that drinking alcohol gets harder as we get older. Sometimes, even a few seemingly innocent drinks with a meal can leave you feeling rough the next morning.

Waking up with no energy, unable to focus, and feeling nauseous are just some of the symptoms that get in the way of a social lifestyle.

Hangover supplements are designed to mitigate some of the negative effects of alcohol. And the market is full of products with great reviews.

This post is meant to help you find the right product to suit your needs. Most importantly, choosing a supplement that works the best.

Below is a list of the best hangover supplements on the market right now based on the ingredients, purity, dosing, and effectiveness.

Our Pick Of The Top Hangover Supplements

In this detailed review and buying guide, we look at the best hangover supplements available on the market today and what you need to look for in a safe and effective product.

We’ve only included products with natural ingredients that are free from medicines and stimulants.

Before we start, it’s important to emphasize that none of the products will “cure” a hangover. At best, hangover supplements will take the edge off your symptoms. And for most of us, that’s all we need to keep functioning throughout the day.

So without further ado, let’s get straight into our pick of the best hangover supplements.

#1. AfterDrink [Editors Top Pick]

Hangover supplements are designed to support your liver metabolize alcohol more efficiently. As well as boosting your body’s antioxidant levels to neutralize alcohol by-products.

AfterDrink includes specially selected vitamins, minerals, herbs, and amino acids that do exactly this. By combining the power of four nutrient categories, they’ve created a supplement that covers all bases.

AfterDrink Ingredients

AfterDrink contains 23 ingredients and is formulated from 100% natural ingredients. The key ones include:

Dihydromyricetin – Shown in studies to speed up the metabolism of alcohol.( 1 )

Ginseng – shown in studies to reduce hangover symptoms after drinking.( 2

High dose B vitamins – Essential for maintaining normal metabolic function.( 3

Milk thistle – Used traditionally to boost liver function.( 4

Ginger – Used traditionally to ease nausea.

Prickly pear – Polyphenol rich antioxidants that have been shown in studies to reduce the severity of hangovers.( 5

Why We Like AfterDrink

Here are some of the many reasons why we like AfterDrink enough to include it on our list of the best hangover supplements:

AfterDrink is well dosed and does not use a “proprietary blend”

It doesn’t contain artificial additives and animal products which makes it an appropriate choice for vegans

The manufacturer provides free global shipping via and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Contains all the key ingredients you’d want to see in a hangover supplement including, DHM, Prickly pear, NAC, and more.

Made in New Jersey, USA

Shipping and Return Policy

AfterDrink offers worldwide shipping but with varying delivery times depending on your country or location.

Delivery in the United States takes around 2 to 5 days while Canadians can expect to receive their orders within 5 to 10 days. Your order is also covered with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use AfterDrink

The manufactures recommend taking 3 capsules before your first drink and 3 straight after your last drink.

That’s important because taking it in the morning after you’ve already got a hangover is unlikely to help as much.

AfterDrink Pro’s and Con’s

Pros

AfterDrink is made of powerful all-natural ingredients

It supports alcohol metabolism

Ingredients target specific hangover symptoms such as ginger for nausea.

Delivers expected results without the use of medicines and stimulants

Comes with a 30-day money guarantee

It’s shipped worldwide

Made in the USA

Cons

AfterDrink is only sold online.

It requires a dosage of 6 capsules per drinking session so it may be difficult for some people to take.

#2. Cheers

Cheers is one of the most popular hangover supplements on the market. They appeared on Shark tank many years ago and have since had millions in investment to grow their brand.

Since launching their flagship hangover supplement, they’ve expanded into supplements for liver and hydration support.

What makes cheers different from other products on the market is the dose of DHM they use. With 1200mg, they have, by far, the highest strength on the market.

Why we like Cheers

Here are a few reasons why we like Cheers enough to include it in this list of the best fat hangover supplements:

Cheers is an effective supplement that works by boosting antioxidant levels.

Alongside AfterDrink, Cheers is the only other product on the market that includes ginger in their formula.

They’ve done studies that show taking Cheers reduces hangover symptoms by 50%.

How to use Cheers

In terms of dosing, it’s easy to take with simple-to-follow instructions. You only need to take 2 capsules straight after your last drink.

Shipping and Return Policy

Cheers only ships to the US and Canada at the moment.

They also don’t allow refunds for safety reasons, but they do offer a 15-day no-quibble money-back guarantee. All you have to do is email customer services for a refund.

Cheers Pros and Cons

Pros

One of the most popular hangover supplements on the market.

High dose of DHM.

No proprietary blend.

No quibble 15-day money-back guarantee.

Only requires you to take 2 capsules after drinking.

Cons

Use artificial colors on the capsules

Because of the high DHM amount, doses of other ingredients are lower to make space.

Don’t ship worldwide

#3. Morning Recovery Drink (by Morelabs)

Morning recovery drink exploded onto the market a few years ago. With their meteoric rise, they cemented “hangover prevention supplements” as a niche in its own right.

With millions of dollars in investor backing, they’ve now branched into supplements for sleep, immunity, and gut health.

