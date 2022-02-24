Materials provided by: gobrides.net

The way online dating was seen has changed a lot during the past decade—it was considered the last attempt for desperate singles to find a match, and fortunately, this sigma dissipated. In 2020, there were 44.2 million users of online dating services in the US, and a lot of them were seeking love on international dating sites.

Finding a really great platform is not an easy task, so we decided to choose and carefully review the best international websites in the market.

7 Popular international dating websites you should try

BravoDate — best for guys looking for hot Slavic singles

TheLuckyDate — best for those who like Tinder and similar online dating apps

EasternHoneys — best for singles who want to meet Asian women

JollyRomance — best for those who’d like to use many special features

EuropeanDate — best for guys looking for top Ukrainian dating websites with hottest members

LoveFort — best for those who want to date attractive Latina singles

AmourFactory — best for those who’d like to use a dating site that also works as a social media site

As you can see, each site has its niche. Which one is likely to work best for you? Let’s take a look at all the sites in a bit more detail—that will help you make the right choice.

Relationships Friendship, dates 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 450,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 40:60% 🆓 Free features Viewing profiles, viewing public photos, sending Winks 📱Mobile app No

Pros Cons ✅ A lot of hot Slavic members ❗ No mobile app ✅ Live chat and mails ❗ No video chat ✅ Special features like gift delivery are available ❗ Members may have different relationship goals

BravoDate is one of the dating sites that work for everyone—curious singles who want to check if they can find the best partner abroad, people looking for serious or casual relationships. However, there is one thing that makes it special—all the female members are from Eastern European countries, so you won’t meet a Latin beauty or an Asian girl on this site.

Still, if that’s exactly what you are looking for, this is a good platform to try, especially considering that the costs of credits are not too high compared to other most popular dating sites.

Relationships Casual dating, affairs, romance 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 90,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 60:40% 🆓 Free features Search, swiping feature, support 📱Mobile app Yes/No

Pros Cons ✅ Works like Tinder ❗ Only two search filters—age and location ✅ Most ladies have a lot of photos and often profile videos ❗ Messaging is a premium feature ✅ Single ladies from most countries in the world ❗ There is not much information about background and interests in profiles

TheLuckyDate doesn’t accept female members from just one country or region—a lot of hot women are registered on this site, and they are from different countries, from Thailand to Russia.

It works as one of the Asian dating sites, Latin sites, or Slavic sites—users just apply the search filter and meet the hottest matches from any country. Another thing that makes it stand out is the system itself—most dating sites (including the above-mentioned ones) offer tons of different services while TheLuckyDate offers a much simpler scheme—it works like Badoo or Tinder—you swipe left and right, send messages, like profiles, meet random matches.

Relationships Friendship, casual relationships 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 440,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 50:50% 🆓 Free features Likes, Winks, basic & extended search 📱Mobile app No

Pros Cons ✅ A lot of single Asian beauties ❗ Messaging is one of the premium features ✅ A lot of search filters for those who know what they want ❗ Gifts are expensive ✅ Great easy-to-use site for experienced users and beginners ❗No Android/iOS dating app for members

Just like BravoDate, EasternHoneys has its niche—it connects single men with single women from Asian countries like China, Thailand, the Philippines (in fact, it’s one of the best Filipino dating sites with chat—there are a lot of members from this very country), etc.

The marriage migration rate there is pretty high—it’s quite common for Asian girls to marry westerners, and EasternHoneys is one of the platforms where they can find each other. There is live chat, Mails, and some free features like Winks and extended search. The company also provides special services, in particular, allows members to send real meeting requests and real gifts to each other.

Relationships Friendship, dates 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 170,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 45:55% 🆓 Free features Likes, winks, search 📱Mobile app No

Pros Cons ✅ Most female members are young and attractive ❗ You can’t view another member’s private photos without starting a chat with them ✅ Most women have not only a lot of photos but also profile videos ❗ Watching a profile video costs credits ✅ Users can like profiles and send winks for free

This is also an Eastern European dating service that is available to western men. Though it’s not the largest and the most popular site, it’s a very promising platform—the number of users is growing and the site is improving.

Currently, members can use extended search to find perfect matches (for free), browse profiles, like them, show other members that they are interested, and, of course, communicate with them in chat (users can send each other stickers and media files).

Relationships Dating, long-term relationships 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 1,000,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 60:40% 🆓 Free features Search, matching service, the Say Hi feature 📱Mobile app Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Video chat ❗ Real gifts are expensive ✅ International phone calls ❗ Not all women use video chat ✅ Detailed profiles of Slavic ladies ❗ Watching a profile video is not free

EuropeanDate is one of the dating sites and apps that works perfectly for those who are looking for long-term relationships. EuropeanDate is one of the sister sites in Qpid network, so it has many more members than many other dating platforms. On top of that, it provides many more dating services than most other relatively new websites—premium members can use live chat, send Mails, schedule phone calls, have video chat, etc.

No wonder the network has a lot of success stories—it offers literally everything that a single person may need to start an authentic relationship online.

