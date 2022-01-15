8 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills (Hunger Suppressant) for Men and Women

There are many best appetite suppressant pills for men and women in the market today. However, not all of them are good for you.

Unless it is medically related, most of the weight issues come from excessive appetite. Unless you find a way to bring it under control, you will keep on eating, and eating.

Listed Here are the 8 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills on the Market in 2022:

So, what makes the best appetite suppressant? First, it must be natural. You just want to goad your body towards slowing its hunger pangs. Now, natural pills take a bit longer to work when compared to their artificial counterparts.

When you have a substance that reduces your craving for food, you will stick to your diet plan. Unfortunately, this hard way is the only way to control your eating habits. Weight is so easy to gain but very hard to lose.

Keep reading to see the reviews of 8 best suppressants without side effects.

Reviews for 8 Best Natural Appetite Suppressant

Before you buy, it is good to read our reviews on best appetite suppressant pills. Here, we have done due diligence and we bring you the tested and proven products.

With so many fake pills masquerading as the best appetite suppressant pills, it can be hard to know the real deal.

PhenQ: Best Appetite Suppressant of the Year

One of the most asked questions on the web regarding the PhenQ appetite suppressant is: how much weight can you lose with PhenQ? The general consensus is that you can lose approximately 2 pounds a week.

This product comes from a renowned brand name that deals with fat burning and weight loss products. However, this is a multi-faceted product that approaches the issue of weight from different angles.

How PhenQ works

This product lays claim to helping supercharge the metabolism so that your body can go to a high gear of burning fat.

Not only does this product help the body to burn the stored reserves of fat, but it also curbs the appetite so that you do not eat too many carbs. It is all about losing the fat and keeping it lost.

Behind how PhenQ works, there is some interesting science. This product increases the rate of thermogenesis, which is a process by which the body burns when you engage in a serious workout. When you increase the rate of metabolism, you increase the rate at which the body burns fat.

Thus, PhenQ works by making your body burn fat as if you are engaged in a serious workout. It also enhances the resting metabolic rate (RMR) where the body continues burning fat even when you are at rest or sleeping.

PhenQ Ingredients

A product is only as good as its ingredients. In the case of the PhenQ, there are several ingredients. Here are the most outstanding of them:

A-Lacys Reset – This formula contains cysteine, magnesium and alpha lipoic acid. The blending of these ingredients to make one super ingredient has been proven to increase the rate of metabolism. It contains 25mg of A-Lacys Reset.

Caffeine Anhydrous – The main reason for including this ingredient in this product is to enhance oxidation and energy production.

In return, this increases the thermogenesis rate, which increases the rate at which the body burns fat. With 142mg of caffeine anhydrous, your body uses up calories faster so that not much are converted into fat.

Piperine – It has many good qualities but the chief of them is that it prevents inflammation. It also strengthens the body’s immunity so that it can fight chronic conditions. It can also help the joints and muscles to recover fast from the effects of extreme exercise.

Chromium Picolinate – By controlling the body’s sugar levels, Chromium Picolinate helps to reduce the sugar cravings. It also helps to increase the rate of metabolism and affects how the body stores different types of foods.

There are other ingredients, which include L-carnitine Tartrate, Capsicum extract, Calcium Carbonate and Nopal.

Pros Cons Boosts the body’s energy production to enable you work out Needs you to take up to three bottles consequently for best results It burns fat and discourages fat storage by the body It helps the body by encouraging certain scientific processes Comes 60-day money back guarantee

How to use it

Take two pills with the two earliest meals of your day (one at every meal). The pill is going to keep your hunger pangs at bay.

Where to buy

You should buy the PhenQ product on the official website. One bottle costs $69.95 and it has 60 pills. That is a supply for one month. We recommend that you get a three-month stock for the best results.

Instant knockout – Best Selling Natural Appetite Suppressant

Roar Ambition is the home of many supplements for men and women. Among their best selling products is the Instant Knockout, which they refer to as the best natural appetite suppressant. This product contains varied ingredients that include amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Combined with the right diet and lifestyle, it can help you lose weight and keep food cravings at bay.

How Instant Knockout Works

Roar Ambition claims that this product increases the rate of metabolism such that the body burns calories faster for energy. It also burns the fat reserves thus enhancing a lean build.