What sets Morning Recovery drink apart from the other hangover supplements on the market is the fact it’s a drink. Instead of taking capsules, you swig a few sips of Morning Recovery instead.

How to use Morning Recovery Drink

The manufactures recommend: “Take one bottle right before your first drink, or between drinks, or up to one hour after your last drink. Going big? Drink two bottles for extra insurance.”

They also recommend trying out taking Morning Recovery at different times to see what works best for you. That means you can get experimental with this hangover supplement!

Shipping and Return Policy

US shipping is free and they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. If it doesn’t work for you, just send the bottles back and they’ll give you a refund.

Morning Recovery Drink Pros and Cons

There are several reasons why we chose to include Morning Recovery drink in this review of the best hangover supplements:

Pros

Great selection of natural ingredients

Comes in a sugar-free version

60-day money-back guarantee

Comes in lemon + lemon/ginger flavours

Cons

Use a proprietary blend

Not ideal to carry liquids when traveling

#4. Liquid IV

Although not technically a “hangover supplement”, liquid IV deserves a spot in our review because it’s widely used for this purpose.

As the name suggests, it’s designed to support rapid rehydration with CTT technology. Essentially, this utilizes an optimal ratio of nutrients that delivers hydration rapidly into your bloodstream.

The nutrients include sodium, potassium, and glucose. Alongside this, Liquid IV contains a selection of B vitamins as well as vitamin C.

Seeing as dehydration is one of the main causes of a hangover, being able to counteract this with liquid IV is why people swear by using it as a hangover prevention supplement.

How to use Liquid IV

If you’re using Liquid IV as a hangover supplement, then you’ll have to follow the same instructions as the other products mentioned in this review. That means making sure you drink liquid IV during or straight after your last drink.

That way, the rehydration salts, and sugars will mitigate the dehydrating effect of alcohol. In theory, helping you wake up with less of a hangover.

Shipping and Return Policy

Liquid IV ships all over the world and will refund you if you don’t like their product.

Liquid IV Pros and Cons

Even though Liquid IV is not designed for use as a hangover supplement, we had to include it on our list. That’s because so many people use it for this purpose and it really does help.

Pros

Superior rehydration

CTT technology increases water absorption 2-3x

Money-back guarantee

Inclusion of B vitamins and Vitamin C

Easy to carry and use on a night out

Cons

Lacking herbal extracts and amino acids that are usually included in hangover supplements.

#5. Flyby

If you’ve been doing some research into hangover supplements, chances are you’ll come across Flyby. It’s one of the most popular hangover supplements on the market with thousands of reviews on Amazon.

It’s manufactured in the USA and has all the ingredients you’d want to see in a top hangover supplement including, high dose B vitamins, DHM, Ginseng, Prickly pear, and NAC.

How to use Flyby

The dosing for Flyby is the same as AfterDrink’s. You take 3 capsules before your first drink and 3 after your last drink. That means a total of 6 which can be quite a lot for some people.

With that said, the manufacturers reassure us that it’s required to get as much of the nutrients needed into your system. If you think about it, with so many ingredients in one supplement, fewer capsules would mean that the ingredients are underdosed.

Shipping and Return Policy

Like the other hangover supplements in this review, Flyby offers a 100% money-back guarantee. They also ship all over the world.

Flyby Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong brand and reputation

Money-back guarantee

Slightly cheaper per dose compared to other products on the market

Include magnesium

Cons

Use a proprietary blend for their herbal extracts

Do hangover supplements work?

If you’re expecting to wake up hangover free after a wild night drinking until the early hours of the morning, then no. Hangover supplements aren’t going to make much difference. Realistically, nothing in the world is going to save you from a hangover like this.

Hangover supplements are designed to support your body with recovery. That means you’ll still need to take all your regular precautions by drinking plenty of water, limiting your overall alcohol intake, and avoid drinking on an empty stomach.

They aren’t miracle potions and they definitely won’t cure a hangover.

With that said, with the right recovery precautions, hangover supplements can have a positive impact.

Who should use hangover supplements?

Over 30 years old? feel hungover after a few drinks?

Then you’re exactly the type of person who may benefit from a hangover supplement. That little extra helping hand is what these products provide.

As we get older, just drinking water doesn’t do the trick anymore. For some of us in our 30’s and above, even a couple of drinks can make you feel rough the next day. And this is where a hangover supplement could potentially help out.

How to make the most of hangover supplements

In our experience, combining one of the hangover supplements mentioned above with a rehydration product works the best. For example, taking AfterDrink with Liquid IV. This way, you cover all bases and give your body the best chance of waking up feeling human.

Conclusion

If you’ve been struggling with hangovers lately, then a hangover supplement could be the last remedy you ever try. With that being said, you can’t go wrong with any of the products mentioned in this review.

Whether you decide to go for a hangover pill, drink, or rehydration solution, you’ll still need to make sure you keep well hydrated and drink within your limits.

Remember, hangover supplements are not hangover cures, but more like a natural addition to your recovery efforts.