5 Ultimate High CBD / Low THC Cannabis Strains

CBD hemp flower is not all the same. Certain cannabis strains have higher levels of CBD compounds than others. Not only that, but some CBD compounds offer different health benefits too. That is why it is important to understand which cannabis strain your CBD products come from.

If you purchase moon rocks or any other type of CBD product in the store, then it probably comes from a cannabis strain with a high level of CBD and a low level of THC. That is the only way such a product can be sold legally. If a cannabis strain were to have a high level of THC, then it could never be sold in stores. THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid, and it is against the law to consume any product with more than 0.03% THC.

Below are the top 5 ultimate high CBD and low THC cannabis strains. Perhaps you can judge for yourself which strains are best for your particular ailments and needs.

1) Harlequin Strain

The Harlequin strain will make you feel more alert and focused throughout the entire day. It can be consumed via smoking, brewing or vaping the CBD hemp flower of this strain. This Sativa dominant cannabis strain can give you the energy you need to get through the entire day. If you’re someone who does a lot of driving, reading or listening, then your new heightened level of alertness will come in handy. The Harlequin strain can also reportedly reduce symptoms of depression, chronic pain, PTSD, migraines, stress, and inflammation.

The Harlequin strain descends from other strains found around the world, including the Swiss landrace strain, Thai strain, Colombian Gold strain, and the Nepali Indica strain. It has an earthy and sweet mango taste to it. But the most important thing is you won’t feel sedated or intoxicated after consuming it.

2) ACDC Strain

The ACDC strain is a phenotype of another cannabis strain called Cannatonic, which has an overwhelmingly high level of CBD. The people who consume CBD products from the ACDC strain have reportedly experienced relief of their anxiety, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. It can even reduce the pain and sluggishness that you feel from chemotherapy too.

You will definitely feel happier and more relaxed after you consume ACDC. You can smoke, vape or brew the flower to experience the best sensation from this cannabis plant strain.

3) Ringo’s Gift Strain

The Ringo’s Gift Strain has a 20:1 ratio of CBD vs. THC. That means there is 20 times more CBD in the strain than THC. Ringo’s Gift is actually a hybrid of the Harle-Tsu and ACDC strains.

With such high levels of CBD, you will experience total sedation throughout your entire body. You’ll feel the effects in your head first, but then it will circulate down to the rest of your body. By the time it’s finished, you will have reduced stress, arthritis, anxiety, chronic pain, muscle spasms and gastrointestinal disorder issues.

The strain will not make you sleepy, so it is okay to take it during the time. If you need to go to work or some social event and you want to stay alert, then use a CBD product with Ringo’s Gift Strain.

4) Harle-Tsu Strain

TheHarle-Tsu Strain is a hybrid of the Harlequin strain and Sour Tsunami strain. It has a whopping CBD to THC ratio of 22:1. In other words, the strain has 22 times more CBD than THC. The Harle-Tsu Strain is rarer, so you can expect to pay a little more for its CBD products.

The high dose of CBD serves as a good painkiller. It gives you a buzz much faster than other strains and will increase your energy levels too. That is why it is a great daytime strain to consume. You will experience a reduction in depression, migraines, PTSD, inflammation.

5) Charlotte’s Web Strain

The Charlotte’s Web Strain has the most recognizable name in the world. In fact, it was one of the first CBD strains to become legalized in the world. The best way to consume the Charlotte’s Web Strain is in CBD oil form.

Just put a few drops of the oil underneath your tongue, and you should feel the effects quickly. You will experience a reduction in arthritis pains, muscle spasms, fatigue and migraines.