5 Best Ways to Consume CBD in 2021

The CBD market is among the fastest expanding consumer markets in the USA. Helped by the legalization of cannabis in many states, and also by the trend towards vaping rather than smoking tobacco, cannabidiol (CBD) is now approaching mainstream status.

As most CBD sales are online this is one market that weathered the storm brought about by the covid-19 pandemic. With many reputable retailers offering a wide variety of quality products, those who enjoy CBD have been kept supplied ably during the last year.

This has enabled many online retailers to gather new customers, and many CBD enthusiasts to forge relationships with reputable retailers such as GalaCBD who are one of the leading names in the online CBD products and accessories market.

Following, we look at the five best ways to consumer CBD in 2021, and we hope to help you decide which is the right one for your needs and circumstances. Let’s start by looking quickly at why people take CBD.

Who Uses CBD?

If you’re reading this the likelihood is, you have tried or already enjoy CBD. However, people take it for different reasons. Some take CBD recreationally, enjoying the relaxing and calming effect without the high that comes from THC products. Others take CBD to alleviate chronic pain as, while yet to be medically accredited for this purpose, many sufferers of different ailments testify to its effectiveness.

It has also been shown to help sufferers of anxiety and depression, to reduce stress and help those who have difficulty sleeping and can also be used successfully to treat skin problems such as eczema. So let’s talk about how it’s taken, and who might choose each method.

How to Consume CBD

CBD is an extract of the cannabis plant or, more precisely, a strain of cannabis known as industrial hemp. This particular plant is the only one from which CBD products can be extracted and legally sold. This is because it is low in THC – the psychoactive element of cannabis – which may only be present in CBD products up to a level of 0.3%. Many products have no THC, others have a trace element. Here are the five best ways to consume or use CBD products, so let’s get straight into things.

Vaping CBD Oils

For many people, the way to take CBD is to vape it. Vape pens and vape mods have been around for a long while now, and technology has moved on. Pens are simple devices that have become the go-to method of vaping CBD as yet. Why is this the preferred option?

Vaping is the process that gets the CBD vapor into your system quickly and efficiently. You create a cloud of vapor which is inhaled straight into the lungs, and then gets into your bloodstream instantaneously. Thus, you get the hit you want almost straight away.

A further advantage of vaping CBD is that there is a lot of choice in vape oils. You may want to vape isolate – which is pure CBD – or you might prefer a broad-spectrum product, in which some THC and other elements of the plant are left in the oils for more flavor and effect.

The CEO of the online vape shop Vapenico said that with the development of vaping technology over the years, it provides an efficient way to absorb CBD. Being a leading name in CBD supplies, Vapenico has an eye on the market trends and is well placed to comment.

Dabbing with a Dab Pen

The speed at which the CBD and cannabis markets have grown leads to some confusion when it comes to the range of products available. For example, what is the difference between a CBD oil pen and a dab pen? The clue lies in the name, and while there are similarities between the two – the shape, the basic idea for example – there are great differences too.

A CBD Oil pen works by heating a coil that reaches a temperature where it vaporizes the oil for inhalation. A dab pen does the same, but instead of oil it heats a wax dab which it atomizes. The effect is similar, yet users determine the difference quite considerably.

The major differences are in the flavor and the intensity of the hit. The wax dab pen reaches a point where the atomization is instant, and the cloud created is more potent than a standard pen. This method is preferred buy those who want a stronger hit, and dab is becoming more popular as users recognize the benefits.

Products for dabbing are available as wax, butter, shatter, concentrates and more, and it is an area of the market worth looking into if you want to improve your CBD experience.

The above two are the vaping options, but for some users in some situations vaping is not permissible. Many public buildings do not allow vaping, and some bars and clubs. It may also be banned in the workplace. So, how can one take CBD if vaping is not on the cards? The answer might be CBD edibles.

Taking CBD Edibles

For people who suffer from social anxiety and use CBD to overcome it, CBD edibles are a great product. These take the form of gummies or candies that contain CBD to various different strengths and are perfect for just popping in your mouth when you need to relax a little.

The advantage of this method is that nobody will know you are taking CBD, and you can do it discreetly whenever you need one. However, edibles are not the most effective way of consuming the substance.

Whereas a vape cloud goes straight to the lungs and on into the bloodstream, an edible needs to be digested before it will reach its full effect. Nevertheless, the convenience of this method cannot be overlooked and if you do usually vape, it may be worth having a pack of CBD gummies for when you find vaping is not permitted.

Using CBD Topicals

As we mentioned earlier there are many who use CBD to help with skin problems such as eczema, acne and dry skin. CBD has rejuvenating properties that have been reported by many users, and also hydrates the skin. Manufacturers have recognised the need for CBD skin products and developed a range of topicals.

These are CBD infused creams and lotions – and even bath bombs and other bathroom products – that one spreads on and into the skin. Do topicals work? As with all other CBD products topicals cannot yet be sold as a medicinal product but are marketed as health and beauty products. However, the reports from users – and also from some research – suggests that CBD has a positive effect on the skin and there are more uses to be uncovered during research.

Ingesting CBD Tinctures

Our final choice of ways to ingest CBD is to use tinctures. These come as liquid in bottles in a variety of flavors. The usual way of taking tincture is to place it under your tongue using the dropper provided. Tinctures are a surprisingly popular way of consuming cannabis.

You could take a quick drop while having a break at work, or discretely out of view of others, hence nobody needs to know what you are doing. The tincture can also be added to food or a drink as a further way of ingesting the substance.

All good and reputable CBD supplier will have a range of tinctures in isolate, broad spectrum and full spectrum – the latter being where all the compounds of the hemp plant are left in the product – form, and also such products for use with pets.

Conclusion

The above are the five main methods of using CBD and while tincture may be the most numerous, it is fast being matched by vaping in either oil or dab form. This is simply because the vape cloud is the most effective and efficient way to get the result and feeling you want.

Whether you are new to CBD or are looking at alternative or more convenient methods of getting your intake we hope you have enjoyed this article and that we have helped you discover new ways of enjoying your CBD, which is fast becoming an everyday product.