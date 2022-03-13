AmourFeel Review: Complete Guide with Prices, Links, Numbers

Amour Feel is a very popular online communication platform for those interested in Slavic ladies. How does this online dating platform work? How much does Amour Feel cost? How to use Amour Feel and why it’s called a good dating site in lots of other reviews? We will answer all of your questions right here!

👤 Members 200,000 ♀ / ♂ 40-60 👍 Good For Online communication, serious relationships, casual dating ⌛ Age Distribution The average age of female users is 20-26 years old 📱 Mobile Friendly Yes 💻 Site Amour Feel

AmourFeel in 10 seconds

✔️ Fast registration and 20 free credits for new users

✔️ Thousands of “Verified” users who proven their identity with ID scans

✔️ Convenient live chat

✔️ Nice mobile optimization

✔️ Professional customer support

✔️ Very active members and very detailed profiles

✔️ A legit website—proven by dozens of customer reviews of Amour Feel

Why can you trust us?

We are not the most experienced and professional dating experts in the world—but we know almost everything about dating sites, we know how to analyze online dating platforms, and we know how to spot fake reviews.

We have been working with international dating sites for more than 5 years, and today, we do not just rewrite other reviews.

We test the sites, spend money (if needed), and test all the paid and free features of the sites to create fair, honest, and transparent reviews.

Who is AmourFeel for and not for?

Who will like the site Who won’t like the site ✅ Those searching for casual dating and for serious relationships with a foreign girl ❌ Those who want to find a wife (with guarantees) ✅ Online dating enthusiasts and those who have never tried online dating ❌ Those searching for a marriage agency ✅ Those who want to chat with a Russian or a Ukrainian lady ❌ Those who don’t want to pay on a dating site

Pricing

Once you visit the site and sign up, you notice that you can’t send messages for free here. There is no such thing as paid membership here—you need to buy credits to send messages to other users.

Here, we’ll talk about Amour Feel credits and about AmourFeel free services—if you want to find out how much this website actually costs, continue reading our Amour Feel review.

Can you try AmourFeel for free?

Yes.

Once you visit the site and create an account, you’ll understand that not all the services and features are fee-based here. Here’s a full list of the free services available on this dating website:

Registration —obviously, you can sign up on it without paying anything. You can even verify your identity if you want to—it’s also 100% free on Amour Feel.

—obviously, you can sign up on it without paying anything. You can even verify your identity if you want to—it’s also 100% free on Amour Feel. All the search filters on this website are free. You can search by age, country, height/weight, marital status, and by lots of other search filters.

You can search by age, country, height/weight, marital status, and by lots of other search filters. It’s free to contact the support team —if you need help with the site, you can quickly contact customer support.

—if you need help with the site, you can quickly contact customer support. AmourFeel.com has a “Wink” feature —it’s also free. You can send a wink to any woman here without any credits—just open a profile, click “Wink”, and the woman will know you’re interested in her.

—it’s also free. You can send a wink to any woman here without any credits—just open a profile, click “Wink”, and the woman will know you’re interested in her. “People”—it’s like a News Feed on Facebook, you can read everything women write about their lives.

What’s even more important, you can get 20 credits for free on this platform. To get them, you only need to sign up and verify your email address—after that, you’ll get your credits immediately.

Is AmourFeel expensive or cheap?

There are 5 credit packages on this dating platform:

Cost Number of credits $3 20 credits $20 50 credits $45 125 credits $70 250 credits $150 750 credits

The most expensive package is also the best deal.

If you buy 750 credits for $150, you only pay 20 cents for 1 credit, but if you buy 50 credits for $20, 1 credit will cost you 40 cents!

As for the first offer ($3 for 20 credits), it’s more profitable than the last one, but it’s only available to the new users—you can buy 20 credits for $2.99 only if it’s your first purchase ($9.99 after that).

Who is really signed up here?

🌏 Thousands of female members from Eastern European countries (mostly from Russia and Ukraine)

👤 Member activity is extremely high on the AmourFeel site—you’ll most likely get lots of messages right after the registration!

♀ / ♂ Most users here are female—the ratio is around 40-60.

⌛ Most women are in their 20s

Signing up at AmourFeel

Once you visit the site, you’ll see a very simple registration form .

. The registration process won’t take more than 5 minutes .

. You’ll need to answer questions about your personality, marital status, relationship goals, and about your perfect partner.

about your personality, marital status, relationship goals, and about your perfect partner. You can upload a photo during the registration, or you can skip this step

during the registration, or you can skip this step It’s highly recommended to answer all the questions.

First of all, the registration is extremely simple on Amour Feel—you won’t spend more than 5 minutes on it. Basically, the most time-consuming part is that part where you need to write a profile description—but don’t worry, we’ll talk about it a bit later.

