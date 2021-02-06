9 Best Legal Steroids for Sale by CrazyBuk. Safe biochemistry for Bodybuilding in 2021

With the identification of biologically active substances capable of causing changes in the human body, pharmacy directions have diverged significantly. One of them specializes in the production of medicines, while the other is looking for ways to get a substance similar in effect, but with the absence of adverse reactions.

Such developments allow the creation of various dietary supplements(legal anabolic steroids) that stimulate the body and have similar effects to drugs but are absolutely harmless and can be dispensed without a prescription.

Are steroids for bodybuilding legal? What are their alternatives?

Steroids are compounds that the human body produces on its own. They activate protective functions, stimulate metabolism, enhance the action of hormones, and in a certain way, have a positive effect on muscles and bone apparatus.

Therefore, since their detection in pharmacology, attempts have been made to create artificial analogs of steroids. Today they constitute a group of drugs, most often injected, which are used to treat diseases such as muscular dystrophy. They act quite aggressively in the body; an overdose can cause severe destructive changes and even death.

Another group of drugs developed by the biochemical direction is the so-called legal steroids. These are bioactive additives consisting of a certain combination of plant components, which, upon entering the body, have a steroid-like effect on it.

They also stimulate hormonal, nervous, regenerative functions but do not contain synthetic and animal origin ingredients. They are sold over the counter and come in capsule or tablet form.

The recognized leader in the production of such drugs is the Crazy Bulk company, whose product range includes:

D-Bal – an analog of Dianabol (methandrostenolone), which is used to accelerate the building of muscle mass and strength,

HGH-X2 – an analog of somatropin – growth hormone, a combination of ingredients that stimulate the pituitary gland for the secretion of the hormone by the body itself and does not contain animal origin components.

Anvarol – an analog of Anvar, is used to reduce fat and also affect visceral (internal) fat deposits.

Anadrole is an analog of oxymetholone (Anadrol), a steroid that improves strength and endurance. It works by stimulating erythrocyte activity.

Testo Max is an analog of Sustanon. It increases testosterone levels in the blood due to its natural secretion, without the presence of synthetic analogs.

Winsol is an analog of danazol, which promotes extreme fat burning but does not lead to stenosis, dystrophy of the heart muscle, or excessive moisture loss.

Trenorol – an analog of trenbolone, effective for building muscle mass with a constant increase in strength indicators. It acts due to the secretion and saturation of blood with nitrogen without hormonal components in the composition.

Clenbutrol – an analog of Clenbuterol used to achieve lean mass without fat content. It provides the body with energy during fat burning without causing borderline conditions due to extreme moisture loss.

Decaduro is an analog of Durabolin – an aggressive steroid, the action of which destroyed cartilage tissue. It allows you to combine a set of muscle mass and excessive physical exertion to preserve the bone apparatus and a constant increase in strength indicators.

As a rule, such supplements contain a combination of amino acids, vitamins, and plant extracts that stimulate the body and activate fat burning and muscle building. Using them will give the athlete the desired effect but will not cause destructive changes in the internal organs and the cardiovascular system.

How do you distinguish illegal steroids from legal and natural ones?

Safe steroids – 5 main differences

Trade-in goods for beauty and health are quite profitable, as most people strive to maintain good spirits and attractiveness as long as possible. You can distinguish a drug hazardous to health from a high-quality product(which is for sale on crazybulk.com) through the following ways:

Release form

Legal steroids are capsules or tablets. The complete course is delivered in a plastic jar with a sealed lid. Ampoules, glass jars, blisters are a sign of prohibited pharmacology.

Structure

Legal steroids are labeled on the carton with the full active formulation indicating the exact dosage of each component. Only four types of ingredients can be present in such biologics – amino acids, vitamins, plant extracts, and trace elements.

Manufacturer

Active substance

Legal steroids never contain testosterone. These are: Winstrol, Parobolan, Pustanon, Somatropin, Trenbolone, Stanozolol, Masteron, Primobolan, Boldenone. As a rule, steroid-containing drugs are single-component injection solutions.

Legal Steroids for Sale Online. Crazybulk.com or GNC?

Review and rating of legal steroids

#1. D-Bal (DIANABOL ALTERNATIVE)- Muscle Building Drug

Uses: fast weight gain, improved strength performance.

