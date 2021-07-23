Asian Mail Order Brides: Everything You Need To Know

There can be different reasons why Western men are so enamored by Asian women. Some can’t get enough of their delicate beauty, others are fascinated by their unique culture, and many men appreciate the strong family views of Asian mail order wives. Find out the most convenient way to meet them without leaving your home and how to make your experience successful.

Asian Mail Order Brides Service: What Is It And How Does It Work?

An Asian mail order bride site is a dating site where you can find women from a variety of Asian countries, chat with them, and eventually meet them in real life and possibly even marry one of them. Asian mail bride sites should not be confused with standard dating sites: even though there is a lot in common between them, they are targeted at completely different relationship types.

An Asian mail order bride service works this way:

You sign up for the site, filling out your profile and adding a couple of personal photos to make your profile more visible. You use the site’s search filters and matchmaking algorithms to find women who match your tastes and preferences. You send out messages to the women or reply to their messages, communicating online for as long as you want. Once you feel like you’ve found the one, you can arrange a real-life date to see whether you are really a good match. You and your bride date in person for some time, and after a few months or around a year, you decide that you want to be together forever and you tie the knot.

How Are Asian Bride Services Different From Regular Dating Sites?

So are Asian mail order wife services actually that different from other dating sites? There are at least three major differences between the two, and here they are.

Long-distance dating

On regular dating sites, people will typically move offline soon after beginning their communication. This is often not an option for the members of Asian mail order bride sites who provide their users with all the features they need for an effective, fulfilling long-distance relationship.

Serious relationships only

There are dating sites for all kinds of relationships, from online romance to casual dating and hookups. However, mail order bride services are focused solely on serious relationships with the prospect of dating. You cannot find a casual partner or a pen pal there!

Extra security

Dating online is a sensitive subject in terms of security, but it’s even more apparent when you are looking for a wife and share more of your personal data than you would do on a dating site. This is why mail order bride services have outstanding security features.

Which Services Do Asian Brides Sites Typically Provide?

Modern dating sites have gotten incredibly functional, but they still don’t offer many of the services you will find at Asian mail order bride sites. Here are a few of the features you will only usually find on a mail order bride service.

Matchmaking

Popular mail order bride sites have thousands of beautiful women, and navigating through this variety may not always be easy. This is why mail bride services often offer matchmaking features. They are delivered either by an algorithm or by a human who looks through the database of members and connects you to the most eligible bachelorettes based on your tastes.

Profile verification

When you are talking to a beautiful woman online, it’s nice to know she’s actually a real human being and not a bot or a scammer. This is why trusted mail order bride sites have a profile verification system. By providing her official ID to the administrators, the woman can easily prove that she’s the person behind the profile and get a special badge.

Translation

A language barrier isn’t as big of a problem with modern international dating as it used to be because there are now more ways than ever to learn a foreign language. However, if your bride doesn’t know English on a necessary level and you obviously don’t know her native tongue, the service can translate your letters and chat messages, and even assist you during your first date.

Gift delivery

A long-distance relationship can be tough for a number of reasons, including the fact that you have fewer ways to impress your lady when there are thousands of miles between you. This is why most mail order bride sites offer some kind of a gift delivery feature. For a certain amount of money, you can send all kinds of gifts and bouquets to your lady and even get a photo report in return.

Real-life assistance

When it’s time to finally meet in person, many men feel intimidated by all the intricate details to take into account. You obviously want the whole thing to go perfectly, but that is not always possible when you both don’t have the experience and have never been to the Asian country where your bride lives. Some dating services will arrange your whole trip, from plane tickets to the first date.

What to Consider When Choosing Asian Mail Order Brides Service

Want to make your experience on an Asian mail order wife site successful and safe? Here are the top 5 features to look for:

Number of members — there should be enough women for you to choose from;

Design and functionality — the site should be convenient and pleasant to use;

Fair rates — there are going to be many paid features, but they need to be priced fairly;

Security — customer support, safety guides, and profile verifications are essential security features;

Popularity — customer reviews will tell you more about the service than any advertisement ever would.

