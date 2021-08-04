It seems impossible to count how many Asian mail order wives are out there today. Their number is growing dramatically. Foreign men go mad over Oriental beauty and want to get an Asian wife. Due to online dating and a huge Asian mail order brides catalogue, this is easily achievable. But what are the reasons to choose a girl from the East? Is it costly? What country is the best to look for a wife? Keep reading to learn.

Check out best places to find an Asian bride of your dream:

What are Asian mail order brides?

Mail order brides are single women who register on dating platforms with the purpose of meeting a foreign partner for dating and marriage. Mainly, these are young and beautiful ladies from developing countries of Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, but you can find girls of any nationality among them. As the name suggests, Asian mail order girls come from the Asian region—China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and so on—and are ready to relocate to live with their husbands.

Why do they look for foreign husbands? They have lots of reasons. For example, some can’t find worthy partners among locals, others feel like they get on much better with Westerners, some more believe they could have a better life in another country, etc.

In short, a mail order bride is a foreign lady interested in meeting a Western guy like you. And, luckily, dating platforms have already proved their effectiveness when it comes to love search. If, for some reason, you’re struggling with finding a spouse in your home country, try looking for an Asian mail order bride.

Top reasons to get an Asian mail order bride

Here’s why you should consider meeting and dating a girl from Asia.

Beauty

Lucy Liu, Jamie Chung, Mindy Kaling are just a few celebrities serving as great examples of how Asian girls look. What are typical Asian beauty standards? Fair or pale skin, thin figure, large eyes with double-fold eyelids, and a smooth “goose egg”-shaped face. Asian ladies protect their skin in all possible ways, follow diets, and don’t shy away even from plastic surgeries. They are fully dedicated to looking attractive.

Family values

If you need a wife-material woman, go to Asia! That’s where the divorce rate is the lowest in the world. Moreover, statistically, Asian women are estimated to have the lowest divorce rate even in America. It all comes from the background, religion, and Confucian teachings. “Divorce brings family shame”—that’s their core belief. Therefore, robust family values, love, respect, and support always accompany Asian marriages.

Modesty

Asian mail order brides are famous for their quiet, humble, and timid character. However, it’s not that they’re dull in conversation. On the contrary, Asian girls know how to have fun and have a great sense of humor. Nevertheless, they never transcend the limits of decency and behave appropriately in every situation. You’ll never feel ashamed because of the girls’ jinks. Furthermore, be sure—she’ll never make a scene or start fighting publicly. “Not to bring the quarrel out of the cottage” is their family motto.

How to get an Asian mail order bride?

Getting your Asian mail order wife isn’t that challenging, but it still requires certain efforts and time. Here’s a short step-by-step instruction on how to find a girl.

Define the nationality. There are 48 countries in Asia. Of course, they have lots in common. There are similarities in cultures, languages, traditions. But the countries and ethnicities also differ in many ways. You need to think about which woman would be the most compatible with you. Consider how she should look, what character, religion, education, and other characteristics she should have. You’ll find out more about the countries further, so keep reading. Define the purpose. What do you want from an Asian mail order bride? Is it just online flirting for fun or entertainment? Are you planning to meet the woman for real face-to-face dates? What about marriage? Keep in mind that the majority of local girls are interested in the latter, so it isn’t the best idea to play games with her. Define the budget. How much are you willing to spend to finally reach your happiness? It’ll require certain expenditures on dating sites, trips, dates, visas, and presents. Read more about approximate prices below. Spoiler alert: no, you won’t have to spend a fortune. But a hundred bucks won’t be enough either.

And the last thing to clarify—you don’t buy or order an Asian bride. You date a girl online with all the classic romance stuff like flirting, flowers, presents, trying to make her fall for you. So, you pay for dating, not for the woman.

So, finally, how to order an Asian bride?

Choose a dating platform you consider the most reliable Create an attractive profile (upload a new photo and add detailed personal information) Write to a few girls you find the most interesting Narrow your choice to one woman and start courting Send flowers and presents Arrange a personal meeting Propose if you feel like she’s the one! Let the agency take care of the further process

Best way to find real Asian mail order brides

There’s nothing more effective, fast, and cost-efficient for a spouse search in the modern world like online dating. It gives lots of opportunities to meet the best possible match. Here are a few of its advantages.

Choice. How many pretty single girls ready for dating can you meet at parties, bars, clubs, or work? Not that many, right? Now, imagine you enter a room full of thousands of ladies looking for a foreigner like you. Sounds fantastic? No, it’s more than real. That’s what online dating is all about. The Asian mail order brides catalogue is just huge!

