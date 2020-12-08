5 Motivational Songs to Kickstart your morning from Bav Majithia’s Playlist

by Romy Johnson

Music is powerful. It can change your mood for the day or even how you see life. The right song can motivate you to work hard, become a better person, or do something you had been putting off. A single song has the power to unite people, compelling us to see the beauty in everyone and the world.

Bav Majithia, a UK-based serial entrepreneur, believes that the right song will give you the right inspiration to start your day on a good note. He has five songs that are his go-to every morning to inspire him to face the day ahead.

Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey

Journey’s classic anthem is as meaningful today as it was almost four decades ago. The song is based on the life of the band’s keyboardist – Jonathan Cain – who struggled in Los Angeles as an aspiring musician and wanted to go back home to Chicago. His dad told him, “don’t stop believing,” and soon things started looking up for him, and he later joined Journey. Whenever you feel stuck in one place and success seems to be eluding you, the song motivates you to hang in there and don’t stop believing in your dreams.

If Today Was Your Last Day — Nickelback

This song is the perfect one for those days when you don’t feel like doing anything. The lyrics push you to take action now without postponing anything since tomorrow is not guaranteed. The song encourages you to not take any second for granted, instead taking each day as a gift and doing everything you’d want to do.

Fight Song – Rachel Platten

This song will give you lots of encouragement on those days when you feel like giving up. If you feel like you want to quit, Platten helps you dig deep to tap into your inner resilience and tenacity. It is a fight song that motivates you to fight and take your life and power back.

Beautiful – Christina Aguilera

Everyone has those days when they feel insecure in their appearance, not wanting to leave the house because they feel like they’re not beautiful enough to face the world. Aguilera’s song is a battle cry that encourages you to embrace yourself as you are without listening to people’s criticism and negativity.

Drive – Incubus

While we all have one fear or another, how we face our fears makes the difference between conquering the fear or remaining a slave to it. Drive pushes you to think about how you approach fear in your life and how different your life would be if you took charge of it instead of letting fear dictate your life’s decisions.

Whenever you find yourself in a bit of a funk, listen to Bav Majithia’s recommendations – they are bound to uplift you in an instant.