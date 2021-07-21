5 Ways to Get More Instagram Followers

If you’re struggling to increase engagements on Instagram and shoot up a targeted follower base, you’re not the only one! Although many digital marketers go for Instagram growth services initially, however, efforts are still needed to retain them and keep the engagement followers flowing!

So if you’re starting your account from scratch or struggling to grow your base, here are 7 ways to get more Instagram followers.

Step Beyond The Ordinary

Very often, a lack of growth in Instagram followers and engagement implies that you need to try a different content strategy. No one wants to see the same old content every day, so being creative and innovative can be an effective way to increase engagement on Instagram and expand reach.

Instead of posting sales pitches and product shots all day, offer value to your audience to make them want to follow you. Experiment with different content formats (reels, IGTV, etc.), and innovative content types (infographics, How-To, etc.) to see your Instagram followers rise. Keep experimenting until you find an authentic brand voice that sticks.

Post-share-able Content At Peak Hours

One of the best ways to expose your account to a new set of audiences is to create shareable content. When you post content that other people find interested and repost on their stories or forward it to their pals, you can increase exposure and engagements.

Since reposts are clickable, they can redirect other people’s followers to your account and help you increase engagement on Instagram. Some of the best ideas to create shareable and clickable content include helpful infographics, tutorials, motivational and inspirational quotations, and artsy illustrations. Make sure to be consistent and post at peak hours to give your content the traction it deserves!

Jump Into Conversations

Posting consistently is not the only way to be active and engaging on Instagram, as conversations play a huge role if one wants to increase engagement on Instagram. Just because someone is viewing your content doesn’t necessarily mean that the person of following you. To increase Instagram followers, one needs to interact with the audience.

Instead of waiting for your audience to start conversations, create engagement opportunities like using interactive stickers, conducting AMAs (Ask Me Anything), user-generated content, starting challenges, and more. It is also suggested to connect with other accounts in similar niches and particulate in conversations that are hot and trending through hashtags.

Team-up With Like-minded People

There is absolutely no limit when it comes to the power of partnerships, collaborations, or co-marketing campaigns. Partnering with influencers and other brands could open up several doors for your brand. Influencers have a pre-existing and trusting audience base that can be redirected to your profile through collabs. However, it’s important to choose the right influencers or brands to partner with.

Look for accounts with a somewhat similar or complementary niche, and make sure to ask for their organic engagement report beforehand.

If you don’t have a budget to partner with macro-influencers or for Instagram growth services, going for brand-by-brand collaborations and partnering with micro-influencers can be a more affordable yet effective option to expand the reach.

Understand The Instagram Algorithm

Instead of trying to beat the Instagram algorithm, learn to use it to your advantage. A huge determinant to increase your Instagram followers revolves around increasing your visibility. The algorithm is known to emphasize frequency, usage, following, relationship with the audience, and interests of the audience.

So instead of focusing on just one aspect of it, like aiming to work on our following; curate a well-rounded strategy that includes creating and posting creative content regularly. Since the Instagram policy is very dynamic, keep an eye out for the updated guidelines to know which area to prioritize to increase engagement on Instagram.

BOTTOM LINE

Being a popular social platform with billions of users globally, it is the perfect place to promote your business or create a brand identity.

With the given steps, reaching your target audience has never been easier so go get your followers, and stay tuned for more insights!