5 Critical Steps to Take Following a Car Accident

Every time you get behind the wheel of your car, there is a chance that you will be involved in a collision. Over 6 million car accidents occur every year in the U.S., which means that at some point, it could happen to you. With advanced safety features and stricter driving laws, you are more protected than ever before, but knowing what to do if you are involved in an accident is still critical.

Being involved in a car accident can be traumatic. Even if you are not injured, the incident can be very upsetting and leave you feeling confused and afraid. Knowing what steps to take following a car accident can help you to get the assistance you need and protect your rights.

We are going to take a quick look at the best course of action after an accident so that if it ever happens, you will know how to react. Protecting yourself, your passengers and your future interests should always be your priority when there is an accident.

Call 911

Any type of collision accident must be reported to the police. Your first action following a car accident should be to call 911. Police and medical rescue personnel will be immediately sent to your location to help you and everyone involved in the accident. It is vitally important to never leave the scene of an accident before speaking to the police. Make sure that a full accident report is filed and that you are given a copy.

Address Your Injuries

Once you have ensured that rescue personnel are on the way, it’s time to assess your injuries and the welfare of your passengers. If you have obvious injuries, it’s best to remain in place with as little movement as possible. If you don’t feel injured, do what you can to find out the condition of your passengers and others involved in the accident.

Keep in mind that some injuries can take several days to appear, including whiplash and minor head injuries. Allow EMT crews to examine you if the service is offered and follow up with your family doctor as soon as possible.

Exchange Information

Following an accident, claims will need to be made to your insurance company. It’s vital to the success of your claim that you gather all the information that you can from the other driver’s involved in the collision. Record the names, insurance information, contact numbers, plate numbers and addresses from all parties involved in the accident and surrender your own information.

Gather Evidence

The more evidence that you can gather at the scene of the accident, the better claim you can establish for your insurance company or a legal case. Things will be happening fast, so it’s important to record every detail that you can remember. Write down or record a voice memo describing everything that you can remember and see about the accident. Include these details:

Time of day

Road conditions

Weather conditions

Circumstances of collision

Photos of scene from a variety of angles

Photos of damage from a variety of angles

Photos of injuries

Witness statements

Call a Lawyer

Dealing with your insurance company or trying to file a personal injury lawsuit can be a complex process. For the best chance at success, it’s important to talk to a professional attorney about your claim. A personal injury lawyer can help you deal with your filing and help you get the compensation that you deserve.

No one wants to think about getting into an accident, but they happen regardless. Knowing what steps to take following an accident can not only save your life, but protect your rights.