How many pretty single girls ready for dating can you meet at parties, bars, clubs, or work? Not that many, right? Now, imagine you enter a room full of thousands of ladies looking for a foreigner like you. Sounds fantastic? No, it’s more than real. That’s what online dating is all about. The Asian mail order brides catalogue is just huge! Speed. How many dates would it take to find the most compatible woman? How long should you date to get to know each other better? Probably, it requires lots of time (months and even years). It’s much faster with online dating. You learn a lot about a girl even before starting to chat with her. You can even make a conclusion about your compatibility by reading her personal info section (there are details about the character, hobbies, habits, parental status, and other features).

How many dates would it take to find the most compatible woman? How long should you date to get to know each other better? Probably, it requires lots of time (months and even years). It’s much faster with online dating. You learn a lot about a girl even before starting to chat with her. You can even make a conclusion about your compatibility by reading her personal info section (there are details about the character, hobbies, habits, parental status, and other features). Money. Finally, can you at least approximately count how much you need to spend on dates should you see girls offline? It’s an established fact that online dating is much more affordable. In the beginning, all you need to pay for is the platform where you meet women. Only after you find a girl you really like you start spending money on things like flowers and presents. What else? See further.

How much are Asian mail order brides?

Asian mail order bride prices may vary depending on lots of factors. Here are the most common types of expenses.

Dating platform

Dating sites cost differently. There are even free services where you can meet women for dating, but they’re usually of dubious quality. The majority chooses mid-range sites that cost about $100–200 a month. There are premium memberships too. Their monthly cost may reach $300–500 or more.

Dating expenses

This category is about your expenditures on courting. First of all, it concerns flowers and presents. On the one hand, you can save and avoid this point. But if you want to win your beautiful Asian lady, then don’t forget to approach her with something nice and pleasant. Send her gifts regularly to prove you’re a worthy man who adores and appreciates her. Second, financial help. Some men help girls from poorer countries like Cambodia, India, or Vietnam, but this is also up to you. Thus, you might need another $50–200 a month or hundreds of dollars.

Travel expenses

If you decide to visit her country, purchasing flight tickets, booking accommodation, buying presents, and paying for restaurants and entertainment might cost you a few thousand dollars. It might be much cheaper if you book everything in advance, stay at her place, and don’t get too extravagant. Consider your own budget and think how much you’re willing to spend because the sky is the limit.

Thus, an average cost of courting Asian mail order brides might be about $3500-6000+ for 6 months. That’s about $500-1000 a month, which seems pretty affordable for a modern Western man. What do you think?

Best country to look for an Asian mail order wife

There are almost 50 countries in Asia. Which one to choose for a wife search? Here’s a short description of the ones with the biggest number of Asian mail order brides.

China. Why Chinese women? Well, first, they’re gorgeous—pale skin, fit tiny bodies, smooth black hair. Second, statistically, approximately one in two local girls wants to date a man from overseas. The number of Chinese ladies on dating platforms seems endless, and your chances for a happy relationship are tremendous.

Why Chinese women? Well, first, they’re gorgeous—pale skin, fit tiny bodies, smooth black hair. Second, statistically, approximately one in two local girls wants to date a man from overseas. The number of Chinese ladies on dating platforms seems endless, and your chances for a happy relationship are tremendous. Japan. Pretty, stylish, smart, and fun—this is all about modern Japanese brides. One of the fascinating facts about the girls—they stay beautiful during their whole lifetime and age gracefully. Another important fact to be aware of—traditional gender roles are deeply rooted in Japanese society.

Pretty, stylish, smart, and fun—this is all about modern Japanese brides. One of the fascinating facts about the girls—they stay beautiful during their whole lifetime and age gracefully. Another important fact to be aware of—traditional gender roles are deeply rooted in Japanese society. India. India is quite controversial when it comes to girl search. On the one hand, there are still arranged marriages and strict traditions. On the other hand, more and more women choose a Westernized way of living, date foreign guys, take off their saree, put on modern clothes, and make great wives for Americans.

India is quite controversial when it comes to girl search. On the one hand, there are still arranged marriages and strict traditions. On the other hand, more and more women choose a Westernized way of living, date foreign guys, take off their saree, put on modern clothes, and make great wives for Americans. Thailand. Thai women are famous for being extremely positive and smiley. It seems like they radiate kindness and love. If you need a feminine and caring wife—go for a Thai lady. Patience, gentleness, sensitivity, empathy, and humility are national traits.

Thai women are famous for being extremely positive and smiley. It seems like they radiate kindness and love. If you need a feminine and caring wife—go for a Thai lady. Patience, gentleness, sensitivity, empathy, and humility are national traits. Vietnam. The first reason to marry a girl from Vietnam is their strong family values. They indeed care about their families, husbands, and children more than about themselves. Thus, your wife will always make sure you’re taken care of. She’ll cook for you the yummiest dishes, she’ll get on well with your friends and relatives, and she’ll be the best mother for your children.

