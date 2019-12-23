Are Students Unsafe at San Francisco Colleges?

When you are starting a new chapter in your life by going to university, there are many things you look forward to. You can enjoy making new friends, attending exciting social events, and working toward a better education and a brighter future. You also have many different colleges and universities to choose from, including the well-known University of California in San Francisco.

One thing that a lot of students do not think about when it comes to starting their university life is keeping themselves safe from crime. Most do not give criminal activity a second thought when starting out at university. However, according to OneClass statistics, crime in many colleges and universities is rife, with San Francisco coming out at the top when it comes to crime levels.

More About Crime at San Francisco Colleges

One fact that has been highlighted by the OneClass report is that there is a wide range of criminal activity taking places at colleges and universities across the United States. This includes crimes such as theft and burglary as well as even more serious crimes such as arson, assault, rape, and even murder. Another fact that has come to light is that not all crimes are reported by those affected, which means that the actual figures may be much higher than reported.

TheUniversity of California in San Francisco has topped the list of ten most dangerous schools in the United States, with an annual crime rate of 137 per 1,000 students. This figure is only based on the crimes that have been reported, so the actual crime rate could be much higher than this. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that many students may be wondering whether they are safe when attending university in San Francisco given the high crime rate.

Based on the figures that have been reported, one in every eight students at the University of California could fall victim to crime such as theft and burglary. This could prove to be a big worry for many students who already have a lot to cope with when starting university. For most new students, the focus is all on adjusting to a new life, developing independence, and improving their education. Most do not expect to be worrying about crime rates, yet it is vital that students are aware of this so they can take the appropriate steps to better protect themselves.

Looking at the Area and Crime Rate

One thing many students fail to do when starting a new university is to look at what the general area is like. Many students simply focus on what the university itself is like, but it is important to take the area into consideration as well. Some universities are in areas that are known for higher crime levels, and this could instantly mean you are at greater risk when it comes to falling victim to various different types of crime. So, it is well worth looking at the immediate area when you are researching universities.

So, what were the other colleges that made the list of the top ten with the highest crime rates? Well, as we know, the University of California took the top spot on the list, and this was followed by:

· University of Texas

· Morehouse College

· Amherst College

· Vanderbilt University

· University of the South

· Benedict College

· MIT

· Emory University

· Duke University

On the other end of the scale, the educational facility taking top spot for the safest colleges in the United States was Florida South Western State College.

Taking Precautions to Protect Yourself

Anyone who attends or plans to attend the University of California and other colleges with higher crime rates should take precautions for protection. This includes making sure that their accommodation or room as good, solid locks and that they have some form of insurance to protect valuables such as laptops and other high value belongings.

In addition, it is important to students not to be tempted to wander around alone, particularly at night after student social events. Wherever possible, students should try to stay in groups or at least with one other person, as this can help to reduce the risk of serious crimes.