Top 5 Types Of Asian Mail Order Brides

You may already know exactly what kind of Asian mail order bride you want, but if you are still making your decision, here are the 5 most popular Asian female ethnicities to consider.

Thai brides

A Thai mail order bride is the epitome of beauty. She is graceful, kind, and quiet, but can share a good laugh with her soulmate. Thai women find it easy to trust men, so you will never find yourself in a situation where you constantly need to prove something. A Thai bride is also a great person to start a family with because once she decides to be with someone, she will never change her mind.

Vietnamese brides

Brides from Vietnam are a popular choice among Western men who value women’s family views. A Vietnamese bride may be happy to work, go out with friends, or practice her favorite hobbies, but nothing will make her happier than having a loving family to come home to. In a way, Vietnamese brides resemble Russian brides — they are also naturally pretty and very humble, which makes dating them even easier.

Korean brides

If you want your future wife to be not only beautiful and loyal, but also have a fascinating personality and a rich inner world, you should definitely consider Korean brides for marriage. These women are gorgeous beyond belief and they are known for looking as beautiful in their 40s and 50s as they do in their 20s and 30s. Korean brides are ambitious, love kids, and never stop learning.

Chinese brides

Chinese brides are exceptionally good-looking, but that is far from the only reason to choose a Chinese bride for marriage. These women are also hard-working, so whether she chooses to have a job or decides to dedicate 100% of her time to the family, you will always feel like your partner contributes as much to the relationship as you do. Chinese mail order wives are loyal and very romantic.

Filipino brides

A Filipino bride is someone who looks like a beauty queen but has plenty of intelligence and determination to go along with it. Whatever a Filipino mail order bride wants to achieve, she will eventually make it happen. With a Filipino wife, you will get a loving partner who always has your back without asking any questions. Brides from the Philippines are extremely supportive and will never violate your trust.

FAQ

Are Asian brides real?

They surely are! All the mail order wives you see on reputable dating sites are real women who are, for any reason, unhappy with the state of dating in their country and are actively searching for a foreign husband. You can quickly make sure that they are real by asking specific questions, and also by checking whether their profiles have been verified by the administration.

What is the legal side of marrying Asian mail order brides?

Marriage to Asian brides used to be a bit of a grey area, but right now, it’s as clear as day. Marrying an Asian mail order bride is perfectly legal, but only after you take an extra step. It’s called getting a fiancee visa. Once it’s in your pocket, you can safely invite your bride to the United States and you will have 90 days to tie the knot.

Dating site scam: how can I stay safe?

Scam has been synonymous with online dating, but in the past years, the situation has changed for the better. Right now, trusted dating sites are doing everything they can to protect their members, so the first thing to do is to choose the right dating service for your needs. Moreover, you need to watch out for red flags, which may include women only giving vague, meaningless answers, posting only one photo and refusing to send any more, and asking you for money after some time.

What is the typical budget for marrying an Asian bride?

There is no set price for meeting and marrying an Asian mail order bride, and for every man, the experience will have different expenses. The most common expenses include a membership on a dating service of your choice, the cost of presents and flowers you may choose to send to your bride, and the cost of going to Asia to meet your lady in person. Overall, you can expect to spend between $2,000 and $20,000.

Are there any guarantees that I will meet an Asian wife?

Unfortunately, no. No one, not even the most reputable dating site in existence, can give you any guarantees because the process of searching for a wife can go a million different ways and depends on your luck and your dating experience as much as on the features provided by the dating site. However, a good dating site will give you the functionality and support you need to succeed.

How many American men marry Asian mail order brides?

Marriages between American guys and Asian women may still not feel like a norm in today’s society, but the truth is that they are more popular than you probably think. Since the spring of 2020, the number of Asian girls moving into the United States to marry American men has declined for obvious reasons, but before that, there were thousands of Asian brides immigrating to the US. Out of the 20 countries with the highest number of mail order brides, 8 are located in Asia. For example, a couple of years ago, there were almost 7,000 Filipino brides, almost 2,000 Vietnamese brides, and over 1,000 Chinese brides.