Directions for use: 3 tablets after exercise. The course is 2 months. Breaks between periods are 10 days.

Benefits: Positively affects strength and performance, FDA approved, suitable for all ages and athletes of all genders.

Results: weight gain due to muscle gain, first changes noticeable within 30 days.

Overview: each D-Bal capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of pills in one package is 90. One box is designed for 30 days of administration.

Ingredients:

cholkatsiferol (vitamin D3) is responsible for the elasticity of muscles and ligaments;

magnesium improves the psycho-emotional state and endurance;

L-isoleucine increases the tolerance to intense stress;

Extracts of Brazilian ginseng and Indian ginseng provides stimulation of testosterone secretion;

Creeping Tribulus extract increases testosterone, activating fat burning;

Hyaluronic acid helps in compensation of muscle fiber tension and pain from physical exertion.

User Opinion: There has been a significant improvement in results from increased exercise and reduced recovery time.

Price: $59.99(1 bottle) – $359.94(9 bottles)

#2. HGH-X2(HGH) – a safe analog of growth hormone

Uses: A legal steroid supplement for gaining mass during the drying period allows you to combine a low-carb diet with intense workouts without losing muscle mass.

Directions for use: 2 tablets before the first meal with a little water. The course of administration is 2 months. The break between periods is 10 days.

Advantages: In addition to the main property, it is an effective fat burner.

Results: Increased endurance and anatomical muscle relief.

Overview: Capsule formulation, each capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of pills in one package is 30. One package is designed to be taken for 15 days.

Ingredients:

Maca root (Lepidium meyenii) – a mixture of alkaloids and vitamins to affect the pituitary gland and the natural secretion of testosterone and somatropin.

hawthorn berry extract (Crataegus laevigata) – normalization of cardiac activity.

Mucuna Pruriens extract – enhances testosterone activity.

L-arginine is a precursor of protein synthesis that promotes rapid recovery and stimulates nitrogen synthesis.

User Opinion: Increased training efficiency, significantly accelerated weight gain, muscle relief by thinning body fat, ideal for beginners, suitable for women.

Price: $59.99(1 bottle) – $359.94(9 bottles)

#3. Anvarol(SAFE ANAVAR) – a blow to fat cells

Uses: the process of fat burning

Directions for use: 3 capsules 15 minutes after exercise. The full course is 2 months. Break – 10 days.

Benefits: Helps reduce the number of adipocytes – fat cells and reduce their body content while saturating the body with energy.

Results: Ensures mass muscle preservation due to reducing the subcutaneous fat layer, thereby enabling muscle relief to appear.

Overview: Capsule formulation – each capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of pills in one package is 30, and one package is designed for 10 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Soy protein – a source of essential amino acids for protein synthesis.

Whey protein – promotes tolerance to a low-carb diet.

BCAA amino acids – for effective muscle gain.

Wild yam root extract (dioscorea) – a precursor of the protohormone DHEA, which is necessary for the natural secretion of steroid-like hormones.

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is an energy source for improving strength performance and a potent stimulator of cardiac activity and blood circulation.

User opinion: It is useful for both men and women and allows you to quickly lose weight and maintain performance without a critical drop in endurance.

Price: $54.99(1 bottle) – $329.94(9 bottles)

#4. Anadrole(ANADROL) – Strength Improvement

Uses: To increase endurance during intense strength loads and accelerate recovery processes.

Directions for use: 2 capsules 20 minutes before the first meal. The full course is 2 months, and the break between courses is at least 10 days.

Benefits: It works by potent oxygenation (oxygenation) of muscle fibers.

Results: More workouts, less recovery time.

Overview: Capsule formulation – each capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of capsules in one package is 30. One package is designed for 15 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Tribulus Terrestris extract – natural secretion of testosterone.

Soy protein isolate – amino acids necessary for protein synthesis.

Whey protein – an amino acid complex for building muscle fiber volume.

Mummy concentrate – a complex of minerals for quick recovery of the body.

L-Carnitine is a source of nutrition and construction for transverse muscles.

The opinion of users: The drug, which allows you to train much more, has a positive effect on endurance indicators; the result is manifested by means of an increase in the volume of power loads, quick recovery, and compensation for fatigue.

