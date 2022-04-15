7 Bachelorette Gifts That Any Bride Will Love

If you’ve been to a wedding before you know how many gifts there are to give. There’s the engagement, the wedding, the bridal shower, and the bachelorette party. Here at xo, Fetti we know that showering your best friend with gifts never gets old, but we also know it’s almost impossible not to run out of ideas. In order to help you stress less, we’ve made a list of our favorite bachelorette gifts that any bride would be thrilled to get.

The Lingerie Box

Lingerie Subscription

A lingerie subscription is the gift your bride didn’t know she needed. Give your bride one less thing to purchase during her wedding season by giving her a 6-month subscription to The Lingerie Box. This $50 monthly subscription will deliver super sexy panties and bras right to her doorstep every month so she’s ready to slip into something seductive whenever the mood hits.

The Lingerie Box, $50/month

Shoppaperandparties

A Guest Book

Being able to read through thoughtful messages from the gals in her bride squad after the bachelorette weekend is over might be the sweetest gift you can give. Customize a guest book that she can have as a keepsake forever.

Shoppaperandparties, Etsy, $31.49

A Super Silly Water Bottle

Keep your bride hydrated all night long with an eggplant-shaped water bottle that proves that size does in fact matter. You’ll be sure to get some lols from your bestie when she sees this out-of-the-ordinary bachelorette party gift. Pair this with a cute bottle of rosé or a fun bachelorette straw, because who said she shouldn’t drink wine out of a straw on her big weekend?!

xo, Fetti’s Same 🍆 Forever Bottle, $14

Celebrity Video Message

Does your bride love everything pop culture? Then look no further than a personalized video from her favorite celeb. On Cameo, you can hire anyone from their favorite reality TV star to a professional athlete to wish them a happy bachelorette, wedding, etc. Play this in front of the whole bachelorette crew and get some major BFF points.

Cameo, rates vary

Bachelorette Party Accessory Kit

If you’re looking for a gift that your best gal will be able to enjoy during her bachelorette party weekend, consider checking out the one-stop-shop bachelorette party supplies xo, Fetti. Their Gettin’ Hitched Kit has literally everything the soon-to-be Mrs. needs including amazing bachelorette sashes for the whole bride tribe. Make your bride to be feel like the princess that she is. Temp tats, a rhinestone tiara, a silk sash, and a veil? What else could she want?

xo, Fetti Gettin’ Hitched Kit, $19

Bride Robe

A bridal robe may seem sort of basic, but it’s a classic bachelorette party gift for a reason. A bridal robe can be worn throughout her wedding season and even on her special day, which means there will be tons of photos of her getting ready in the robe you chose especially for her.

RoseGoldRebel, Etsy, starting at $30.50

Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers

A Cocktail Book

Wedding season means that the drinks will be flowing, which also means your bride might need some more boozy inspiration. Grab her a cocktail book or two to help her stay on top of her hosting game.

Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, Amazon, $13.84