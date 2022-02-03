AmourFactory Review

Who is AmourFactory for and not for?

For: Not for: ✅ Singles who look for a physical meeting and real date with a foreign girlfriend ❌ Singles searching for the marriage with foreign ladies ✅ People seeking flirt and casual communication with Slavic women ❌ People who pefer dating mail order brides—women who 100% ready to marry a foreigner ✅ Users who are ready to pay higher but reasonable sums on interaction features ❌ Users who need a mobile app and who can’t stand using a mobile version of the site

Pricing

Can you try AmourFactory for free?

There is a number of free features for you to check out on the dating site:

Registration process

Filling out the registration form

Browsing profiles

Viewing profile pages

Sending photos in mails

Opening mails (only the first mail)

Is AmourFactory expensive or cheap?

AmourFactory dating site is average in contrast to other dating websites on the market. There is a credit system for Premium Membership. Before you start using various communication tools and enjoy an extended search, you should purchase a specific number of credits. To be more precise, here are the prices for each package for online communication on Amour Factory dating site:

Costs Credits $2.99 20 credits (1st payment) $9.99 20 credits (for the 2nd & other next payments) $19.99 50 credits $44.99 125 credits $69.99 250 credits $149.99 750 credits

Here is a list of paid features and examples of how many credits you might need to use this cool dating platform:

Service Credits Live chatting 2 credits per 1 minute Using chat to send photos 10 credits Sending mails to a specific member You should spend 10 credits for the 1st mail and 30 credits for each following mail Opening mails 10 credits for each following mail Opening videos in mails 50 credits per 1 video Opening photos in mails 10 credits per 1 photo Viewing Live Videos 4 credits per 1 minute Sending real gifts from 100 credits for gifts delivery Meeting request 625 credits

Who is really signed up here?

There are more male users on the site (44%/56%)

Thousands of members from all over the world (170k visitors per month)

The vast majority of users are young adults (25-35)

The highest percentage of users are from the USA (49%)

Signing up at AmourFactory

Easy and fast registration process

Verify your email address to finish registration

Fill out your profile

Upload a nice photo of you alone

Start searching for your perfect date

To register on the AmourFactory website, you should mention your birth date, name, gender, email address, and password. It will take you just a few seconds to do it.

Once you are ready, you should visit your email main page and verify your email address. Only a few seconds to click on the confirmation link and you passed a verification procedure!

Then, you will have to fill out the main sections of your profile. For instance, we recommend filling out the “About me” section to speed up the process of finding your Slavic girls.

When you feel like it is enough, you can upload a beautiful photo but make sure you are alone on it. Ladies like men that are brave and do not hide the way they look. Visit the site whenever you want to search for a date on the Amour Factory dating platform!

How to avoid fake profiles and bots

When you visit site and find profiles with one photo or little data, they are likely to be fake ones

If someone sends you an external link, you should never click on them

Never mention your personal details like ID number or bank account number to any of such users

4 Tips for profile pictures

Upload more than 4 pictures to prove that you are not a scammer

Try to tell a story of your hobbies and preferences on your photos

Never post pictures with lots of filters

Make sure your pictures are of high quality and not blurred

Making contact on Amour Factory

There are several ways that can help you start communication on the AmourFactory site:

Live chat

Mail

Profile data

Gifts

Personal contact details request

In-person date request

‘Faces’

Newsfeed

With live chat, you might receive and send various messages, photos, videos, and stickers when you visit the site. You can also see media files and attach videos and photos via mails through the Amour Factory dating platform.

Additionally, you can check out valuable facts about females thanks to the profile information section on the Amour Factory online dating site and send presents and gifts, either real or virtual by looking at the catalog and ordering presents delivery.

As you proceed in communicating with your charming lady on the AmourFactory website, you might request her personal info like address, phone number, etc. If you want to see more people and have a wider choice, you can try playing ‘Faces’, a mini-app where you might glance over dozens of females’ profiles to find the one you like for online dating.

AmourFactory profile quality

Here’s some facts about the profiles we’ve seen on this dating website and what we’ve done in our profile:

Users can add more data about yourself in the “About me” section to draw the attention of other users

Members can upload, rearrange, or delete the photos on their profile, according to Amour Factory dating site reviews

Most profiles on this dating website are not very detailed (the ones we’ve seen)

Anyone can view the profile pictures for free

Users can see who viewed their profile and how many times they did it

Tips on what to write on your bio

Try to approach the process of filling out the profile with creativity and make sure your bio is catchy

Add your preferences and do not limit yourself even if you are a really picky person

Use your sense of humor to catch the attention of your profile visitors

Use words that are easy to comprehend. There is no need to be a scholar here.

How can I delete my AmourFactory account?

Unfortunately, you cannot delete your account from the Amour Factory site completely. It would be better to say that you can delete all the data from your profile as well as photos and credit card details in the “Settings” section. As soon as you stop utilizing your profile on the website, the moderators will mark your account as “inactive” and delete it by themselves.

Editor’s conclusions

“As a content writer and observer of Amour Factory dating reviews online, I can say that this website is one of the top dating sites for young people from all over the world to find a partner for international online dating.



The Amour Factory site features one of the best search tools and a professional customer support team to answer all the possible questions you have about the platform and its work.”

General questions

Is AmourFactory available worldwide?

Even if you are from the Latin region, you can always utilize the services of this website. Especially, if you are searching for women from Slavic countries like Ukraine, Russia, or Belarus.

How can I register on AmourFactory?

You can register on the website within just a few seconds. However, note that you will still have to verify your email for administrators and users to make sure you are a real person. No matter where you live, feel free to visit this site!

Is your phone number required for signing up at AmourFactory?

No, there is no need to mention your personal phone number when you register on the site.

How do I verify my email?

You should verify your email by clicking on the confirmation link you will get in an email. Once you do it, you are on your way towards your awesome girl for international dating online.

Do your AmourFactory profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google search results?

This website is one of the dating sites that protects your private life from the public eye. Meaning, only users of the site will be able to see your pictures which is a big plus.

Who can view your pictures on AmourFactory?

Anyone can view your pictures, except the private ones, as long as this feature is given to everyone for free. However, private videos and photos are available only for paying members.

How can I message someone?

First of all, you will have to visit the site. When you find a charming lady you want to communicate with, you might send her a message in a live chat. Keep in mind that a minute in live chat costs 2 credits.

Can you try AmourFactory for free?

According to the AmourFactory review, there are several free options anyone can take advantage of. At the first step of using the service, you can use the platform for free. However, when you feel you need more communication, you will have to pay.

Can you erase your personal data on AmourFactory?

As you have read in this Amour Factory review, you can delete your personal sensitive information whenever you feel and think it is important to do.

