6 Ways to Help Lower Financial Stress

Financial stress can cause all sorts of issues for people. From divorce to loss of productivity at work, money issues are actually life issues. The good news is, there are practical ways to lower financial stress. Here are six steps to help lower your money stress today.

1. Identify the Source of Financial Stress

There are several common reasons why people find themselves in a state of financial stress, including:

Excessive debt or inability to meet debt payments

Insufficient income

Limited financial literacy

Habits that lead to overspending

Any or all of these stressors can put someone in a defensive financial position that can be hard to get out of. But sometimes, simply putting a name to the source of stress is enough to begin attacking it head-on.

2. Create a Plan

Once you identify the source(s) of financial stress, you can create a plan to manage it. For example, let’s say you identify insufficient income as a primary source of stress. You can then create a plan to search for a higher-paying job, find ways to increase income in your current role, or take on a side hustle to pad existing income. Keep in mind that having a plan doesn’t mean stress will go away instantly, but it will provide a path to decreased stress in the coming months or years.

3. Insure Your Plan

Even the best laid financial plans can fall apart in an instant. All it takes is one storm or medical event to uproot anyone’s financial picture. That’s why homeowner’s, auto, and life insurance are critical. Protecting your home and car might feel like no-brainers, but an affordable term life insurance policy in place is an inexpensive way to ensure loved ones will be cared for if something unexpected happens to you.

4. Build Emergency Savings

Unexpected emergencies can be costly and lead to stress. But an emergency fund is designed to offer a buffer against unanticipated expenses like a car repair or medical bill. Even a small emergency fund of a few hundred dollars is enough to alleviate the stress associated with life’s unknowns.

5. Automate What You Can

Automation takes the guesswork out of executing a financial plan. When you automate bill payments, savings, and investments, there’s a far greater likelihood of achieving financial goals, thereby lowering associated stress.

Plus, automation can help notify you when your financial situation needs attention before it’s too late. For example, setting up a low balance alert can trigger an email if you come close to a zero balance. Then, you can make a transfer as needed before you receive an overdraft fee.

6. Ask for Help

Financial advisors and other professionals are trained to help their clients get a grip on finances to ultimately reduce stress. The right professional can offer guidance on managing financial stressors and help you create a plan to move past the source of stress entirely.

The Bottom Line

While financial stress is common, it doesn’t need to be debilitating or permanent. First, take steps to lower financial stress by identifying the source and creating a plan. Then, use tactics like building emergency savings, automating payments, and getting the right life insurance policy in place. If you still find yourself struggling with high levels of stress, consider looping in a financial professional for further help.