Price: $54.99(1 bottle) – $329.94(9 bottles)

#5. Testo Max(SUSTANON PILLS) – Extreme Muscle Gain

Uses: Building muscle as quickly as possible

Directions for use: 4 capsules 20 minutes before the first meal with the required amount of water.

Benefits: Stimulates natural testosterone activity without the risk of overdose and the transformation of excess hormone into estrogen and decrease in sexual activity.

Results: The possibility of increasing the parameters of power loads, and a rapid increase in body weight due to the volume of muscle fibers.

Overview: Capsule formulation – each capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of capsules in one package is 30. One package is designed for 7 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Cholecalciferol (vitamin D3) – restoration and nutrition of cartilage tissue, muscle bonds and smooth muscles.

Phylloquinone (vitamin K1) – enrichment of bone tissue with nutrients for its tolerance to increase muscle mass.

Adermine (vitamin B6) – accelerates metabolic processes.

Magnesium – normalization of the psychoemotional state, increasing resistance and endurance.

Zinc – a component of nitrogen and testosterone synthesis.

D-aspartic acid – a protein component for nitrogen synthesis and stimulation of testosterone activity.

Nettle leaf extract – stimulator of blood circulation and tissue oxygenation.

Ginseng extract – normalization of nervous activity, sexual function, and has antioxidant effects.

Fenugreek extract – a source of energy.

Boron – encourages testosterone secretion and an increase in strength indicators.

bioperine (black pepper extract) is a catalyst for all components, enhancing their action and assimilation by the body.

Users’ opinion: A complex supplement for maximum results, suitable for various workouts; Testo-Max promotes exercise tolerance and increases its effectiveness.

Price: $59.99(1 bottle) – $359.94(9 bottles)

#6. Winsol(WINSTROL PILLS) – Extreme Fat Burning

Uses: the destruction of body fat, support of muscle mass, and relief.

Directions for use: 3 capsules 45 minutes before training. Full course – 2 months, break – 10 days.

Advantages: The processes of fat burning under the influence of the drug are not accompanied by a critical loss of moisture but occur due to the destruction of fat cells known as adipocytes.

Results: Muscle definition and increased endurance.

Overview: Product formulation – each capsule contains micro granules with active and natural ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of pills in one package is 30. One package is designed for 10 days of administration.

Ingredients:

L-carnitine – a source of nutrition and construction for transverse muscles.

choline – a vitamin-like compound for fast nutrient recovery after exercise.

wild yam root extract (dioscorea) – a precursor of the protohormone DHEA, which is necessary for the natural secretion of steroid-like hormones.

safflower oil – a source of omega-3.6 fatty acids for weight loss, and elasticity of body tissues.

User opinion: An additional component to improve training effectiveness and is optimal for preparing for a competition.

Price: $61.99(1 bottle) – $371.94(9 bottles)

#7. Trenorol(TRENBOLONE PILLS) – Gaining muscle mass with increased strength

Uses: Effective in the muscle-building process, helps speed up recovery between workouts.

Directions for use: 3 capsules 45 minutes before training. Apply in courses for 2 months and up to 10 days break.

Advantages: saturation of muscle fibers with oxygen by improving vascularization – active blood supply, removes fat deposits by literally “pumping” them into the muscles.

Results: Muscle definition, increased strength indicators, and rapid build-up of muscle volume.

Overview: Each capsule contains micro granules with herbal extracts. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of capsules in one package is 30. One package is designed for 10 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Beta-sitosterol – phytosterol, which improves fat metabolism.

Extract of Samento – Cat’s Claw (Uncaria tomentosa) – stimulator of testosterone activity and improves blood and potency.

Nettle leaf extract (Urtica dioica) – stimulator of blood circulation, and tissue oxygenation.

Pepsin is an enzyme that promotes the breakdown of nutrients, accelerating metabolism.

User opinion: This legal steroid is suitable for muscle building and preparation for competitions. It can be used by both men and women and allows you to gain weight without water retention and side effects quickly.

Price: $61.99(1 bottle) – $371.99(9 bottles)

#8. Clenbutrol(CLENBUTEROL) – Fat Burning with Energy Conservation

Uses: Impact on body fat

Directions for use: 3 capsules 45 minutes before training. Course duration – 2 months, obligatory break – 10 days.