Another important thing is that according to most Amour Feel reviews (and to our experience), most users skip almost all the steps during the registration. However, we highly recommend you spend some time and answer all the questions carefully because if you do everything right, you’ll get literally the best matches.

Now, we’ll talk about the most common problem of online dating. Unfortunately, there will always be scammers on dating sites—and unfortunately, Amour Feel is not an exception. Continue reading this AmourFeel review to find out how to not get scammed!

How to avoid fake profiles and bots

Google the photos of the ladies before you start chatting with them—that’s how you’ll minimize risks of meeting a fake profile. Chat with Verified profiles only. That’s the best thing you can do to make sure you’re chatting with a real person. Never share sensitive information. Never send money to other users, no matter what reason they have to ask you for that.

Important tips for profile pictures

Don’t forget to smile . According to some studies, smiling pictures attract much more attention when it comes to dating platforms.

According to some studies, smiling pictures attract much more attention when it comes to dating platforms. Photos are important. If you have zero professional photos, registration on a dating website might be a great opportunity to book a photoshoot—with such photos, you’ll attract as many girls as you want!

If you have zero professional photos, registration on a dating website might be a great opportunity to book a photoshoot—with such photos, you’ll attract as many girls as you want! Photos should not be old. Girls who visit the site want to see how you look today, not how you looked 10 years ago.

Making contact on Amour Feel

Instant messages are just great—convenient and not that expensive

You can upload and view videos and photos

Women often text first here

Only premium users can send messages

The number of messaging tools is quite high—you can send long emails and use a live chat here, you can attach photos and videos, send stickers, and view profile videos of the ladies on Amour Feel.

All these features are fee-based—you can’t use them if you don’t have any credits. The good news is that women write first quite often on Amour Feel—as we’ve said before, the members are quite active here.

AmourFeel profile quality

Most profiles are quite detailed

Women often have 5-10 public photos (and up to 10 private photos which are typically much hotter)

Profile videos are quite common (but you’ll need to pay 50 credits to watch one)

You can verify your identity to get the “Verified” badge and to look more trustworthy

You can upload a profile video, too—women don’t have to pay to view them

The more detailed your profile is, the more messages you’ll get

Want to know more about creating a perfect profile? Continue reading our AmourFeel review—here, you’ll find top 3 tips that will help you write an interesting and attractive bio.

Tips on what to write on your bio

Don’t focus on yourself solely. According to some studies, the combination in a 70:30 ratio (70% about yourself, 30% about your ideal partner) achieves the best results.

According to some studies, the combination in a 70:30 ratio (70% about yourself, 30% about your ideal partner) achieves the best results. Write about your hobbies and interests, try to be fun. Don’t write an essay, please—no one wants to read such texts on a dating website.

Don’t write an essay, please—no one wants to read such texts on a dating website. Be direct about your relationship goals—if you’re looking for something serious, make it clear to avoid misunderstandings.

Example:

How can I delete my AmourFeel account?

Go to profile settings and click “Deactivate” to deactivate your account. This is not the final disposal—you’ll be able to activate your profile later. If you want to permanently delete it, contact customer support and tell them about it.

Editor’s conclusion

The Amour Feel online dating website is a great option for those interested in Slavic ladies. There are lots of success stories from the users of this site, there are lots of messaging tools here, and this platform is basically not that expensive. So, if you want to find the answer to the question “is Amour Feel worth it?”, here it is: yes. This site is 100% worth trying—after all, you don’t even need to pay to test its premium features.

General questions

Is AmourFeel available worldwide?

Yes, Amour Feel dating site is available in all the world countries. However, almost all the ladies you will find on AmourFeel app are from Slavic/Eastern European countries.

How can I register on AmourFeel?

Visit site, enter your email, name, and date of birth, click “Register”. Then, answer several questions about yourself and about your perfect relationship. The last step is to upload a photo.

Is your phone number required for signing up at AmourFeel?

No. They only need your email address, no other contact details are needed. Your ID will be required if you will decide to verify your profile, but not your phone number.

How do I verify my email?

It’s pretty simple—you will only need to go to your inbox, open the verification email, and click the link. After that, you will get 20 credits for free.

Do your AmourFeel profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google search results?

No. Your photos from this online dating platform will not show up on Google. That’s what they did to protect the privacy of its members, both male and female.

Who can view your pictures on AmourFeel?

Only registered members can view your photos. If you want to keep the pictures private, create a private album and upload them there.

How can I message someone?

Open their profile, choose Chat or Mail, type your message, and click “Send”. Make sure you have enough credits first—all the messaging tools are paid on AmourFeel site.

Can you try AmourFeel for free?

Yes, you can sign up on AmourFeel.com online dating site for free, get 20 free credits after registration, and try all the premium features of this site.

Can you erase your personal data on AmourFeel?

You can deactivate your profile here if you want to. However, if you want to delete your account completely, you need to contact the support team and tell them about it.

