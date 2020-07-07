5 Natural Ways to Help You Sleep Better

Sleeping is an incredibly valuable activity that many people take for granted. But who doesn’t love to sleep? Everyone tries to get as much of it because it restores our body and mind.

While too much sleep is not good, being deprived of it is even worse. Sleep deprivation has also become a big problem that affects people’s lives significantly.

If you often find yourself unable to sleep at night, then you might want to use some natural sleep remedies.. Before getting there, it might be useful to understand how sleep affects your mind.

How Does Sleep Deprivation Affect The Mind?

Sleep deprivation has been proven to have an immense impact on a person’s mind. At first, there doesn’t seem to be any change. But as the awake hours keep adding up, the effect starts to become more significant.

For instance, people in business are much more likely to make riskier and impulsive decisions than they usually would. The primary issue is that they don’t even recognize the fault in their choices.

Many studies have proved that the number of sleep-deprived people that were gambling would gradually increase as the sleep deprivation got worse. Also, the participants weren’t told to sleep for 1 or 2 hours a day. But instead, they got around 5 hours of daily sleep while the control group was allowed to sleep for 8 hours.

Natural Sleep Aids

Melatonin

Melatonin is a chemical hormone that your body naturally produces. When your body starts creating it, it signals the brain that it’s time to sleep. The hormone has a cycle of production that is greatly influenced by the time in the day. Naturally, the production level rises in the evening and falls in the mornings.

If you are feeling sleep deprived, then your body may not be producing the right levels of it. Therefore, you can try taking melatonin supplements

CBD

CBD is a plant-based cannabinoid compound that is similar to the cannabinoids produced by your body. Many studies suggest that CBD can put your mind at ease and allow you to sleep better. It does this by significantly reducing anxiety, stress, and pain.

There is a wide variety of CBD in the markets. CBD oil is one of the most common forms, but you can experiment with other forms to find what will be the most effective for you.

Lavender

Lavender is a marvelous plant that can help you sleep well solely with its fragrance. Many studies suggest that breathing in lavender oil for around 20 to 30 minutes while meditating can help people suffering from insomnia.

Therefore, you can try lavender aromatherapy before sleep to ease your mind and body in hopes of getting better sleep at night. But you should not use supplements, as there isn’t much research on them currently available.

Magnesium

Magnesium is actively involved in numerous bodily functions, including easing the mind and body. That relaxing effect that magnesium can have on your body can help you sleep better at night.

Therefore, you can consult a doctor and start taking quality magnesium supplements to accommodate for the low levels in your body.

Passion Flower

Passiflora, also known as passion flowers, have been known as an herbal sleep deprivation remedy for several centuries. However, its effects highly depend on the type of form you consume. But research has shown that passionflower tea is among the best to improve sleep quality in people.

Therefore, you can try drinking once a week or more and see if it improves your sleep. Be sure to let the tea bag steep for at least 10 minutes.