Benefits: The steroid-like effect allows you to reduce the percentage of body fat effectively but does not cause a loss of energy or muscle mass, which provides conditions for further useful loads.

Results: Rapid weight loss due to body fat while maintaining muscle volume.

Overview: Each pill contains micro granules with herbal ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of capsules in one package is 30. One package is designed for 10 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) – accelerates lipid metabolism.

Extract of garcinia (Garcinia cambogia) helps reduce the amount of fat and aids the destruction of subcutaneous adipose tissue.

Bitter orange extract (Citrus aurantium) – a source of syneferin and a destroyer of adipocytes (fat cells).

Guarana extract (Paullinia sorbilis) – a source of caffeine and a stimulator of metabolic processes at the cellular level.

Feedback from users: Ideal for preparing for competitions and for those looking to lose weight quickly.

Price: $61.99(1 bottle) – $371.94

#9. Decaduro(DECA DURABOLIN PILLS) – extreme strength

Uses: Building up strength indicators, endurance, and reducing recovery time between workouts.

Directions for use: 3 capsules 45 minutes before training. The course is 60 days, and the break is 10 days.

Benefits: Unlike a steroid, it strengthens muscle ligaments and tendons.

Results: Building muscle mass without side effects and joint pain.

Overview: Capsule formulation – each capsule contains micro granules with ingredients. It is packaged in a plastic jar. The number of capsules in one package is 30. One package is designed for 10 days of administration.

Ingredients:

Wild yam extract (Dioscorea opposita Thunb) – a precursor of the protohormone DHEA, which is necessary for the natural secretion of steroid-like hormones.

Ginseng extract (Panax ginseng) – a source of ginsenoside, which promotes rapid cell regeneration.

L-arginine – a precursor of protein synthesis that promotes rapid recovery and stimulates nitrogen synthesis.

L-Carnitine is a source of nutrition and construction for transverse muscles.

L-citrulline is an amino acid, the action of which is associated with a decrease in fatigue due to the excretion of urea that accumulates in the muscles under the influence of force loads.

Creeping Tribulus extract (Tribulus Terrestris L.) – increasing testosterone and activating fat burning.

User opinion: a drug for increasing loads, characterized by reducing the time between workouts and increasing strength parameters.

Price: $61.99(1 bottle) – $371.94(9 bottles)

How are legal steroids used in Bulking, Cutting, Strength

Each mode has its own combination

For the effectiveness of using the best legal steroids, it is optimal to use a specific type for each training regime. This will enable the agent to manifest its effect and help achieve the desired results fully. Distribution of drugs by type of activity goes thus:

Bulking (Muscle Building). Use D-Bal, HGH-X2, Testo Max, Trenorol.

(Muscle Building). Use D-Bal, HGH-X2, Testo Max, Trenorol. Cutting (“Drying”), including active – in preparation for competitions and demonstration performances, reduces the amount of body fat for muscle relief. Use Anvarol, Winsol, Clenbutrol.

(“Drying”), including active – in preparation for competitions and demonstration performances, reduces the amount of body fat for muscle relief. Use Anvarol, Winsol, Clenbutrol. Strength – Improving strength and endurance. Use Anadrole, Decaduro.

This is a conditional division since a feature of legal steroids is the ability to make combinations of drugs that can significantly affect training effectiveness.

What is Bulking, Cutting, and Strength?

Efficient selection of components for maximum results

Bulking – building muscle mass

It is a training regime for the active modeling of muscle volume due to hypertrophy of muscle fibers. It is characterized by a significant increase in the weight of the used exercise equipment and sports equipment and the athlete.

In this case, it is necessary to compensate for two processes: fatigue from overload and increased body fat from high-calorie nutrition. As supportive pharmacology, muscle-building drugs will be effective – D-Bal, HGH-X2, Testo Max, and Trenorol, which are advisable to combine with fat burners.

Cutting – “drying”

In general, it is losing weight. But for those engaged in bodybuilding, it is a decrease in body fat, combined with long, exhausting workouts with a low shell mass and low-calorie diet. The main problem is not to lose muscle volume.

Therefore, in addition to supplements for “drying” – fat burners Anvarol, Winsol, Clenbutrol, it is advisable to supplement the list of used dietary supplements with muscle building and endurance components increase.