The first reason to marry a girl from Vietnam is their strong family values. They indeed care about their families, husbands, and children more than about themselves. Thus, your wife will always make sure you’re taken care of. She’ll cook for you the yummiest dishes, she’ll get on well with your friends and relatives, and she’ll be the best mother for your children. Philippines. The Philippines is the most Westernized part of Asia. Girls speak quite fluent English and never have trouble communicating with foreigners. That’s why there are so many American-Filipino couples. They make great matches because of similarities in culture. Filipino ladies have Spanish, American, and native ancestors, and, as a result, they look very exotic. You’ll love it!

Asian mail order wives tours

Except for regular online communication, arranging gifts delivery, and exchanging contacts, some dating platforms help singles meet up during mail order wives tours. Does everyone need that? Well, if you have the resources like time and money, then why not? This is a great opportunity to see Asian pretty girls face-to-face, communicate, get to know each other better, and have a great time. Many men regard it as a kind of vacation with the benefits of meeting a potential partner.

What’s the procedure?

Collecting data, creating profiles. First, experts working for a dating platform collect all necessary information about men and women who’re going to meet. They ask for photos, personal details like the description of a perfect match.

First, experts working for a dating platform collect all necessary information about men and women who’re going to meet. They ask for photos, personal details like the description of a perfect match. Arranging a tour. You can purchase either a group or a solo tour to an Asian country you want. All that’s required from you is to pay for the services. Everything else will be arranged—tickets, accommodation, transfer, other stuff.

You can purchase either a group or a solo tour to an Asian country you want. All that’s required from you is to pay for the services. Everything else will be arranged—tickets, accommodation, transfer, other stuff. Meetings. When you arrive in the destination country, fun is already awaiting. You’re going to do some sightseeing, meet ladies in clubs or restaurants, eat local dishes, and talk with pretty women. No worries, just pleasure.

Are Asian mail order brides legal?

As there are lots of rumors, myths, and misunderstandings about the “mail order bride” notion, people tend to misinterpret it and consider it as something illegal. But it’s not like that, indeed. Let’s alleviate all your concerns. Mail order brides are legal. You don’t buy a girl. Men purchase a membership on dating platforms, pay for presents and dates, but they don’t pay for a lady.

In fact, as the phenomenon isn’t that new, certain countries have already passed specific laws. So to make it all legal, you need to do some research. For example, there’s a special Regulation Act passed in the USA almost 20 years ago. It requires a husband to submit a number of documents. They should contain info about his finances and criminal history.

Tips for dating Asian mail order girls

As Asian mail order brides are raised in a very different culture, here are a few pieces of advice to follow not to screw it all up.

Forget about stereotypes. There are many myths about Asian women. Many believe they’re submissive, obedient, and want to be nothing but homemakers. And this is just a small portion of stereotypes Asian women suffer from. Get your head free of this nonsense and assume nothing. Look at your future partner as her own person and expect her to express her own opinions, habits, and desires. Learn about her by asking questions.

There are many myths about Asian women. Many believe they’re submissive, obedient, and want to be nothing but homemakers. And this is just a small portion of stereotypes Asian women suffer from. Get your head free of this nonsense and assume nothing. Look at your future partner as her own person and expect her to express her own opinions, habits, and desires. Learn about her by asking questions. Don’t fetishize her. You’ve probably heard about the Asian fetish phenomenon. It’s sometimes also described as the yellow fever, and local Asian girls get extremely offended by it. They want you to choose them for who they are, not for where they come from or what appearance they have.

You’ve probably heard about the Asian fetish phenomenon. It’s sometimes also described as the yellow fever, and local Asian girls get extremely offended by it. They want you to choose them for who they are, not for where they come from or what appearance they have. Be romantic. One of the reasons Asian mail order brides choose Western men for husbands is because they believe they’re better life partners. So you’re expected to court and be a gentleman. Give gifts, call, regularly ask her how she’s doing, make compliments, and be romantic in every possible way. You’ll definitely be rewarded for that!

FAQ

Are Asian mail order women real?

Asian mail order wives are real women. They’re commonly single or divorced, of different ages, but usually young, pretty, and eager to find a partner from overseas. The girls register on dating platforms and create profiles with their real photos and true information. To avoid scammers, use only reliable and trusted services.

Can you really buy a bride?

You don’t “buy” a bride. Men pay for services on dating sites, and when guys meet women they want to get to know better, they might spend on presents, personal meetings, or send any financial help. This is legal and has nothing to do with paying for a girl. In fact, this is just like regular dating, just with the only difference—it starts online.

How long does it take to get an Asian mail order bride?

It depends, but on average, it takes up to 6 months. Sometimes less, sometimes more. What does it depend on? You and your potential partner. Are you open and determined? Or it takes longer for you to feel each other out? How long do you need to communicate online before you meet in real life? Still, because of a well-organized process and the convenience of modern dating platforms, online dating doesn’t take longer than 5-12 months.