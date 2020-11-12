5 great reasons to enjoy dumplings

By Jennifer Blyth

Two delicious outlets that keep hungry customers coming back for more are helping folks in the Bay Area discover new and tempting dumpling delights. Along with the convenience of your favorite dumplings, made fresh at Kingdom of Dumpling, their affiliate, The Asian American Food Company, provides fresh-frozen dumplings for home storage and cooking. At your convenience you can then boil, steam, or pan-fry your way to a delicious meal in less than 20 minutes.

Kingdom of Dumpling owner, Mr. Li, holds the family recipes dear to his heart. He’s fulfilled his dream of providing his community with the best Asian dumplings in town. “When I was a kid, I loved dumplings a lot. When I moved to San Francisco, it was difficult for me to find delicious options,” says Mr. Li. “Fifteen years ago, my family and I decided to start the business because we wanted to share our recipes from home.”

Here are Mr. Li’s top five reasons dumplings are so appealing.

1. Their versatility: You’ll never get tired of the menu. New to Kingdom of Dumpling are cilantro dumplings, basil dumplings, and asparagus dumplings that are quickly becoming favorites. Not only are there a lot of options for the fillings, but they can be enjoyed steamed or fried.

2. They’re traditional: It’s a traditional Chinese food dish that is great to enjoy with the whole family. They’re delicious for everyone, with great meat and vegetarian options.

3. Easy preparation: They’re so easy to enjoy. The fresh ingredients and soup fillings will definitely satisfy your taste buds. Instructions for cooking the frozen dumplings are on their Web site and is also provided on paper when you purchase a bag. Whether you steam or pan fry them, they’re delicious.

4. The quality: One more reason to make Kingdom of Dumpling a go-to choice in San Francisco is the quality. They make sure to get fresh meat and fresh vegetables on a daily basis. Every night they place their orders and they receive deliveries at 8 a.m. the next morning.

5. They’re delicious: During COVID, delicious at-home options are a welcome respite from the daily cooking grind. And, since dumplings are tasty, delicious, and easy to make, people are finding that it’s a good option to have on hand at home. If you’re new to dumplings in general, the soup dumplings are a great introductory way to enjoy them. The lamb dumplings and asparagus dumplings are simply amazing.

Kingdom of Dumpling is located at 1713 Taraval St. in San Francisco. The restaurant is open everyday. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays, it’s open from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the extended hours are 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Visit their Web site www.kingdomofdumplingsf.com or call 415-566-6143 for further information and put some YUM in your bowl today!

The Asian American Food Company is a dedicated frozen dumpling shop, affiliated with the nearby Kingdom of Dumpling restaurant, and features a wide selection of dumplings for at-home boiling, plus frozen xiao long bao (soup dumplings) and other dough-based specialties like scallion pancakes and jiucai hezi (chive pockets). The shop is open 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily at 2048 Taraval St. Call 415-665-6617 for more info.