Reviewed by gobrides.net

Hot Asian girls are enchanting Western men with their Oriental beauty, youthful looks, and openness to international relationships. Asian women are not just popular, but they are actually the number one foreign brides in the US in 2020. The demand brings more and more options to meet Asian girls, which makes it harder to pick the right place for Asian dating. But we are here to help. Explore top asian dating sites.

7 Best dating sites to meet Asian women

Site Good For Girls Registered Rating EasternHoneys Dating, companionship, long-distance romance Beautiful Asian women open to international relationships 9/10 OrchidRomance Easy communication, long-distance romantic relationships All the women are active and looking for a foreign guy 9.1/10 TheLuckyDate Flirting, romantic chat, serious relationships Asian brides and girls looking for western men and potential husbands 8.7/10 CuteAsianWoman Fun chat, flirt, casual dating A typical Asian lady on the site is active and open to chatting 8.9/10 AsianMelodies Long-distance romantic or friendly relationships Real women from all Asian region looking for romance 9.5/10 DateNiceAsian Dating, flirting, steamy chats, romance Regular girls from China, South Korea, and other countries in the region 8.6/10 AsiaMe Chatting, long-distance dating A typical Asian single on the platform seeks the attention of a western man 8.5/10

Where to Meet Asian Women online?

If you wonder how to meet Asian women in the USA you can either travel to one of the Asian countries or explore platforms for dating Asian women online. Both of the options have some variations, as well as pros and cons. Let’s explore the main ones.

If you choose to look for Asian singles IRL, you can do it by planning a trip to a particular country, or you can go on a romance tour. Romance tours are usually more expensive and add $1,000-2,000 to your expenses but you don’t have the burden of booking everything and planning.

✅ Pros of IRL dating to meet Asian ladies

You can communicate with Asian girls in real-time No doubt that you are speaking to a real person In the case of individual romance tours, the agency preselects compatible Asian ladies

❌ Cons of looking for an Asian girlfriend offline

You pay upfront Need to put off work for at least 7-10 days No guarantees of meeting an Asian woman you’ll like Not the best option for shy guys In the case of group romance tours, additional competition (other men in the group)

Another option you have is to try online dating. It can be in the form of international dating sites for singles, applications, niche Asian women dating sites, and other similar services. Let’s explore the advantages and disadvantages of this option more deeply.

7 Best Asian dating sites to meet Asian wife

How to meet Asian women online? The online dating industry is a very fast-growing market, which now is flooded with an abundance of choices. But to meet Asian girls online knowing that you need an Asian dating site for that is not enough. You need to be well informed to avoid bad scenarios.

To help you to pick a trustworthy and effective platform with deep analysis of the best Asian dating websites. Read and see what each of the platforms has to offer.

Eastern Honeys are among partly free dating sites to meet Asian women who are interested in western men.

The website has a modern user-friendly design and intuitive navigation. Members can find hot Asian singles from China, Korea, Vietnam, and other Asian countries via basic and advanced search and interactive matching game People.

Also, Eastern Honeys offer a variety of communication ways, that include chat, mail, and others. However, those services are fee-based, with credit prices starting at 2.99 for 20 credits.

Pros Cons Free registration globally Most communication requires payment Stream feature with free group chat No video chat service Free credits for new users

One of the largest Asian dating sites that has women of all ages from China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others.

It’s easy to find a suitable Asian woman as the site has a search tool with many filters that allow finding an ideal match. OrchidRomance offers multiple communication features, both free and paid.

To use advanced services members need credits, a starting price for which is $0.14 per credit.

Pros Cons Easy to use interface No dating app Newsfeed with the latest news delivered Free membership is limited Profile validation

Another great option is an international dating site TheLuckyDate. Even though the site doesn’t have a regional specialization, there are many beautiful Asian women of all ages.

A free member can enjoy looking at single’s profiles, watching public photos, sending likes, and more. But if you want to chat, you’ll need to purchase credits.

The current price is $2.99 for 2000, which is in the average range and similar to other niche sites.

Pros Cons Mobile-friendly interface Not a niche site Most women have 10+ photos added Profiles are not detailed Active membership

Another Asian dating website that can help you meet Asian women for marriage is CuteAsianWoman.

This niche platform offers a variety of search options, and communication features like chat, mail, CamShare, calls, and other, for fun interaction with stunning singles from all over Asia.

