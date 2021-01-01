5 Hollywood Celebrities Who Beat Obesity and Triumphed, Listed By Dr. Guillermo Alvarez

Obesity is a problem that is not the preserve of regular people; celebrities too experience it and find ways to lose weight. Dr. Guillermo Alvarez is a bariatric surgeon who encourages obese people to lose weight and keenly follows the journeys of those who do, including celebrities.

Dr. Alvarez has dedicated his life to helping patients struggling with obesity and has completed specialized training in areas such as Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Bariatric Surgery, and Advanced Laparoscopic Minimally Invasive Surgery. His dedication to helping those with obesity has seen him author best-selling books on Gastric Sleeve Surgery. He is one of the twelve doctors globally with the Master Bariatric Surgeon title given by the Surgical Review Corporation. He admires the following celebrities who struggled with obesity and ultimately triumphed.

John Goodman

The ‘Roseanne’ star struggled with dieting and obesity for most of his career. He openly admitted that his alcoholism was one of the main reasons he was overweight as it led to an unhealthy lifestyle. When he realized that he weighed nearly 400 pounds, he finally decided that he needed to lose weight to be healthier. He lost over 100 pounds by ending his binge-eating habits, doing portion control in all his meals, and following a diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, protein shakes, and lean meats. He also cut out alcohol from his life, hired a personal trainer, and started working out six days a week without fail.

Jonah Hill

The ’21 Jump Street’ actor has had his weight yo-yo for years and has lost and gained weight many times over the years. In 2011, he realized that he needed to lead a healthier lifestyle, which started with losing weight. However, he gained back all that weight when shooting ‘War Dogs’ and failed to lose it again after the shooting wrapped up. He called his friend Channing Tatum, who advised him to get a personal trainer and work on his diet. He cut back on beer, started going to the gym often, and got a nutritionist who advised him to have a food diary to log his daily diet. Hill is now the leanest he has been in years and is doing well to maintain that weight.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer lost a remarkable 80 pounds and went from a size 16 to a size 6 in her weight loss journey. After her son’s birth, she decided that she needed to live a healthier life and lose weight. What is even more stunning is how she has maintained her weight almost a decade later. She swears by portion control and walks a lot as a form of exercise. She avoids junk food by having it out of sight and does not crash diet. She also joined the Weight Watchers program, which helped her cut back on calories.

Drew Carey

After getting tired of his weight (he weighed about 262 pounds), Carey decided to lose weight and set a goal of losing about 90 pounds. He went on a low-carb diet and hit the gym religiously with the help of a personal trainer. He also replaced sodas and other sugary drinks with water. It took him a year, but at the end of it, he weighed 170 pounds, and his waist was down to a size 34 from size 44.

Mo’Nique

The ‘Precious’ actress has always been vocal about her weight loss struggles. She weighed 300 pounds at her heaviest in 2009 and had to lose weight after being diagnosed with blood pressure. In 2018, she finally weighed below 200 pounds for the first time since she was 17. She stopped eating any prepackaged food and removed red meat, junk, and fried food from her diet. She also works out for an hour five days a week with a personal trainer’s help.