Relationships Serious or casual relationships 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 270,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 40:60% 🆓 Free features Search, support, viewing profiles 📱Mobile app No

Pros Cons ✅ Lots of international singles—ladies from different countries of South America and the Caribbean ❗ Members need to pay to communicate ✅ User-friendly website ❗ No mobile app ✅ Good moderation ❗ No instant phone and video calls

LoveFort is an international online dating site that connects single guys and single women from South America and the Caribbean. It’s not a free dating site, but free users can use plenty of features—sign up, take a personality test, browse profiles, view public pictures, and more. Premium users, in turn, get access to the best features—messaging, Mails, gift delivery, contact, and meeting requests.

Like many other platforms, there is a credit system—members buy credits and spend them on various services. So, if you aren’t sending messages to all random hotties, you’ll spend much less—fortunately, there are a lot of search filters to find perfect matches.

Relationships Communication, online dating, casual relationships IRL 👤 Popularity (Visits/Mo.) 170,000 ♀ / ♂ Gender Ratio (male to female) 45:55% 🆓 Free features Likes, Newsfeed, the People feature 📱Mobile app No

Pros Cons ✅ Some special features like the People swiping feature ❗ No mobile app ✅ Members can follow other users ❗ Not all ladies have profile videos ✅ Good moderation ❗ You can like others but can’t talk with them for free

Are you looking for top Russian dating sites? Try this one! Yes, AmourFactory is also one of the top international dating sites that accept ladies only from Eastern Europe. Most female international singles come from Russia, some are from Ukraine and Belarus, and most male users are from the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

This platform, however, isn’t just another regular dating platform—it works like a social media site, too. Members, even non-paying ones, can follow other members and view their posts on the Newsfeed. As for the rest, AmourFactory uses a pretty standard scheme—premium members can use special features including messaging, gift delivery, watching profile videos, and more.

General Tips On How To Use Online Dating Sites

The truth is, you can use international dating apps and sites effectively and not effectively. Considering that it’s pretty hard to find foreign dating sites that are completely free (and most of them are not safe enough, actually), mistakes cost money.

Here are some tips that can help singles improve their experience:

Tip 1. Online dating sites have their niches. Think about your own priorities. Are you looking for serious or casual relationships? Do you want to meet ladies from a particular country or region? Find the best dating sites that best suit your needs and expectations.

Tip 2. Don't think that on some sites you can buy ladies. Such platforms just do not exist—any international dating app or site is actually about dating.

Tip 3. Develop a dating strategy. Most sites provide both free and paid dating services (messaging is often free for female users, but not for male members). If you want to have a great dating experience without spending a fortune, think about your dream girl and start searching for ladies who really meet your most important criteria.

Tip 4. Complete your profile. Some guys think that if the site has fewer male members (like BravoDate and some other platforms from our list), women will contact them even if they have low-effort profiles. That's not true—a good profile always makes you way more popular.

Tip 5. Don't skip personality tests. On most sites, this information is necessary for a compatibility matching system to work properly. It's especially important for those who are looking for serious relationships.

As you can see, everything is pretty simple. In fact, finding the right platform is often the hardest part.

Tips to pick out the best international dating sites

If you want to use the best international dating site that will work perfectly for you, take a look at the tips below—they will help you not to go wrong with your choice.

Try to find at least a few sites that meet your basic criteria and analyze them all in detail (you can choose sites like Eastern Honeys, JollyRomance, and other platforms from our list).

Pay attention to the prices, try to find out if there are hidden costs (on good dating websites, this information is provided in FAQ and is available to all users).

Find out how many online users are members of this site—the larger the number, the better.

Registration must always be free—if you find the platform with paid registration, don’t use it.

Pay special attention to profiles, use Google search by image to find out if women are real.

If you follow these simple rules, you will definitely join one of the reputable international dating sites that provide high-quality dating services.

How much does it cost to use an international dating site?

According to statistics, an average American spends over 121,000 on dating in their lifetime, which is approximately $170 per month. Will you spend more or less on the best international dating apps or sites? It depends. Platforms that accept international singles have different pricing policies—the total amount depends on what site you choose.

On top of that, most global dating sites use the credit system, so a lot depends on the user, too. Paid members who contact hundreds of girls will spend much more than guys who contact only the best matches with similar interests and views of life. Still, most guys spend about $100 a month, which is even less than the amount people spend when dating someone living next door.

FAQ

How to stay safe while dating online?

Good international dating sites for women and men are usually well-moderated, but you still need to be careful. Use video chat, check the photos, pay special attention to what girls on the site say. Leave the platform if messages seem weird and auto-generated, use video chat if possible, and never send money to anyone, no matter how beautiful she is and how “close” you are.

Is it possible to find a serious relationship while online dating?

Yes, it’s possible if you choose the right international dating app or site and use it properly (find the tips above).

Are international dating sites legitimate?

Yes, platforms that provide online dating services and connect you with real women operate legally in most countries of the world.

What is the best free international dating site?

There are no completely free sites for those who seek international romance—both oldest dating sites and new platforms offer premium membership plans or credits.

How can I date someone from another country? Why not? Again, if you choose the right site, you will meet a lot of foreign singles looking for relationships.

Final thoughts

The world’s online dating market is constantly growing—there are new international dating sites and old platforms, great sites to find Thai girls, top Russian dating sites, platforms to meet Asian singles, as well as websites where you can meet ladies from different countries.

Some are pricier, some are cheaper, some work better for people looking for serious relationships and some are great for people looking for something serious. The key is to find the site that will be the best for you.