The website even offers real delivery of flowers or small presents, but such advanced features require payment. Prices are generally average, with credit price starting at $3.99 for 2 credits when 1 mail costs only 1 credit.

Pros Cons Free registration No free messaging CamShare feature, with one-way video calls Can’t see profiles as a non-member 1 month of free premium membership for new users

One of the most popular websites in the niche is Asian Melodies. It has a vast database of hot singles, effective search tools, various communication methods, and interactive features like News Feed or People.

It is the best site to meet Asian women if you are new to online dating, as the interface and navigation are simple and easy to use. The profiles of ladies are quite detailed, informative, and have 3-7 pictures. Some women add profile videos, but watching them is quite expensive.

During our review, we haven’t seen fake members and no communication seemed automated.

Pros Cons 95% of members have filled profiles No dedicated dating app On-site social media Newsfeed Stickers in chat are overpriced Credit system with reasonable prices

DateNiceAsian offers quick and free registration, where you need only to fill in some basic information. The process takes less than 7 min and you can enjoy free and paid services for communication (messaging, mail, call services, CamShare, Say Hi feature), Asian girlfriend search, and long-distance romance.

DateNiceAsian is suitable for casual dating as well as building a serious relationship. Also, this best dating site to meet Asian women has a dating app version that has everything that the desktop has to offer.

Pros Cons Free sign-up Free features are limited Perks for premium members Watching videos is pricey 24/7 support team

And the last but not least best place to meet Asian women is an AsiaMe niche dating platform. The site is simple, yet effective.

A vast database of beautiful single ladies from China, Thailand, Korea, and other countries provides a great choice of potential partners. Members have different dating goals, and therefore it’s not hard to find someone to talk to.

AsiaMe offers various forms of communication from regular messages to real-life deliveries of small gifts. But to use the majority of connection services members need to pay. The website is also credit-based, and the prices for new members start at $3.99 for 2 credits.

Pros Cons Free sign up Little information available before registration Active membership and informative profiles Members can’t enjoy the entire site without paying 24/7 member support User-friendly Asian dating app

Popular dating apps and dating sites

Asian dating sites are undoubtedly an effective way to have a really good experience and meet pretty Asian women who want men from western countries. Let’s conclude the main pros and cons of joining a niche Asian dating site.

✅ Pros of online dating services

Most Asian dating websites are partly free Diversity of options Comfortable communication Accessible globally An effective way to find an Asian wife

❌ Cons of online dating sites

Some services can be pricey Risks of scam, predominantly on completely free services

If you want to enjoy the benefits of the desktop version, as well as, the comfort of having easy access to dating on your smartphone, you can consider DateNiceAsian, CuteAsianWoman, or AsiaMe, as these platforms have applications.

Social networks

Social media is also a variation of online dating that can help some to meet single Asian women. The benefits of using social networks like Facebook and Instagram for dating are that they are free, allow you to get a pick into daily life, see a lot of photos, or even dig in and see photos of your potential Asian date ex-boyfriend.

However, there are pretty significant disadvantages:

Hard to tell in a woman is single or not

Many Asian ladies have private profiles

It takes more time and effort to find at least someone suitable and interested

A lot of beauties from Asia don’t reply to strangers

Risks of scam

As you can see traveling to Asia might be a good option for some people, but if judged by effectiveness and cost-efficiency online dating via a dating site is a wiser choice.

Now, when you know where to meet Asian women, keep on reading to find out more about the real costs and peculiarities of Asian women dating.

7 things about dating Asian women

What is so special about these foreign brides that make guys from the US choose an Asian bride over an American woman? We gathered a few juicy things about what it really means to date Asian women.

1. Most Asian beauties look way out of your league

Asian beauty is a combination of a petite sexy figure, porcelain or olive skin, and dark straight features. These women have very delicate features and are naturally incredibly beautiful. Besides, they seem not to know how to age, so your Asian wife will always catch the envious eye of your male friends.

2. Asian women grow up in a more traditional society

Women from Asia usually have traditional values that influence how they see gender roles in a family and place of women. Asian girls are used to being traditional wives, but singles from more urbanized areas are more westernized.

