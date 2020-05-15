7 Best CBD Capsules and Edibles in 2020

By Richard Cowan

Did you know getting the perfect amount of CBD can be as easy as taking your daily vitamin or eating a tasty snack?

CBD products are getting better both in quality and variety and CBD users have numerous options to choose from. As a CBD consumer you can have your CBD intake via different means such as CBD oil or tincture, CBD capsules, CBD edibles and gummies, you can even find a minty oral strip, and the list goes on.

While CBD oil is more in demand, many people are discovering alternate methods of consumption. CBD capsules and edibles are some of the products gaining more popularity as CBD consumers are able to get more variety through a growing market. With a growing market also comes some less than reliable products. It’s important to always trust third-party lab test results when it comes to the potency, purity and quality of a product – not to mention a review on flavor is helpful too!

CBD flavored oils are popular, but they don’t always taste quite as good as gummies or edibles. If you don’t want flavor at all, capsules are the most hassle-free and quick way to ingest your daily CBD dose whether it’s for your mental and physiological well-being for pain relief, anxiety, and sleeping patterns, etc.

Seven Best CBD Products in Capsule and Edible Form

Although there are a wide variety of CBD capsules and CBD edibles out there, here are the seven best CBD products that include capsules and edibles.

Hemp Oil CBD Capsules by Functional Remedies

These capsules are one of the most popular CBD capsules that contain full-spectrum hemp oil. It means you will get all the goodness of CBD oil and naturally beneficial cannabinoids in an easy-to-swallow capsule. You can add these capsules as a supplement to your daily diet and rest assured that you are using the highest quality of hemp oil available in the market.

These capsules contain a high amount of cannabinoids, with over 40 mg of CBG, CBC, and d9-THC. However, the price is a little bit on the expensive side at $149.99.

15+ Hemp Softgel Capsules

15+ hemp soft-gel capsules by Highland Pharms contain 33 mg of CBD with high levels of other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and THC. It is an indicator that these capsules contain hemp oil that comes from high-quality extraction.

These capsules are perfect for CBD users who suffer from joint-pains and are looking for a remedy to establish a decent and consistent sleeping pattern. The bottle of these capsules costs $49.95.

Calm Caps CBD Capsules

Calm Caps by Hemptown USA come highly recommended due to their high CBG content. It is one of the best CBD capsules that contain a great amount of CBD and CBG. However, CBG takes a more prominent role as it is the highest CBG concentration you will find in any other CBD capsules available in the market.

Calm caps contain 25 mg CBG, 50 mg CBD, magnesium, GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid), and ashwagandha plant extract. These capsules come from a proprietary recipe of cannabinoid blend and will cost $59.99 per bottle.

Palmetto Harmony

Palmetto Harmony CBD capsules are a CBD product that comes from full-spectrum hemp oil. It means you are guaranteed to get the best quality fix of CBD and related cannabinoids. It has a high quantity of ancillary cannabinoids, such as CBC, CBG, and THC. All-in-all, it is one of the best CBD capsules available in the market.

For $49.99, these CBD capsules offer 300 mg of cannabinoids with CBD goodness.

Hemp Phyto

Hemp Medicinal Grade by Cbd Essence comes fully loaded with phytocannabinoids. These are probably the only CBD capsules that offer 1050 mg of CBD and that at a reasonable price of $71. The most interesting fact about these capsules is, they contain all the major beneficial cannabinoids that you can ask for, such as CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD, and THC.

Cbd Chewing Gum 150 mg

This CBD chewing gum by Endoca is an excellent way to replenish your CBD needs and benefits from the hemp plant. Plus, it is an environmentally friendly product, unlike other chewing gum. Once you dispose of the chewing gum, it is 100 % biodegradable.

It has no artificial flavoring or preservatives in it. It has maximum CBD available through oral absorption and comes with a sweet taste of mint and xylitol. This CBD edible product uses full-spectrum hemp oil, which ensures its effectiveness and high quality. The price is very impressive, at $15.

Hemp Extract Oral Strips for Seniors

These oral strips for seniors by Blue Ribbon are an innovative hemp extract CBD edibles. They are 100% vegan and free of any pesticides or residual solvent. They are THC free, and you will get benefits of 15 mg of cannabidiol per serving. They come in mint flavors, and you can use them as dietary supplements. The pack of 15 strips will cost you $39.95.

Buy Responsibly

Whether you are a regular CBD products user or new to the CBD, you must buy these products responsibly after conducting proper research on what you are buying. There are some reliable sources out there, such as RealTestedcbd. They not only offer you the best products in the CBD market but also provide you a full breakdown of the product you purchase.