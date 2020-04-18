All You Need to Know About CBG (Cannabigerol)

CBG (Cannabigerol) was first discovered in the 1960s and is the originator from which all cannabinoids were created. This exclusive remedy is promised to provide enormous therapeutic results. This product is gaining popularity and it is administrated to thousands of people with certain needs. The US government is very interested in learning more about CBG, as in 2018 the NCCIH declared that cannabinoids, including CBG that can help cope with pain. How does CBG works on treating MRSA? Read the following article and find out more about cannabigerol.

How Exactly Does CBG work?

Cannabigerol is one of the active compounds, also known as cannabinoids, that can be found in the cannabis plant. Most people know the cannabinoid THC and CBD. (Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabinoid). Unlike CBD, THC has psychoactive effects, and it may cause a feeling of high. Cannabinoid it’s best known for its health effects and does not provide you any feeling of high. People often use it to treat different kinds of diseases, such as nausea, inflammation, depression, anxiety, and many other illnesses.

What is different about CBG? It’s less concentrated than THC and CBD. For many years, people hardly used CBG. On the other hand, CBD oil and THC were constantly preferred by people in need. However, in recent studies, CBG has been growing its popularity and people started to use it considerably.

CBG works by interrelating with the ECS – endocannabinoid system. CB1 and CB2 receptors control neuro-hormones which are can affect your mood, appetite, pain response. When CBG act together with these receptors, physiological changes occur. Endocannabinoids are receptors that our body naturally produces. (CB1, CB2). These receptors can also be found in the cells of the immune system, nervous system, and brain.

What is CBG Used for?

The benefits of CBG are still fully known, yet it may be useful in treating some conditions. CBG may be useful in treating physical and psychological conditions. However, what are the main health benefits of CBG?

CBG appears to have anti-inflammatory effects. This means that it could help with the treatment of many diseases. Recent studies have shown that people who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can use CBG as a treatment, as the results can be effective.

However, the studies are still not 100% clear, but if the scientist will eventually confirm the fact that CBG has anti-inflammatory properties, people with many types of inflammation can use this treatment. Chronic inflammation is often associated with painful illnesses, such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, depression, etc.

The Antibacterial Effects of CBG

Along with the other beneficial effects, CBG has been demonstrated to have antimicrobial effects. When researchers killed MRSA with CBG in laboratories, it was found that this compound has antibacterial properties. This could be extremely helpful for those who treat their conditions with antibiotics, as the resistance of this became stronger and stronger.

CBG has neuroprotective Effects

Besides the fact that CBG has anti-inflammatory properties, it may also work as an antioxidant for your nervous system. Research shows that CBG can help you improve motor deficits and preserve neurons in neurodegenerative diseases. One example would be Huntington’s disease.

CBG Can Work as an Appetite Stimulant

CBG can also stimulate your appetite, as scientists discovered in 2016. Although the number of meals can increase, researchers observed that there aren’t side effects. This could work as a therapy for illnesses such as anorexia.

Does CBG Have Any Side Effects?

Does CBG have any side effects? CBG does not have side effects if taken in normal doses. Like any other medicine, CBG can have side effects, if consumed in huge doses. But if you do not take it in excess, it should not present any issues. For a person suffering from severe pain, it should take 25 milligrams (1 teaspoon). So, CBG has no side effects, if consumed correctly.

CBG Can Improve Bone Growth

Having strong bones is vital for a good health condition. Anyone wants to have stronger bones, especially athletes. Because athletes put a lot of pressure on their bones, it’s beneficial to use a remedy to make their skeletal system stronger. Otherwise, they can end up with fractures, as this is a very common condition in sportspersons.

Recent studies have shown that CBG is very beneficial in improving the growth of the bones. Also, for people that suffer bone fractures, it is beneficial to use CBG oil to help the injury heal faster.

Can CBG Help You Sleep Better?

For those who struggle to get a better sleep, using CBG can help with that. CBG oil increased its popularity, especially for those who suffer from insomnia. Other stress-related disorders, like stress, anxiety, depression contribute to the lack of sleep. So, if you want to get better sleep at night, consider using a few drops of CBG oil before bedtime.

Should You Buy CBG?

Of course, considering all the health benefits and extremely low side effects, there shouldn’t be an issue for you to consume CBG. If you are looking for treatment for one of the conditions listed above, talk to your doctor and see if CBG is good for you.

Are There Differences Between CBD and CBG?

People often have mistaken CBD oil for CBG so many times. These oils indeed come from the same plant (cannabis), but that doesn’t mean that they are the same. People use these treatments for many reasons and not minding that they might have similar effects.

One thing that CBG and CBD have in common is that they don’t make any changes in someone’s mood or state of mind. What’s the meaning of this? It means that they’re non-psychotropic. Already mentioned above, when you consume CBG, you won’t have to deal with any feelings of high, as this would affect your daily activities.

One of the most beneficial health benefits is that it can change the way you think in a manner that could treat your anxiety disorders and depression. If you are scared of experiencing feelings of suffocation, keep calm because CBG can’t give you that sensation. For example, if you took THC by mistake, you can reduce the intoxicating feeling by taking CBG oil.

Looking for a remedy to treat one of the conditions above? CBG might be the right answer for you.