Strength – improvement of strength indicators

Work on endurance and strength is impossible without long training and a strict regimen. Such constituents invariably require dietary adjustments, leading to muscle loss or weight gain due to fluid retention. Therefore, Anadrole and Decaduro are effective for increasing endurance in combination with those components that are consistent with the final goal.

Why are legal steroids safe and effective?

The use of legal steroids, including their combinations, allows you to solve several problems simultaneously. The significant difference between them and synthetic analogs is the result of the impact.

A steroid is a substance that the body can produce on its own. When using illegal drugs, the user receives a certain dose of a substance that accumulates in the liver or is excreted in sweat and urine. Its effect is short-lived, and due to the individual characteristics of the body, it is impossible to calculate the exact dosage.

The risk of overdose is enormous, and the consequences are sometimes irreversible. Also, synthetic steroids – like a narcotic substance – always require an increase in dose, as the body quickly gets used to its effects.

Unlike synthetic steroids, the action of the best legal steroids like D-Bal, HGH-X2, or Deaduro is aimed at ensuring that the body independently synthesizes the substances it needs. This guarantees that the same testosterone or somatropin will be in the concentration required by a particular organism at a given time.

Thus, the risk of overdose and side effects are eliminated, since the endocrine glands, under the influence of physical exertion and a legal steroid, will do their job at the maximum level – they will saturate the body with a hormone for complete recovery and increase in parameters.

How to get results with legal steroids?

The main condition for the use of legal steroids is their combination with training activities. Do not think that this is a magic pill that will turn body positivity into a Greek god. Another question is that with supplements, the positive transformation will go much faster and with less effort.

Therefore, the effectiveness of the best legal steroids and achieving incredible results depends on:

A disciplined approach to the training regime

A certain combination of biological products

Adherence to a diet appropriate to the final result

A necessary drinking regime.

It is also important to alternate training types, as the body tends to “get used” to the rhythm and strength of the loads. Therefore, to increase their effectiveness, you need to periodically change the shells’ rhythm, type of load, and weight.

Application for men and women

One of the benefits of legal steroids is their effectiveness for both women and men. Unlike synthetic drugs, which have a clear gradation and purpose, dietary supplements can be safely used in training activities.

For example, testosterone propionate is prohibited for use, as it causes irreversible transformations in the female body, including coarsening of the voice and an increase in the clitoris.

Its traditional counterpart Testo Max does not have such an effect. It stimulates the female ovaries to produce enough sex hormones for the metabolic processes that provide training and results.

The manufacturer has also developed a unique concept called FEMALE CUTTING STACK, which contains optimal ingredients for women bodybuilders.

In men, the use of synthetic steroids often causes gynecomastia, an enlargement of the mammary glands. This is due to the fact that with an overdose of testosterone, part of it is transformed into estrogen – a female sex hormone, which causes breast growth and fills it with fatty tissue. The use of legal steroid-like supplements does not have such a side effect.

Combos for maximum results

If the user has doubts about selecting a combination of bodybuilding supplements, Crazy Bulk has taken care of this. According to the training regimes, unique sets are implemented, the components of which will allow you to achieve the following desired goals:

BULKING STACK – maximum muscle building and replacement of body fat.

CUTTING STACK – reducing the number of fat cells without losing muscle and endurance.

STRENGTH STACK – increase in strength indicators without the risk of gaining excess weight.

GROWTH HORMONE STACK – hormonal support of the training process using herbal hormone secretion stimulants.

ULTIMATE STACK – stack for maximum results.

FEMALE CUTTING STACK – the optimal combination for the female body.

5 common questions about legal steroids

What are the possible side effects?

None. There is strict control at each stage of production of the combination of ingredients and their origin. So Crazy Bulk guarantees that there are no side effects from taking drugs.

Are Legal Steroids Only for Professional Athletes?

No, they can and should be taken by beginners to stimulate training activity and an immediate effect.

How fast will the results be?

Subject to the training regimen, drug intake and nutritional parameters, the first results are noticeable after the first 10 days.

Do I need to take drugs on an ongoing basis?

No, like any drug, legal steroids are taken in courses, between which there must be a ten-day break.

Are there risks to a professional career?

No, Crazy Bulk guarantees athletes the legality and safety of supplements and the ability to use them before the competition.