Overall, this is a thermogenic supplement, which means it increases the core temperature of the body leading to faster fat burn. It is recommended that you take this product for at least three months for it to work.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

Piperine – This is an extract of black pepper, which is very good for increasing the temperature of the body, helping it burn fat faster.

Green tea extract – This ingredient gives your body natural caffeine. It is also very good for increasing the rate of metabolism as well as your immunity. It has antioxidants that prevent cell damage.

Green coffee beans extract – This ingredient can increase the rate of metabolism albeit slightly. It also prevents inflammation and cell damage since it is a strong antioxidant.

Glucomannan – This is a fiber-rich ingredient that keeps you feeling sated throughout the day thus reducing the number of times that you snack. It also enhances water absorption in the body keeping you well hydrated.

Cayenne pepper seeds extract – Cayenne pepper is a real heat generator because it enhances thermogenesis, the body’s core temperature. This leads to slightly faster fat burn even when you are resting.

Zinc – This mineral is very important for balancing the hormones in the body. It helps testerone to do its work. Testosterone is very important for energy production.

GTF Chromium – This ingredient is going to regulate sugars and fats. It increases the rate of fat metabolism, leading to faster fat burning.

Vitamins B12 and B6 – These two vitamins help the body to cut down on the fat reserves in the body. It also gives you strong hair and nails.

Pros Cons It has 9 active and helpful ingredients You can only get it from the official site It increases your energy levels It has high caffeine content It helps to subdue your appetite It is good for men and women too

How to use Instant Knockout

You are going to take 4 capsules in a day, and this is between meals. However, be careful not to take the last capsule of the day too close to bedtime because the caffeine might deter sleep.

Where to buy

It is paramount that you buy the Instant Knockout from the official website. One bottle comes with 120 capsules, which is a month’s supply. It costs $59. However, if you order four of them, you will pay the price of three.

Phen24: Over the counter appetite suppressant pills

Phen24 is a fat burner supplement that increases fat metabolism. By fat metabolism, we mean that you are guiding your body to break down fat cells rather than muscles, for the production of energy. However, as it encourages the body to burn fat, it also subdues appetite on the other hand. With all the greasy and sugary foods in the market today, it is vital to cut your craving for these foods.

How Phen24 works

When you take Phen24 pills, they help your body in two main ways. One of them is that it will increase the metabolic rate so that your body can continue metabolizing fat even when you are sleeping. The second way that this over the counter appetite suppressant pill works is by attacking the fat reserves of your body.

Phen24 Ingredients

This product contains a formulation of four main, natural ingredients. It also contains others in small quantities.

Guarana Extract – The idea behind guarana extract is that it contains caffeine. Thus, it enhances thermogenesis in the body so that it burns fat even when you are at rest. Thermogenesis increases fat metabolism.

Caffeine – Caffeine stimulates the metabolic system of the body. It also increases energy production, which means faster fat metabolism, which brings about weight loss.

L-Phenylalanine – This amino acid eases digestion since it helps the gastrointestinal tract to relax. It is also thought to subdue the appetite but there is not enough science to support that.

Cayenne Powder – This is one of the most popular ingredients in the fat burner products in the market. It is going to increase the body’s core temperature so that it can burn more fat.

Manganese – While the body produces Manganese, it does not make enough quantity of the same, so you need to supplement it. This mineral is very good for relaxing the mind and for energy production in the body.

Caffeine – This natural ingredient increases heat production in the body. It also increases the demand for energy thus leading to faster fat loss.

Zinc – This mineral is vital for the health of the blood vessels and for enhancing alertness and memory. It also helps to make the testosterone hormone more bioavailable.

Glucomannan – This is downright one of the best appetite suppressing ingredients in the market. You will beat cravings for fast food because the fiber stays in your GI tract longer.

Hops Extract – This is very good for enhancing the sleep quality so that you can sleep better and longer.

Green Tea Extract – It increases the rate of metabolism.

Other ingredients include ascorbic acid, iodine, chromium, molybdenum, thiamine HCL, and D-Biotin.

Pros Cons Increase metabolic rate so your body can burn fat even when at rest Not available in many outlets except on the official site It enhances your sleep quality Subdues cravings for greasy foods Increases energy production

How to use

This is a 2-pill supplement (there is the day and the night pill). You are supposed to take one pill with breakfast and two night pills with your dinner. For the best effects, you should take these pills for at least two months. Also, combining their usage with a proper diet will help you lose fat faster.