3. Girls from Asia tend to marry younger than American women

The majority of Asian ladies (41%) marry at the age of 21-25, and only 4% of all women are over 35. When in the US, girls consider marriage close to their 30s.

4. Divorce is less common in Asia than in the US

The divorce rate in the United Sites is almost 50%, but international couples have only a 20% divorce rate.

5. Filipino women are the most popular Oriental brides

In fact, fiancees from the Philippines make up almost 50% of all Asian girls that came to the US to marry. This is why it is one of the best Asian countries to meet women.

6. Many Asian mail order brides choose to marry older men

On average Asian ladies choose a partner who is 6-10 years older, as men are only considered more established and better-looking with age in Asian society.

7. Asian dating apps are a common way to meet a partner

5 Tips on how to court an Asian girl for marriage

If you are sure that you want to meet pretty Asian women, here are some effective tips on how to conquer the heart of an Asian single.

No pickup lines. If you think of wooing an Asian girl with an old annoying pickup line, think better. Gorgeous ladies are constantly bombarded by messages from suitors, so you need to think of a creative approach. Make it personal, based on the profile you read, or photos you see. Look for common grounds. Relationships between people with similar values, and interests are far more successful than in couples who don’t. Be curious and attentive, to make a good impression. There is a stereotype about western men that they like to fool around, so ensure to give the wrong impression. Make cute romantic compliments. Having a cute but sexy approach to what is considered romantic is a thing in Asia. Asian people have a love for romance, especially women who grew up based on western romcoms. Win the love of her parents. In most Asian cultures, the opinion of parents is vital. So, if you want to ensure the positive development of your relationship, ensure that your parents are head over heels about you. Don’t treat her as an Asian. A lot of westerns fall for stereotypes about Asian girls. Some believe that they look like anime characters, but in reality, they do not. Knowing about the peculiarities of Asian cultures is a good thing, but treating your girl as a loved woman is far more important.

Possible challenges when dating a woman from Asia

There are a few challenges that you may face dating a girl from Asia:

Language barrier. It might be a difficulty for some couples, but everything depends on what country you choose. The Asian region has very diverse levels of English proficiency, with Singapore with a very high level, and Thailand with a very low level of language.

It might be a difficulty for some couples, but everything depends on what country you choose. The Asian region has very diverse levels of English proficiency, with Singapore with a very high level, and Thailand with a very low level of language. Shyness . Being reserved and distant with new people is usually seen as shyness. But in reality, you don’t need to take a personality test, to see that not being loud or talkative is just considered a thing of good manners in Asia.

. Being reserved and distant with new people is usually seen as shyness. But in reality, you don’t need to take a personality test, to see that not being loud or talkative is just considered a thing of good manners in Asia. Distance . Relationships at a distance come with certain challenges, such as not being able to enjoy the physical part of the relationship, when you are oceans apart. But modern technologies help to make distance bearable with a variety of call and video communication tools.

. Relationships at a distance come with certain challenges, such as not being able to enjoy the physical part of the relationship, when you are oceans apart. But modern technologies help to make distance bearable with a variety of call and video communication tools. Losing weight. Asian girls take their beauty very seriously and usually watch what they eat, and the challenge is that they might expect the same from you.

How to impress an Asian woman on a first date?

To be one of the success stories of international couples, you need to make a perfect first impression on the first date. Here are some tips on how to make it:

Bring a small token of affection. It can be some flowers or a cute little toy. Make sure that you look stylish. No need for a tuxedo, but making an effort of ironing your clothes and spraying some cologne is a good start. Think of a creative and memorable date. A big part of the first impression lies in the activity you do. Think about something that can help you break your eyes and enjoy each other’s company. It might be a park date with a Ferris wheel ride or a romantic date in a special cozy restaurant.

FAQ

How to meet Asian women?

You can meet an Asian beauty through various dating sites, like AsianMelodies, but you first need to register.

Where to find Asian women?

The best way to meet Asian women is through a specialized dating platform, like TheLuckyDate which has people who share your dating goal.

What are the best Asian countries to meet women?

Many westerns are crazy about Filipino women, so the Philippines is a good option. Also, China, Korea, and Vietnam have many Asian single girls. You can find these beauties on CuteAsianWoman.

What is the best dating site to meet Asian women?

It’s hard to tell which dating site is the best, as all of our platforms got good scores. However, AsianMelodies ranked the highest.