5 Key Benefits of Using Flushable Wipes

Wet wipes, also known as flushable wipes, are moist wipes for cleaning feces from our butts after using the toilet. These wipes are essentially dampened cloths, and are often recommended over toilet paper. In this post, we will be discussing some of the major benefits of using flushable wipes.

They Keep Our Derrieres Cleaner

If you didn’t know, toilet paper doesn’t really remove feces from our butts. Instead, it moves them around, and when we clean ourselves with toilet paper after using the bathroom, we haven’t truly cleaned up. Flushable wipes, on the other hand, actually remove the feces. They are sturdier and dampened, rendering them more capable of cleaning than the alternative.



They Keep Our Derrieres Fresh

Another benefit to using flushable wipes is that they leave a fresh feeling after use. This is different from toilet paper, which usually leaves our skin feeling uncomfortable or irritated. This can be especially problematic during important situations such as a date or an important meeting. By using flushable wipes, you won’t need to excuse yourself back to the washroom in the midst of something important.

They Are Not Harmful

Did you know that excessive use of toilet paper can result in anal fissures and urinary tract infections? While you are in the toilet trying to take care of business, you could very well be opening yourself up to harm. Flushable wipes help to decrease the likelihood of this happening.

They Help Reduce Odors

Flushable wipes are hardly ever just plain. A vast majority of them are enriched with aloe, along with a dash of scents. These wipes come with an ability to soothe the skin, and they also eliminate any odor that might remain after cleaning up.

They Protect the Skin

Another benefit to using wet wipes is that they help improve skin health. Many of them are moistened with a formula that cleans and restores skin. These wipes also have antibacterial properties, resulting in improved protection for your skin health.

They Are Antibacterial

Flushable wipes are also antibacterial, and they’re able to clean and eliminate a large amount of germs. These wet wipes can also kill certain types of bacteria, giving you a quick way to protect yourself.

They Help Prevent Incontinence Associated Dermatitis (IAD)

Finally, using wet wipes can help prevent the occurence of Incontinence Associated Dermatitis. Also known as diaper rash, IAD occurs when the skin is regularly exposed to feces or urine. This may lead to itching and burning. Thankfully, you can safeguard yourself and prevent such conditions by using fragrance free wipes.

Endnote

The toilet paper we use today was invented sometime in the 1800s. While it has served us well, we now have a better alternative that does everything we want and more. Flushable wipes are antibacterial, non-harmful, reduce odors, protect the skin, and can help keep our derrieres clean and fresh. With the benefits listed above, it is clear everybody should switch to using flushable wipes. This remains one of the ideal ways to protect yourself and improve your personal hygiene.