Where to buy

Only buy the Phen24 appetite suppressant pills from the official website. One box, which is a supply for a month, has two bottles, one with 30-day pills and the second one with 60 night pills. One box costs $75. If you order 5 boxes, you pay the price of three.

LeanBean Review: Best appetite suppressant for women

The LeanBean appetite suppressant is specifically formulated for women’s usage. Ultimate Life Limited says that this product can enhance the metabolic rate and at the same time, it can suppress the appetite. Thus, when a woman struggling with weight takes it, she will not feel the urge to eat as much as she usually would.

Furthermore, Ultimate Life Limited says the reason they decided to make this appetite suppressant is that more women than men struggle with fat. This is true because women are more predisposed to storing fat than men, who bulk up on muscle naturally.

How LeanBean works

Most of the weight problems that women experience come from stress eating. It can also come from pregnancy, breastfeeding and others. That is why the LeanBean product approaches the issue in two ways – by subduing appetite and by enhancing the body’s rate of burning fat.

Above all, this product uses natural ingredients that enhance the speed while the body breaks down fat cells and calories.

LeanBean Ingredients

Glucomannan – The root of the konjac plant contains a lot of fiber. Fiber makes you feel fuller for longer so you do not have to eat too much food during the day.

Choline – this one is produced in the liver and its main job is to increase the rate of fat metabolism. When you supplement it, you enjoy better appetite control.

Vitamin B6/B12 – These are for increasing your energy level, which can help a lot when you are working out. When you can work out longer and harder, you are going to burn more fat. The two vitamins also make you feel more alert, which is good for productivity at work.

Green coffee bean extract – This ingredient is very helpful when it comes to the prevention of fat absorption into the body. It also helps to regulate blood sugar and puts natural caffeine in your body.

Turmeric – This is not just a great spice but as you will experience when you take LeanBean, it is responsible for releasing energy that you can use to workout.

Acai Berry – This fruit has many antioxidant properties and it controls the level of blood sugar. It also controls cholesterol levels.

BioPerine – Extracted from black pepper, this ingredient helps to enhance the bioavailability of the ingredients. Therefore, it helps the body to get more nutrients from the other ingredients.

Potassium Chloride – This electrolyte helps the body to make more gastric acid to enhance digestion. It also helps the body to stay hydrated.

Garcinia Cambogia – This ingredient plays a very important role in the system – that of blocking the fat-producing enzymes. It also subdues appetite and lowers stress hormones levels.

Pros Cons It is a mxi of natural ingredients like vitamins and minerals You have to take six capsules in a day Tailored to help women burn fat It helps you to subdue your appetite It is a vegan-friendly product

How to use

Take two pills at least 30 minutes before every meal. This means two capsules before breakfast, before lunch and before dinner. You can take the pills with one or two glasses of water.

Where to buy LeanBean

Only buy this product from the LeanBean official website. One bottle costs $59 and it contains 180 capsules for one month. You can also order two months supply at $118 or four-month supply at $185.

Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules Plus Keto BHB

Metabolism and fat burning are complex issues in the human body. Most often, you need a product to help nudge the body in the right direction to lose fat. Thankfully, today, there are products such as Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules plus Keto BHB that can enhance the processes by which your body burns fat.

This vegan-friendly, gluten-free product enhances the way that your body burns fat. This product is going to bring about the ketosis condition. This is when the body needs energy but it does not have the calories to burn. Therefore, it attacks its fat reserves thus leading to healthy and faster weight loss.

How it works

Since this product is a formulation of Apple Cider vinegar and BHB salts, it is potent enough to promote ketosis. In this process, the body converts fat into ketones and then it burns them for the fuel that you need to power your daily activities.

Also, this product works by promoting carbohydrate restriction, which means that only a little of glucose is absorbed into the blood.

Ingredients

A product is as powerful as its ingredients and this one is not any different. It comes with the following main ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar – To be more precise, this is apple cider vinegar (with Mother), which means it has bacteria, protein strands and yeast that are very helpful to your gut.

BHB salt – GoBHB is a popular salt that is used in sports supplements to help with fat burning, mental health, endurance and energy.

