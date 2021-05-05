A Close Look at Four Exceptional Hemp Flower Strains

Since the hemp flower became legal back in 2018, the hemp flower market has exploded around the country. Many people from different walks of life are now enjoying the fine pleasures of consuming CBD. It’s also worthy to note that smoking hemp flower is a unique experience that cannot be found anywhere else.

As the market continues to grow, you have more products to choose from. Fortunately, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to purchase hemp flower. There are dozens of online merchants offering quality hemp flower these days.

However, having so many choices can be overwhelming. We’ve decided to make things easier for you. We’ve compiled a list of the best hemp flower strains.

You will find a nice mix of medium to high CBD strains. This will help you find a product that will be suitable for your needs.

Before we jump into our list, we think it makes sense to cover some things you need to know about shopping for quality hemp flower. Having tons of suppliers online does not automatically mean that everyone is marketing quality hemp flower products on the internet.

When it comes to hemp flower, everything must be on point. The genetics, harvesting, and curing are some important details that must be taken into consideration.

Here are some pointers on finding high quality hemp flower:

Compliance – Is the prospective supplier in compliance with the Hemp Farming Act? A licensed supplier will abide by this federal law because they know the Feds can shut them down if they fail to follow the guidelines.

Stay away from suppliers that are not in compliance with the Hemp Farming Act. Buying from them can lead to big headaches. For instance, you could end up getting a poor product.

Soil – Is the supplier using rich soil to grow their hemp flowers? The top-notch companies use organic soil for their hemp. Organic soil is free of pesticides, harmful compounds, and heavy metals.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that you should do business with growers that use organic soil. The product will be better and your healthy will not be compromised.

Moisture Content – Does the supplier check the moisture content of their strain? Checking the moisture content will let them know if the flower was cured properly.

If the flower has too much moisture, it will be heavier and be prone to mold. This is a recipe for disaster.

If the hemp flower is too dry, it will lose its flavor and potency. You will not be satisfied with your purchase.

Effects – What type of effects are you interested in getting? The grower should share some clear details about the effects you can expect to get from their strains.

Whether it’s psychological or physical, the prospective supplier should help you pick out a strain on their site that will satisfy your needs.

Price – Some suppliers are notorious for selling their hemp products at a high price. Checking around will help you find the best deal, so don’t settle for overpriced hemp flower products.

Samples – Don’t forget to ask for a sample. Testing the supplier’s finished product will let you know if they have an exceptional product.

Don’t get upset if the supplier does not offer samples for free. They’re simply protecting themselves from scammers. However, they will be more than happy to supply you a sample at a nominal price.

Now it’s time for us to look at some of the best hemp flower strains from https://mrhempflower.com/ that are being sold on the market.

1. Bubba Kush

This popular and classic hemp strain is well known for releasing decadent aromatics. What you can expect from this exotic strain? Make sure you have done your chores because Bubba Kush will have you on cloud nine.

Highlights

•It’s hand-trimmed

•You’re getting medium-high CBD quality content

•It has a spice and chocolate rich flavor

•It’s sold as a flower and pre-rolls

2. Lifter

The fruity, funky, and sweet flavors in Lifter will impress you. It’s reasonable to say that Lifter is one of the most popular hemp flower strains in the United States.

Highlights

•It has a nice funky aroma

•It has a distinct sweet flavor

•It’s perfect for the morning, afternoon, and night

Lifter will help you relax. It will also help you stay focused throughout the entire day. From our perspective, Lifter is ideal for casual and business situations.

3. Sour Space Candy

This hemp flower strain has an exceptional flavor that you’ll never forget. Sour Space Candy has a tropical fruit flavor.

Why is Sour Space Candy one of the best hemp strains around today? It excels as a mood booster. With a hefty amount of pinene and limonene on deck, Sour Space Candy can help you tackle small and large tasks throughout the day.

Highlights

•The CBD content is extremely high

•The aromatics is sweet and sour

•It’s hand-trimmed

•You can buy it as a flower or a pre roll

4. Elektra

Elektra is packed with unique flavors that can calm you down during a stressful day. According to many loyal hemp fans, Elektra will relax your body and help you stay alert. Some state Elektra is perfect for social situations that require your verbal participation.

Highlights

•It’s hand-trimmed

•It has medium CBD content

•It’s can help you get into a festive mood

•It has a rich citrus flavor

Summary

The hemp flower’s popularity continues to grow as time progresses. There are many hemp flower suppliers and strains, so it can be challenging for anyone to pick a reliable supplier and a good strain.

In this article, we’ve shared some vital information that can help you procure the hemp flower strain that will meet your expectations. In the end, your due diligence will always prevail.

However, it would be a huge mistake for you to overlook the four hemp flower strains above. They’re incredible!