Sodium Beta Hydroxybutyrate – This is yet another BHB salt that kicks in to give you energy when you have not consumed any sugars or carbs that the body can burn for fuel.

Magnesium Beta Hydroxybutyrate – This one provides energy and mental clarity when you have not eaten any sugars.

Calcium Beta Hydroxybutyrate – The body makes this salt to use it as a source of energy when you have not eaten any carbohydrates.

Pros Cons It forces the body to break down fat for energy No money back guarantee Boosts the overall mental and physical wellness It speeds up weight loss with the right diet It is easy to use

How to use it

Take 2 pills a day, at a go, about 30 minutes before your meal. Take it with 8 oz of water. Oine container has 60 pills for 30 days.

Where to buy

Herb Tonics, which is the company that manufactures this appetite suppressant pills only sells on amazon.com. It does not have a money back guarantee. The cost for one bottle of 60 pills is $58.

Primeshred – Safest Appetite Suppressants for Men

Primeshred is one of the safest appetite suppressants for men. This product is a combination of science-backed ingredients that help the body burn fat without losing its muscle mass.

How it works

When you take this product, it enhances the workability of the fat burning hormones so that they specifically target the fat cells. It also increases the rate of metabolism and thermogenesis so that your body continues burning fat even when you are resting or sleeping.

Ingredients

Vitamins B3, B6 and B12 – Called the Vitamin B complex, this reduces fatigue and increases your energy and alertness levels.

Green Tea Extract – This compound is good at increasing the metabolic rate of the body. In return, the body burns more fat, even when you are sleeping.

L-Tyrosine – This compound increases the level of thyroid hormones in your system. These hormones regulate metabolism. It increases energy production, concentration and alertness.

Rhodiola Rosea Root – It activates the HSL – hormone sensitive lipase, which is a fat burning enzyme that increases the rate of fat burning in the body.

L-Theanine – This amino acid relaxes the blood vessels so that more blood can flow to different parts of the body to deliver nutrients and oxygen. Also, it boosts the rate of metabolism so that your body burns more fat.

Caffeine Anhydrous – The main work of caffeine is to increase metabolism and fat burning rate. It also enhances alertness of the mind and keeps your energy levels up.

Cayenne Pepper – This one mainly increases thermogenesis and raises the metabolic rate so the body can burn more fat.

Dimethylaminoethanol – This is a good mood booster that lowers anxiety, irritability and depression. It also enhances muscle contraction.

Green Coffee – The unroasted coffee beans increase the rate of metabolism and increase the core temperature of the body.

BioPerine – This ingredient makes the other ingredients more bioavailable and absorbable for the body. This enables you to enjoy the full benefits of the PrimeShred product.

Pros Cons Increases resting metabolic rate You can only buy it on Amazon.com Attacks fat cells but not muscles They are vegan capsules Science-backed fat loss formulation

How To use PrimeShred

You should take 3 pills daily before breakfast, with water. Therefore, in a month, you will use 90 capsules. If you forget a dose, do not chase it by taking 6 pills the following day. Just continue as normal.

Where to buy

Buy this product on the Amazon.com. One bottle of 90 pills costs $50. If you buy three bottles, you pay the price of two. If you order five bottles, you pay the price of three.

Trimtone: best hunger suppressant for women 2022

If you are looking for the best appetite suppressant for women, you might want to try Trimtone. It is one of the most recommended products for women. Of course, the way a woman’s body stores fat is different from the way a man’s body does. Therefore, it is better to go for a gender-specific fat loss product as opposed to a unisex one.

How Trimtone works

In simpler terms, this product behaves in the same way as fiber. When it comes in contact with the moistness in the stomach, it expands. Therefore, it occupies more space in the belly, sending signals to your brain that you are sated. Thus, you can stay longer without feeling the cravings for food. That is how Trimtone subdues your appetite.

Trimtone Ingredients

The main ingredients are five. However, there are other supporting ingredients. They are as follows:

Glucomannan – This popular dietary fiber is used in almost all of the hunger suppressant pills that we have reviewed here. It expands in the tummy, sending your brain signals that you are full. Thus, you do not experience hunger pangs.

Caffeine Anhydrous – This ingredient has one main objective, to increase thermogenesis in the body. When the core temperature of the body rises, you burn more fat.

Green coffee extract – The unroasted coffee beans have been proven to increase the rate of metabolism and it reduces the rate at which your body absorbs fat.

Green Tea extract – because of its high content of catechins, this ingredient prevents carbohydrates and stops the body from storing fat. It is also rich in antioxidants, which prevent cell damage.

Grains of Paradise – This is a thermogenic ingredient, which increases the body’s core temperature. It also increases the rate at which the body breaks down calories.

Pros Cons It is all natural without artificial additives Only advisable to buy on Amazon Science backed thermogenic ingredients Sold with a money back guarantee of 100 days Made in world-class facilities in the USA

How to use it

Using Trimtone is so simple and straightforward. Just take a pill each day before breakfast, with 8 oz of water.

Where to buy Trimtone

Buy Trimtone on Amazon website. One bottle, which is a supply for a month, costs $50. The most popular order is the two-month supply where you get an extra bottle free.

Powher Cut

Powher Cut is yet another women-targeted fat burner in the market, as you might be able to tell from the “her” in its name. It enhances regular fat metabolism, cuts the cravings for carbohydrates or food in general and packs your body with energy so that you can exercise longer and harder.

How Powher Cut works

This product uses a number of natural, science-backed ingredients that attack the fat reserves in your body, increase energy so that you can exercise longer and it reduces cravings so that you eat less and reduce fatigue.

Powher Ingredients

Konjac root extract – This is very rich in fiber so it makes you feel sated throughout the day. That way, you do not eat much in the day.

Caffeine – This one packs the body with natural caffeine, which helps the body to release more energy. This is the highest quality caffeine since it comes from Coffee Arabica.

Choline – This one enhances the rate of fat metabolism in the body leading to accelerated fat burning even when at rest.

Chromium Picolinate – This one mainly regulates the levels of blood glucose, which means you do not feel too hungry.

Pros Cons Blended with women’s fat metabolism in mind Only available on the official website 90-day money back guarantee 6 pills a day is like overkill It is a vegan-friendly product Natural ingredients with no side effects

How to use it

Take two pills in the morning before breakfast, two before lunch and two before dinner, at least 20 minutes before the meals. Take the pills with a glass or two of water.

Where to buy Powher Cut

Only order your Powher Cut from the official website. One bottle has 180 pills and it costs $65. Two bottles cost $129 and you get free shipping. When you buy the pack of three bottles, you get one free, and free shipping anywhere in the world. There is a money back guarantee of 90 days.

Best Appetite Suppressant Pills for Men and Women FAQ

Choosing the best appetite suppressant requires you to have the right information, such as you have read here.

If you still need more information about the best product for men or women, see the frequently asked questions:

Which appetite suppressant is the most effective?

PhenQ definitely takes the top spot in the list of the top appetite suppressants in the market. LeanBean is one of the best fat burner products for women.

What can I take to curb my appetite?

Try changing your diet to make it more fiber-rich and less of artificial sugars. Also, top it up with an appetite suppressant pill for men and women so that you can curb the cravings for food as much as possible and encourage the body to burn more fat.

What pills make you lose the most weight?

The pills that can help you lose weight faster must have caffeine, glucomannan, green coffee and green tea extract. These are the super boosters for metabolic rate in the body.

Are there any appetite suppressants that actually work?

PhenQ, LeanBean, Powher Cut, Trimtone, PrimeShred and Instant Knockout are some of the top appetite suppressants that work. If you pair them with a proper diet and change in lifestyle, you can lose fat faster.

What is glucomannan used for?

Glucomannan comes from the root of the Konjac plant, which is very rich in fiber. When it gets into contact with the moistness of the stomach, it expands and this signals your brain that you are full. Thus, you do not experience hunger pangs.

Does glucomannan suppress appetite?

Yes. That is the main reason it is included in many low calorie food products. The fiber content lasts longer in the GI tract making you feel fuller for longer.

Conclusion

If you are looking for the best appetite suppressant pills, your search stops here. We have brought you eight of them, three of them targeted at women, some at men and the rest for all.

These are also the safest appetite suppressants because they are manufactured with natural and science-backed ingredients.

Remember to check the ingredients of every product before you order it. If the manufacturer gives scanty details about the contents of their supplement, avoid it.

Lastly, natural appetite suppressants take a long time to work. They are not one-night miracle workers. Change your lifestyle and diet to lose fat faster.

